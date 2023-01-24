ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tjrwrestling.net

The Undertaker Responds To Bray Wyatt After Raw 30

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had a simple three-word response for Bray Wyatt following their ‘passing of the torch’ moment at Raw 30. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. However, LA Knight wanted to make a real name for himself, challenging any of the guests from the past in the back to step up and challenge him.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers

WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Refused To Film At Jim Neidhart’s Funeral Despite Natalya’s Request

Total Divas depicted the lives of some female wrestlers. It would show the different aspects of the diva’s daily life and relationships. Now, Natalya claims an important part of her life was omitted in the show. WWE is said to have refused to film a very intense family moment with her father.
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop

Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
sportszion.com

Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer

WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'

On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'

Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Explains Raw XXX Cage Match Disruption

WWE presented its 30th anniversary show for "Raw" on Monday, but one of the show's marquee matches did not go on as planned. Becky Lynch and Bayley were slated to meet in a steel cage match, however Damage CTRL beat down Lynch inside the structure and the match never happened. During an interview on "Raw Talk," Bayley explained to Byron Saxton why the faction did what they did.
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus

Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Possible Surprise Spoiler for the WWE Royal Rumble Revealed

Former RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax may be returning to WWE soon. A new report from PWInsider notes that many people within WWE expect Jax to make her in-ring return as a surprise in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. It was noted that Jax’s Rumble appearance was...
TEXAS STATE
stillrealtous.com

Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To Comment On Segment With The Undertaker At Raw 30

This week during the special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, LA Knight decided call out the legends in the back, and it was The Undertaker who answered. Taker brought back his American Badass persona and he confronted Knight after riding his motorcycle to the ring, but Knight retreated.
wrestletalk.com

VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air

WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
PWMania

AEW Star’s Contract Set to Expire, Feelers Within WWE

Brian Cage will be a free agent soon unless he agrees to a contract extension with AEW, as his current contract is set to expire soon. According to Fightful Select, Cage signed with AEW in 2020 and his contract will expire in a matter of weeks. His contract was set...
Deadspin

Sami Zayn must win the Royal Rumble

WWE kicks its Wrestlemania season into fifth gear this week with Saturday night’s Royal Rumble. Even those who have soured on the product New York has been putting out come back in for the Rumble — for the most part — due to its uniqueness and penchant for surprises, and setting up what the build to Wrestlemania will be (except for last year, which sucked). And also to make fun of all the sign-pointing and possibly some drunken gambling.
Wrestle Zone

LA Knight Almost Slapped The Undertaker In The Mouth On RAW, But He Decided To Spare Him

LA Knight got face to face with The Undertaker on RAW is XXX and was very close to slapping him right in the mouth. Ahead of this Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event, LA Knight was a guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the upcoming Pitch Black match against Bray Wyatt this weekend, Knight didn’t seem overly intimidated by the relatively unknown match type.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Set To Debut On AEW Dynamite Next Week

In the world of All Elite Wrestling right now MJF is the man to beat as he’s the current AEW World Champion. Bryan Danielson is looking to challenge MJF for the belt in an Iron Man match at the Revolution pay-per-view in March, but MJF is making Bryan work for it.
Yardbarker

Nikki and Brie Bella call out WWE for erasing women like Sasha Banks: "There's a bunch of us they don't wanna show"

Nikki and Brie Bella took to social media tonight to call out WWE for not showcasing "anything from the women's evolution." Nikki said that it's "because Sasha Banks is in it and we can't. Mercedes is too over and we can't say her name." Mercedes Mone was featured in the opening video package that kicked off the show but there was not much female representation from former talent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy