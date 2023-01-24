ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers vs Iowa: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread

Rutgers will get back on the court today with a road contest against Iowa. The Scarlet Knights are now 14-6 coming off a 65-45 thrashing of Penn State. Rutgers is 6-3 against conference opponents and tied with Northwestern for second place in the Big Ten. Iowa lost a close one...
IOWA CITY, IA
Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa vs. Rutgers

Iowa and Rutgers will meet for the second time this season on Sunday, Jan. 29 as the Hawkeyes will play host this time. Iowa got the best of the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, New Jersey, earlier this month as the Hawkeyes came out on top, 76-65. Iowa is 12-8 with...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

