It's been an option since the pandemic started in 2020. But if you're looking to get a COVID-19 test at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, you'd better do so soon. The Minnesota Department of Health will be closing their four-remaining state-run Community COVID-19 test sites this weekend. Along with the three other sites - in Brooklyn Park, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and in St. Paul, the Duluth site will wrap up its operations. The St. Paul-Midway option will close on Friday, January 27; the Brooklyn Park and the Airport site will close on Sunday, January 29; and the Duluth site at the DECC's last day will be Saturday, January 28.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO