Dallas, TX

ndhsbulldogathletics.com

North Dallas passes the Carter test with 3-0 shutout

In a blurred photo, Victor Hernandez heads the ball into the Carter goal. After scoring on a header, Victor Hernandez races across the field to celebrate with teammates. Victor Hernandez gives teammate Jesus “Chuy” Espinosa a big hug after scoring on a header on a pass from Chuy.
DALLAS, TX
ndhsbulldogathletics.com

Lady Bulldogs get rolling in the second half for 12-2 win

Healey Rodriguez moves in on the Carter goalkeeper during Wednesday’s game at Franklin Field. Healey kicks the ball past the Carter goalkeeper. Healey’s first goal gives the Lady Buldogs a 3-0 lead. With North Dallas leading at halftime in its game against Carter, the loud speaker at Franklin...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Aledo football coaching icon Tim Buchanan is calling it a career

ALEDO, Texas — One of the most decorated high school football coaches in Texas is calling it a career. Aledo's Tim Buchanan, an eight-time state champion, announced Friday he plans to retire at the end of the school year after having been the driving force behind the Bearcats' record-setting program for three decades.
ALEDO, TX
CBS DFW

2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

North Texas universities, school districts are figuring out how to handle ChatGPT popularity

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas universities and school districts are figuring out the best ways to handle the growing popularity of ChatGPT. The artificial intelligence platform is powered by massive amounts of data and can write almost anything, from song lyrics to research papers. "Faculty, a lot of them are worried about issues of plagiarism," said Andrew Clark, a UT Arlington professor and associate director of the university's Center for Research on Teaching and Learning Excellence. "What's going to happen if I give an assignment, how will I know this is the student's work?" Nearly 100 professors at UT Arlington signed up...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: January 27-29

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, January 27. Pretty Woman: The Musical...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Area Restaurants Get 15 James Beard Award Nods in Semifinals

The James Beard Awards semifinalists have been announced, and both Dallas and Fort Worth have a good showing — a token of our flourishing local food scene. The James Beard Foundation Awards recognize superior cuisine, hospitality, emerging chefs, all of those rolled into one (best restaurant), plus pastries and booze.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

French-Themed Restaurant to Open New Location

A Dallas-based soufflé restaurant is set to open a new location in Plano in 2023. Rise is a local restaurant and wine bar that serves seasonal soufflés and other classic French-inspired cuisine. The website describes the restaurant as “an intimate salon de soufflé, wine bar, and bistro designed with French influence.”
PLANO, TX
Outsider.com

‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’ Granted Permission to Film in Historic Texas Courthouse

Bass Reeves started his life as a slave and went on to become one of the most influential lawmen in American history. In the upcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, Taylor Sheridan will bring his story to life over the course of eight episodes. As usual, Sheridan and the rest of the team are striving to be as true-to-life as possible with the new spinoff. For instance, they’re looking at historic filming locations where Reeves once stood and conducted business. One of those locations is the Ellis County courthouse in Waxahachie, Texas.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
Dallas Observer

Best Bang for Buck: Where to Eat Well on a Budget in Dallas

Yes, dining out can be expensive, but with a bit of planning you can find some really good deals around Dallas. For instance, Boulevardier is one of the best restaurants in the city. But want to know what's actually better? Boulevardier on a Tuesday night, when steaks are one-third off. Feel like Uchi is just a bit outside your budget range? During happy hour you'll find discounted small tastings starting at $2.
DALLAS, TX
Nick Reynolds

Dallas' Coyote Problem

Two-year-old Landon Thomas was playing on the front porch when his mother briefly stepped inside. That's all the time it took. Moments later, the toddler was dragged down the porch steps in the teeth of a brazen, lone coyote.
DALLAS, TX
Shorthorn

EMT certification course offered for spring semester

UTA is offering an EMT certification class for the spring 2023 semester. The class is not limited to UTA students, as faculty and members of the community can also sign up. It is not considered a UTA course so it will not affect a student’s GPA, nor will the cost be covered by scholarships or other tuition assistance. The deadline for registration is Jan. 29.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

DISD Teachers Rebuke School Board

Several teachers spoke out against the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) during the public comment section of the district’s Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, claiming that safety issues in the classroom are contributing to poor teacher retention. DISD instructor Elizabeth Farris told the trustees that “denigration and disrespect” toward...
Steven Doyle

Best Dallas Buffet Options

We have been asked to write a list of the best buffets in Dallas and initially that seems like a dreadful task, but once we pulled off the ugly layers of the buffet onion, we were shocked at how many lovely experiences could be found. The very best way to run a buffet situation is to keep it fresh, clean and with an unusual variety to keep guest’s interest. In the case of the Indian food buffet, it makes for an excellent canvass to bring newcomers to the cuisine with the ability to instantly sample a variety of dishes and spark an interest that may not have formerly been there.
DALLAS, TX

