New York State

atozsports.com

Chiefs suffer important loss before kickoff vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will once again meet in the AFC Championship this weekend. The matchup looks to be one of two high-flying offenses that have gotten great performances by their defense during the postseason. Joe Burrow versus Patrick Mahomes is always a matchup to get excited for if you’re a football fan.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Woman Has A Message For Joe Burrow's Girlfriend

Following the Bengals' win over the Bills this past weekend, a TikToker with over 18,000 followers made a video strictly for Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher.  The TikToker's account name is "relyuhcs." The caption for her video said, "Dear Joe Burrow's girlfriend."  In the ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Raiders legend doesn’t want Tom Brady on team

The Las Vegas Raiders are viewed as one of the most likely landing spots if Tom Brady continues playing. Raiders great Tim Brown would prefer the G.O.A.T. quarterback not suit up in black-and-silver. Speaking on the Maggie & Perloff show on CBS Sports Radio and SiriusXM Wednesday, the Hall of Fame wide receiver said Las Read more... The post Raiders legend doesn’t want Tom Brady on team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The Spun

Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicts Tom Brady's More-Likely Team

Tom Brady faces a couple of massive decisions this offseason. He first needs to figure out whether he's going to play again. If he decides to, he'll then have to figure out what team he will play for. The legendary quarterback is set to be a free agent in March since his contract with the Tampa Bay ...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news

While the Cincinnati Bengals might be enjoying the underdog role throughout their NFL playoff run this season, they won’t technically be the underdogs when they travel into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend. And that’s some pretty historic news. While the Bengals did open the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Denver Broncos poised for major move

The Denver Broncos could reveal the franchise’s next head coach as soon as Wednesday, according to NFL sources. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, “some” sources believe that the Broncos could kick off the league’s annual hiring process. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season.  The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
LOUISIANA STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes practice update

Heading into this week’s AFC Championship game showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is, without doubt, the biggest storyline surrounding the matchup. And on Wednesday afternoon, Kansas City got some good news on that front. According to a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Stephen A. Smith makes bold Aaron Rodgers, Jets declaration

One of the hotter discussions in the NFL right now is the future of Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer, may not be long for Green Bay anymore. His up-in-the-air status has many wondering if he’s going to be traded or leave football entirely. An idea that’s floated around sounds eerily familiar to Green Bay Packers fans: trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith kind of likes the idea a whole lot.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys

According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Warner hilariously crashes Bosa's 49ers media availability

Just like he is on the football field, Fred Warner is everywhere around the 49ers’ practice facility. While players spoke to the media Wednesday ahead of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Warner crashed the party and sat in while his teammate Nick Bosa answered questions. And...

