wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Responds To Bray Wyatt After Raw 30
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had a simple three-word response for Bray Wyatt following their ‘passing of the torch’ moment at Raw 30. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. However, LA Knight wanted to make a real name for himself, challenging any of the guests from the past in the back to step up and challenge him.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers
WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Refused To Film At Jim Neidhart’s Funeral Despite Natalya’s Request
Total Divas depicted the lives of some female wrestlers. It would show the different aspects of the diva’s daily life and relationships. Now, Natalya claims an important part of her life was omitted in the show. WWE is said to have refused to film a very intense family moment with her father.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
nodq.com
Report on why Becky Lynch vs. Bayley’s scheduled steel cage match didn’t take place
As seen during WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary, the scheduled Becky Lynch vs. Bayley steel cage match never took place and instead there was an angle where Damage CTRL attacked Becky. According to Fightful Select, the match and entrances were supposed to get two segments but The Bloodline’s segment went...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'
On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'
Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Explains Raw XXX Cage Match Disruption
WWE presented its 30th anniversary show for "Raw" on Monday, but one of the show's marquee matches did not go on as planned. Becky Lynch and Bayley were slated to meet in a steel cage match, however Damage CTRL beat down Lynch inside the structure and the match never happened. During an interview on "Raw Talk," Bayley explained to Byron Saxton why the faction did what they did.
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Possible Surprise Spoiler for the WWE Royal Rumble Revealed
Former RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax may be returning to WWE soon. A new report from PWInsider notes that many people within WWE expect Jax to make her in-ring return as a surprise in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. It was noted that Jax’s Rumble appearance was...
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To Comment On Segment With The Undertaker At Raw 30
This week during the special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, LA Knight decided call out the legends in the back, and it was The Undertaker who answered. Taker brought back his American Badass persona and he confronted Knight after riding his motorcycle to the ring, but Knight retreated.
wrestletalk.com
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
PWMania
AEW Star’s Contract Set to Expire, Feelers Within WWE
Brian Cage will be a free agent soon unless he agrees to a contract extension with AEW, as his current contract is set to expire soon. According to Fightful Select, Cage signed with AEW in 2020 and his contract will expire in a matter of weeks. His contract was set...
Deadspin
Sami Zayn must win the Royal Rumble
WWE kicks its Wrestlemania season into fifth gear this week with Saturday night’s Royal Rumble. Even those who have soured on the product New York has been putting out come back in for the Rumble — for the most part — due to its uniqueness and penchant for surprises, and setting up what the build to Wrestlemania will be (except for last year, which sucked). And also to make fun of all the sign-pointing and possibly some drunken gambling.
Wrestle Zone
LA Knight Almost Slapped The Undertaker In The Mouth On RAW, But He Decided To Spare Him
LA Knight got face to face with The Undertaker on RAW is XXX and was very close to slapping him right in the mouth. Ahead of this Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event, LA Knight was a guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the upcoming Pitch Black match against Bray Wyatt this weekend, Knight didn’t seem overly intimidated by the relatively unknown match type.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Set To Debut On AEW Dynamite Next Week
In the world of All Elite Wrestling right now MJF is the man to beat as he’s the current AEW World Champion. Bryan Danielson is looking to challenge MJF for the belt in an Iron Man match at the Revolution pay-per-view in March, but MJF is making Bryan work for it.
Yardbarker
Nikki and Brie Bella call out WWE for erasing women like Sasha Banks: "There's a bunch of us they don't wanna show"
Nikki and Brie Bella took to social media tonight to call out WWE for not showcasing "anything from the women's evolution." Nikki said that it's "because Sasha Banks is in it and we can't. Mercedes is too over and we can't say her name." Mercedes Mone was featured in the opening video package that kicked off the show but there was not much female representation from former talent.
