Scary! Family Avoids Serious Injury In Car-Moose Collision In Northern Minnesota
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 24, a family traveling on US Highway 53 south of Eveleth had a scary run-in with a moose. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported a family of three was traveling on US 53 just north of Cotton, west of Melrude, where the family collided with a moose in their Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision completely broke the windshield and collapsed a significant part of the roof of the car.
northernnewsnow.com
Mom, 2 daughters escape Duluth house fire; dog dies
DULUTH, MN - A mom and her two daughters were able to escape a house fire in Duluth Sunday morning, but authorities say, sadly, one of their dogs ended up dying. According to the Duluth Fire Department, around 6:45 a.m., crews responded to the home near Restormel Street and West 3rd Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
FOX 21 Online
New Billy’s Bar Owner Excited, Ready For Beargrease Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. – Excitement is building for Sunday’s John Beargrease Sled Dog marathon. And that’s especially true for the new owner of Billy’s Bar. Billy’s is the starting line for Beargrease. It’s the prime spot to see all the dogs and mushers getting ready for the big race.
boreal.org
Incorrect Disposal of Rechargeable Batteries Leads to Garbage Truck Fire in Duluth
Wednesday, a load of trash caught fire in one of Hartel’s Disposal trucks due to improper disposal of rechargeable batteries. Rechargeable batteries don’t belong in the trash and when they are damaged or dented, they are at risk of exploding.
WLSSD Issues Warning To Duluth Area Residents About Rechargeable Batter Disposal
The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) issued a reminder to the public this week about the proper disposal of rechargeable batteries following a fire in a garbage truck this week. In a post to the WLSSD website on Thursday, January 26, they explained that a garbage fire on Tuesday...
Minnesota Citizen Helps Extinguish House Fire With Snow
One passerby not only called 911 when they saw a house on fire, but they did everything they could to help extinguish it. This happened in Duluth, Minnesota on Monday January 23rd, 2003. According to WDIO, the incident happened on the 2400 block of West Forth Street. It was stated that the man saw the fire, called 911, and then proceeded to do more. He went and knocked on the door to alert the residents.
WATCH: See What Iconic Duluth Landmarks And Locations Looked Like In 1967
It's always interesting looking back at old photos and videos, seeing how much some things have changed, while other things have stayed quite the same. As someone that has called Duluth home for many years, I find it fascinating to see what things were like before my time here. I'm...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Mayor and Police Chief React to Memphis Police Beating Death
Duluth, Minn. – -Duluth’s Mayor and Police Chief posted statements on Social media Saturday regarding the release of the video which showed Tyre Nichols being beaten to death at the hands of five Memphis police offiicers. Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said in a statment, “It’s an absolutely tragic...
Save The Date: Bloody Mary Battle + Brunch Set To Benefit Life House In Duluth
As we shiver our way through the rest of winter in the Northland, it's always great to have events to look forward to as it helps the season be more enjoyable. That's especially true when the event benefits people in the community and that's exactly the kind of win-win event that is coming to Clyde Iron Works.
Watch Hilarious ‘Midwest Siri’ Video That’s Gone Viral in Minnesota + Wisconsin
I never believed we talked and acted differently here when I was growing up. People like my friends in the south had accents, not us. That all changed the first time I rode an airplane. I was just out of college and flew to visit my friend in Georgia. He...
northernnewsnow.com
St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
Minnesota Department Of Health Closes COVID Testing Site At The DECC
It's been an option since the pandemic started in 2020. But if you're looking to get a COVID-19 test at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, you'd better do so soon. The Minnesota Department of Health will be closing their four-remaining state-run Community COVID-19 test sites this weekend. Along with the three other sites - in Brooklyn Park, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and in St. Paul, the Duluth site will wrap up its operations. The St. Paul-Midway option will close on Friday, January 27; the Brooklyn Park and the Airport site will close on Sunday, January 29; and the Duluth site at the DECC's last day will be Saturday, January 28.
New Netflix Movie Features Scene In Duluth
A new movie on Netflix is showing the Northland a little bit of love and by the looks of it, the movie is turning into a pretty big hit! The movie just dropped this month and a listener let us in on the fact that we got some love about an hour in.
Get Ready For Fun With Duluth’s ColdFront Festival In February
The Duluth Parks And Recreation Department presents ColdFront Festival celebrating the best of winter fun in the Northland. The event is happening Saturday, February 4 at Bayfront Festival Park from Noon until 6 pm with Free Parking. Some of the activities that will be going on all day long are:
An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night
I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
Superior Middle School Students Collect Donations For Humane Society
It's a last call for donations - but there's still plenty of time to help. A group of Superior Middle School students are collecting donations for the Humane Society of Douglas County and they're asking the public for help with the fundraiser. Mrs. Lindquist's 8th Grade WIN Group at the...
