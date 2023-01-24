Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Feast on a Budget: The 5 Best Buffets in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
Related
ndhsbulldogathletics.com
North Dallas passes the Carter test with 3-0 shutout
In a blurred photo, Victor Hernandez heads the ball into the Carter goal. After scoring on a header, Victor Hernandez races across the field to celebrate with teammates. Victor Hernandez gives teammate Jesus “Chuy” Espinosa a big hug after scoring on a header on a pass from Chuy.
ndhsbulldogathletics.com
Lady Bulldogs get rolling in the second half for 12-2 win
Healey Rodriguez moves in on the Carter goalkeeper during Wednesday’s game at Franklin Field. Healey kicks the ball past the Carter goalkeeper. Healey’s first goal gives the Lady Buldogs a 3-0 lead. With North Dallas leading at halftime in its game against Carter, the loud speaker at Franklin...
WFAA
Aledo football coaching icon Tim Buchanan is calling it a career
ALEDO, Texas — One of the most decorated high school football coaches in Texas is calling it a career. Aledo's Tim Buchanan, an eight-time state champion, announced Friday he plans to retire at the end of the school year after having been the driving force behind the Bearcats' record-setting program for three decades.
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
Cedar Hill community honors late elementary school girl with vigil, wearing her favorite color – rainbow
CEDAR HILL, Texas — Dozens of people showed up to Thursday’s balloon release for a Highlands Elementary School student, who choked on a piece of food and died last week. Cedar Hill Independent School District (CHISD) identified the student as Mireya and encouraged the district to wear rainbow colors to school Thursday.
dallasposttrib.com
OPEN MODEL AND TALENT CALL FOR AGES 16-50 THIS SATURDAY (JAN. 28) AT MARK CUBAN HEROES BASKETBALL CENTER
For the fifth year, the Center will host auditions for models, actors, singers and dancers ages 16-50; registration is free and will be held from 10:30-11 a.m. with auditions from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. DALLAS (Jan. 24, 2023) – Most people assume the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center might focus on...
These are Apparently the Top 20 Worst Places to Live in Texas
Texas is a vast and wonderful state. From Dallas, TX south to San Antonio, and from East to West there are so many great places to settle down and raise a family. But like Bon Jovi said every rose has its thorn, and here are Texas' top 20 of 'em.
North Texas universities, school districts are figuring out how to handle ChatGPT popularity
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas universities and school districts are figuring out the best ways to handle the growing popularity of ChatGPT. The artificial intelligence platform is powered by massive amounts of data and can write almost anything, from song lyrics to research papers. "Faculty, a lot of them are worried about issues of plagiarism," said Andrew Clark, a UT Arlington professor and associate director of the university's Center for Research on Teaching and Learning Excellence. "What's going to happen if I give an assignment, how will I know this is the student's work?" Nearly 100 professors at UT Arlington signed up...
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: January 27-29
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, January 27. Pretty Woman: The Musical...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Area Restaurants Get 15 James Beard Award Nods in Semifinals
The James Beard Awards semifinalists have been announced, and both Dallas and Fort Worth have a good showing — a token of our flourishing local food scene. The James Beard Foundation Awards recognize superior cuisine, hospitality, emerging chefs, all of those rolled into one (best restaurant), plus pastries and booze.
Plano ISD to offer teaching certification program through IWU
Plano ISD partnered with Indiana Wesleyan University to offer alternative methods of obtaining a teaching certification. (Courtesy Abode Stock) Plano ISD is hoping to simplify the certification process for prospective teachers. During a Jan. 24 work session, PISD board of trustees discussed the Pathway for Teacher Certification program, an initiative...
9 of the best spots for food on a Texas road trip from Houston to Dallas
These delicious detours will get your motor running.
dallasexpress.com
French-Themed Restaurant to Open New Location
A Dallas-based soufflé restaurant is set to open a new location in Plano in 2023. Rise is a local restaurant and wine bar that serves seasonal soufflés and other classic French-inspired cuisine. The website describes the restaurant as “an intimate salon de soufflé, wine bar, and bistro designed with French influence.”
‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’ Granted Permission to Film in Historic Texas Courthouse
Bass Reeves started his life as a slave and went on to become one of the most influential lawmen in American history. In the upcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, Taylor Sheridan will bring his story to life over the course of eight episodes. As usual, Sheridan and the rest of the team are striving to be as true-to-life as possible with the new spinoff. For instance, they’re looking at historic filming locations where Reeves once stood and conducted business. One of those locations is the Ellis County courthouse in Waxahachie, Texas.
Dallas Observer
Best Bang for Buck: Where to Eat Well on a Budget in Dallas
Yes, dining out can be expensive, but with a bit of planning you can find some really good deals around Dallas. For instance, Boulevardier is one of the best restaurants in the city. But want to know what's actually better? Boulevardier on a Tuesday night, when steaks are one-third off. Feel like Uchi is just a bit outside your budget range? During happy hour you'll find discounted small tastings starting at $2.
Dallas' Coyote Problem
Two-year-old Landon Thomas was playing on the front porch when his mother briefly stepped inside. That's all the time it took. Moments later, the toddler was dragged down the porch steps in the teeth of a brazen, lone coyote.
Shorthorn
EMT certification course offered for spring semester
UTA is offering an EMT certification class for the spring 2023 semester. The class is not limited to UTA students, as faculty and members of the community can also sign up. It is not considered a UTA course so it will not affect a student’s GPA, nor will the cost be covered by scholarships or other tuition assistance. The deadline for registration is Jan. 29.
dallasexpress.com
DISD Teachers Rebuke School Board
Several teachers spoke out against the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) during the public comment section of the district’s Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, claiming that safety issues in the classroom are contributing to poor teacher retention. DISD instructor Elizabeth Farris told the trustees that “denigration and disrespect” toward...
Best Dallas Buffet Options
We have been asked to write a list of the best buffets in Dallas and initially that seems like a dreadful task, but once we pulled off the ugly layers of the buffet onion, we were shocked at how many lovely experiences could be found. The very best way to run a buffet situation is to keep it fresh, clean and with an unusual variety to keep guest’s interest. In the case of the Indian food buffet, it makes for an excellent canvass to bring newcomers to the cuisine with the ability to instantly sample a variety of dishes and spark an interest that may not have formerly been there.
Texas appeals court delays Jerry Jones' paternity proceedings
DALLAS — A Texas court of appeals has delayed Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' paternity proceedings, overturning a previous denial for the delay in a Dallas County district court. Jones' lawyer, Royce West, filed the lawsuit due to a hearing for genetic testing, which was set to have taken...
