Harlem Native Dave East Lends Flawless Flows To the Third Season Of “Godfather Of Harlem” With The Single “Damn”

Kodak Black is the star but he better watch out because his daughter is coming for him! Kodak attended Paris Fashion Week. It was a time to celebrate not just because of Kodak being a huge part of Paris Fashion Week but it was also his daughter’s birthday! Queen Yuri Kapri turned made her first full turn around the sun and the one year old was all smiles. You can tell that Kodak really loves his daughter dearly. We can’t to see more from Queen and Happy Birthday!

2 DAYS AGO