Harlem Native Dave East Lends Flawless Flows To the Third Season Of “Godfather Of Harlem” With The Single “Damn”

Read full article on original website
Related
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams star, dies aged 64
Lisa Loring, the actor who played Wednesday Addams in the iconic TV adaptation of The Addams Family, has died aged 64.Loring died on Saturday night (28 January) at St Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California. Her daughter Vanessa Foumberg told The Hollywood Reporter said that Loring died of complications from a stroke caused by high blood pressure.“She went peacefully with both her daughters [Vanessa and Marianne] holding her hands,” she told the publication.Loring’s friend, Laurie Jacobson, also reported her death on Facebook, writing that Loring was “embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always...
sheenmagazine.com
Kodak Black’s Daughter Steals The Heart Of The Crowd
Kodak Black is the star but he better watch out because his daughter is coming for him! Kodak attended Paris Fashion Week. It was a time to celebrate not just because of Kodak being a huge part of Paris Fashion Week but it was also his daughter’s birthday! Queen Yuri Kapri turned made her first full turn around the sun and the one year old was all smiles. You can tell that Kodak really loves his daughter dearly. We can’t to see more from Queen and Happy Birthday!
sheenmagazine.com
Gucci Mane And Kodak Black Teams Up For New Single “King Snipe”
Gucci Mane and Kodak Black are back at it again! This duo might as well drop a collaboration album at this point. This is their 6th song together since the release of Gucci Mane from prison in 2016 and every track has been a hit. Their chemistry is undeniable and they can’t miss in the studio. Kodak Black has been quoted saying he looks up to Guwop when it comes to his influence in the rap game.
Comments / 0