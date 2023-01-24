Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX
"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'
On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Possible Surprise Spoiler for the WWE Royal Rumble Revealed
Former RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax may be returning to WWE soon. A new report from PWInsider notes that many people within WWE expect Jax to make her in-ring return as a surprise in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. It was noted that Jax’s Rumble appearance was...
Decorated Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead At 15
Decorated amateur boxer Donovan Garcia died at the age of 15.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Writer Says Bianca Belair Was Not Originally Supposed To Win Royal Rumble
"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has found great success since her call-up in April 2020. But her historic 2021 run, which included headlining Night One of WrestleMania 37 and defeating Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, all began with a Royal Rumble win that wasn't originally meant to be.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Name Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Card
Emma is now official for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her spot for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants for the match, leaving 23 open spots: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega. There...
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
wrestletalk.com
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT News – Toxic Attraction Decimate Roxanne Perez, Nikkita Lyons Laid Out In Parking Lot
This week on WWE NXT, Toxic Attraction teased a crack in their relationship, but it was all a swerve to fool NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin traded verbal shots at each other in separate interviews, portraying envy and bitterness after Jayne accidentally kicked Dolin in their tag team match against Perez and Lyra Valkyria last week.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dax Harwood Says He’s Pushing For A Match With Jon Moxley
Dax Harwood may be best known for his work as part of FTR, but the former tag team champion has his sights set on Jon Moxley. Harwood joined AEW in 2020, a year after Moxley made the jump, and he and Cash Wheeler are former AEW World Tag Team Champions.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Records Predictions: Who Will Score the Most Eliminations?
Welcome to part 2 of my predictions series breaking down which WWE Superstars will be entering the record books when it comes to the 2023 Royal Rumble matches. In part 1, I focused my 3-Count on the men and women I think could have the best staying power and last the longest. For this part, I want to shift my attention onto people who may play the best offense, instead, by scoring the most eliminations and tossing people out left and right.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Nixed RAW Dark Match Due To Brock Lesnar’s Return
A promoted dark match that was scheduled for after this week’s WWE Monday Night RAW TV tapings never happened due to the return of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar returned in the closing moments of this week’s RAW, attacking U.S. Champion Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate placed...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho On AEW Wrestler: ‘When He’s On TV, The Ratings Go Up’
Chris Jericho is a big fan of Swerve Strickland. The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion praised Strickland for being able to draw TV ratings. He thinks the reason for this is due to Strickland having a connection with viewers. “If you get put in that top position and you don’t...
2023 WWE Royal Rumble Predictions Including Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn And The Rock
The 2023 Royal Rumble is here, and we're breaking down what is likely to happen in our predictions!
tjrwrestling.net
Reason Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Was Scrapped At WWE Raw 30
Raw’s 30th anniversary show was meant to see Becky Lynch take on Bayley and now the real reason that the match was scrapped has been revealed. The issues between Bayley and Becky Lynch have escalated in recent weeks with Lynch finally challenging her fellow Four Horsewoman to a steel cage match on the 30th anniversary of Raw.
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon Spotted At WWE’s Headquarters
According to a report from PWInsider, WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was recently spotted at the company’s global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. It’s believed that McMahon, who returned to WWE as part of the Board of Directors earlier this month, is back working in his previous office. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon Sighting At Titan Towers
According to PWInsider, WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was recently spotted at Titan Towers, the company’s global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. It’s believed that McMahon, who returned to WWE as part of the Board of Directors earlier this month, is back in his previous office. You can keep...
