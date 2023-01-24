ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Is helping Ukraine reducing US preparedness, security?

Questions are mounting as to how long the United States can continue to supply Ukraine from its own weapons stockpiles without hindering its own security.   With more than $27 billion in weapons committed to Kyiv since the start of Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022, attack on the country, Washington shows no sign of slowing down on…
WASHINGTON STATE
Hanford Sentinel

Senate field clarified as Khanna indicates he's out | Thomas Elias

It’s still very early in this year of political positioning for some key California politicians, but already the field is clarifying for the upcoming contest to replace longtime Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 89. Feinstein has not formally indicated she won’t seek a sixth full term next year, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

'He's Trump without the craziness' | Steven V. Roberts

As the old adage puts it: Be careful what you wish for. Democrats have been watching Donald Trump's unraveling influence with undisguised glee. Recent reports trumpet Trump's troubles in attracting party bigwigs to a campaign rally in South Carolina, while evangelical leaders are distancing themselves from his bid for a second term.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

