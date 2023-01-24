Read full article on original website
Taking the plunge: Vermonter breaks world ice swimming records
WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip. “I’m really passionate and love swimming,” said Charlotte Brynn, a Stowe resident and competitive swimmer. Brynn recently took home...
Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is giving up her seat. Kate Donnally is a Democrat who just started serving her second term representing Hyde Park, Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott. But Friday, Jan. 27, will be her last day. Donnally wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that...
‘Reel’ in fun with free fishing day
BARNARD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife will host the annual Free Ice Fishing Day Saturday. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, there will be a fishing festival. It goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard. “The Ice...
Woodstock Union High School looks to build new net-zero building
WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - School infrastructure improvements are a common conversation in Vermont as buildings age. One Vermont town is looking to have voters approve a bond for improvements but wants to make sure it’s environmentally friendly, too. Woodstock Union High School’s building was built in 1957 with a...
Killington to open K-1 lodge after delay
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Killington Resort is finally celebrating the grand opening of the new K-1 Lodge. After more than six decades, the old lodge was torn down last year. In its place, the new building is about 50% bigger. The goal was to have it completely ready to...
Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
Bringing the great outdoors to everyone: Students work to diversify Dartmouth Outing Club
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Some students at Dartmouth College are working to make the outdoors more accessible to marginalized groups. The DIJE division of the Dartmouth Outing Club started up in 2020, as the pandemic gave students time to think about making it more inclusive. The students we spoke to...
Burlington Police comply with 2021 body camera release policy
The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip. If you played in high school sports in southern Vermont, there’s a good chance Tom Haley at the Rutland Herald has covered it. Vt....
CityPlace construction continues on schedule
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After over a decade of delays, construction on Burlington’s CityPlace finally got underway last fall, and developers for the multi-million project say construction is on pace thanks to the favorable winter season. Neither snow nor winter’s cold is enough to stop construction at Cityplace. Some...
CBS golf coverage Friday to move Channel 3 News at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. to WYCI
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A programming note for Friday, Jan. 27. Due to the CBS golf schedule, the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. will air on our sister station, WYCI. If you get us over the air, that’s channel 3.6. Comcast - channel 712. Burlington...
Mount Mansfield Union grad’s film nominated for Oscar
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A film written by a Vermont native is nominated for an Oscar. Mount Mansfield Union High School graduate Nick Paley co-wrote the screenplay for “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.”. It’s nominated in the best animated feature film category. The story features a beloved...
Area eateries, chefs among semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several local eateries have just been named semifinalists for James Beard Awards! Those awards are like the Oscars of the food industry. Last year, Vermont had a winner. Nisachon Morgan, who people call Rung, won Best Chef in the Northeast for her cooking at Saap in Randolph.
Is burning wood really renewable? Reconsidering biomass in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Burlington’s McNeil Generating Station continues to pump out electricity for the city, Green Mountain Power and other utilities, the fate of biomass hangs in the balance. Our Kevin Gaiss looks at how burning wood fits into the state’s climate goals. A cold, gray...
Police searching for 5th suspect in St. Johnsbury murder case
Vt. officials say office building sale would create new efficiencies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new effort to consolidate Vermont state government offices could mean the sale of a large office building in downtown Burlington. The Scott administration is looking into selling the Cherry Street office building, which contains most of the offices for the Department of Health, among other departments. The proposal comes as state office buildings across Vermont are being used less as the state embraces new work-from-home and hybrid models.
Plattsburgh to get 1st cannabis retailer
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh is set to get its first cannabis retailer. Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots says it just got a retail license from the New York State Cannabis Control Board. The company is the only shop so far in the Plattsburgh area to get a license. The store...
Tips for selling used items online
South Burlington voters to weigh in on TIF projects, $34M bond measure. A day after Vermont’s auditor highlighted over $1.2 million in errors in Burlington’s Waterfront TIF district, South Burlington is preparing to ask voters to sign off on TIF projects and a major bond measure of its own.
Midweek snowstorm draws truants, scofflaws to ski slopes
WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - It may be the middle of the work week, but Thursday’s snowstorm was too tempting for many, who piled into Sugarbush for a chance at some fresh powder. Reporter Elissa Borden spoke with some of the workers and students getting a head start on the weekend.
Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say
NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. They say the 76-year-old’s body was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her. Police believe...
NH police: Vt. man charged with pointing gun at trucker on I-93
BOW, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces charges following an alleged road rage incident on I-93 in New Hampshire. It happened Wednesday morning in the town of Bow. The New Hampshire State Police say they got a 911 call from a tractor-trailer driver that the driver of a car pointed a gun at him while headed north on the interstate.
