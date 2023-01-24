ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flosoftball.com

Tiare Jennings of OU Softball: Four Things To Know

Oklahoma infielder Tiare Jennings enters the 2023 college softball season as the front-runner to win National Player of the Year. After her standout sophomore season, it would be hard to imagine anyone else entering the season with that distinction. Jennings’ first two seasons of college softball have been historically good...
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Jennie Baranczyk on Oklahoma’s Green Light Offense: ‘It’s Fun’

Oklahoma women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk has a simple philosophy on basketball, and it’s part of the reason the Sooners score more points than every other Big 12 team. “It’s fun,” she said after the Sooners defeated Oklahoma State, 97-93. “It’s fun, and I want to make it...
NORMAN, OK
CBS News

Remains of Athena Brownfield, missing Oklahoma 4-year-old, identified

Child remains that were found last week in Oklahoma have been positively identified as Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old who had been missing for several weeks, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday. The girl's two caretakers were arrested earlier this month in connection with her disappearance. The remains were found in Rush Springs, Oklahoma, on Jan. 17, one week after the search for the missing toddler began."Due to a gag order filed in Caddo County District Court, there is no additional comment on the investigation from the OSBI," the bureau said.The search for Brownfield began Jan. 10, when a mail...
RUSH SPRINGS, OK
gotodestinations.com

Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023

Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CandysDirt.com

Straight Out of Midsommar, This Oklahoma A-Frame Shows That Chaos is a Ladder

When our film major daughter comes home from grad school, we watch a ton of movies. The vast majority of these movies are indie flicks that leave me and my husband in a state of confusion. Give us Leslie Nielson doing one of his funny expressions in any of the Naked Gun movies and we howl every single time.
YUKON, OK
KTEN.com

OSBI investigating former Byng Public Schools employee

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a former Byng Public Schools employee. In a statement from OSBI, officials say the unnamed employee is being investigated regarding an alleged violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Byng Public Schools declined to comment on...
ADA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy