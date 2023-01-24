ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MN

MIX 108

Scary! Family Avoids Serious Injury In Car-Moose Collision In Northern Minnesota

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 24, a family traveling on US Highway 53 south of Eveleth had a scary run-in with a moose. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported a family of three was traveling on US 53 just north of Cotton, west of Melrude, where the family collided with a moose in their Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision completely broke the windshield and collapsed a significant part of the roof of the car.
EVELETH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Mom, 2 daughters escape Duluth house fire; dog dies

DULUTH, MN - A mom and her two daughters were able to escape a house fire in Duluth Sunday morning, but authorities say, sadly, one of their dogs ended up dying. According to the Duluth Fire Department, around 6:45 a.m., crews responded to the home near Restormel Street and West 3rd Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

New Billy’s Bar Owner Excited, Ready For Beargrease Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. – Excitement is building for Sunday’s John Beargrease Sled Dog marathon. And that’s especially true for the new owner of Billy’s Bar. Billy’s is the starting line for Beargrease. It’s the prime spot to see all the dogs and mushers getting ready for the big race.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Citizen Helps Extinguish House Fire With Snow

One passerby not only called 911 when they saw a house on fire, but they did everything they could to help extinguish it. This happened in Duluth, Minnesota on Monday January 23rd, 2003. According to WDIO, the incident happened on the 2400 block of West Forth Street. It was stated that the man saw the fire, called 911, and then proceeded to do more. He went and knocked on the door to alert the residents.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Mayor and Police Chief React to Memphis Police Beating Death

Duluth, Minn. – -Duluth’s Mayor and Police Chief posted statements on Social media Saturday regarding the release of the video which showed Tyre Nichols being beaten to death at the hands of five Memphis police offiicers. Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said in a statment, “It’s an absolutely tragic...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Department Of Health Closes COVID Testing Site At The DECC

It's been an option since the pandemic started in 2020. But if you're looking to get a COVID-19 test at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, you'd better do so soon. The Minnesota Department of Health will be closing their four-remaining state-run Community COVID-19 test sites this weekend. Along with the three other sites - in Brooklyn Park, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and in St. Paul, the Duluth site will wrap up its operations. The St. Paul-Midway option will close on Friday, January 27; the Brooklyn Park and the Airport site will close on Sunday, January 29; and the Duluth site at the DECC's last day will be Saturday, January 28.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

New Netflix Movie Features Scene In Duluth

A new movie on Netflix is showing the Northland a little bit of love and by the looks of it, the movie is turning into a pretty big hit! The movie just dropped this month and a listener let us in on the fact that we got some love about an hour in.
DULUTH, MN
B105

An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night

I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

