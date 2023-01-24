Read full article on original website
Superstar Quarterback Is On The Trading BlockOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes practice update
Heading into this week’s AFC Championship game showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is, without doubt, the biggest storyline surrounding the matchup. And on Wednesday afternoon, Kansas City got some good news on that front. According to a...
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
thecomeback.com
Former Eagles player says Jalen Hurts is not team MVP
While many NFL experts think that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the real reason the Eagles are in a position to go to the Super Bowl, one former Eagles player is saying that’s not true. Ex-Eagles tight end Trey Burton says Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce is the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to surprising Mike McCarthy decision
The Dallas Cowboys made several changes to their coaching staff on Thursday. Head coach Mike McCarthy was able to retain defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but surprisingly refused to commit to one key member of the staff. McCarthy wouldn’t commit to retaining Kellen Moore as the team’s offensive coordinator. This despite...
thecomeback.com
Denver Broncos poised for major move
The Denver Broncos could reveal the franchise’s next head coach as soon as Wednesday, according to NFL sources. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, “some” sources believe that the Broncos could kick off the league’s annual hiring process. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco...
thecomeback.com
Stephen A. Smith makes bold Aaron Rodgers, Jets declaration
One of the hotter discussions in the NFL right now is the future of Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer, may not be long for Green Bay anymore. His up-in-the-air status has many wondering if he’s going to be traded or leave football entirely. An idea that’s floated around sounds eerily familiar to Green Bay Packers fans: trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith kind of likes the idea a whole lot.
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts Jets horrible coaching move
It was clear that the New York Jets were in need of a new offensive coordinator heading into the offseason, but it’s safe to say that fans aren’t too happy with the choice the team made. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, the...
thecomeback.com
Eagles star reveals huge health update
Philadelphia Eagles fans enjoyed a collective sigh of relief on Wednesday. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown was a bit banged up going into the NFC Championship Game this Sunday. But Brown, himself, spoke on his status Wednesday. “I’m good to go,” Brown said. Eagles insider Dave Spadaro of...
thecomeback.com
Alabama could hire former NFL head coach
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has been in the news a lot recently mainly because both their defensive and offensive coordinators departed. One name that has popped up recently in the offensive coordinator search is former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, who was fired by the Cardinals,...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow shares opinion of Zac Taylor, Bengals front office
Joe Burrow is one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL. The former College Football Playoff Champion’s nerves of steel have made him one of the most likable figures in the league. Burrow has already made history with the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow has led them to two straight AFC Championship Game appearances, a feat they’d never accomplished before. From the sounds of it, he is very happy to be here.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as team poaches rival coach
Poaching a coach or poaching from rivals, in general, doesn’t happen every day in the NFL. So it’s only fitting that the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints were involved in this most recent case. The Falcons hired defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen away from the Saints, where he...
thecomeback.com
ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters
The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals spent much of the offseason retooling their offensive line to protect star quarterback Joe Burrow after the team had one of the worst offensive lines in the league last year. But due to some unfortunate luck, it looks like the Bengals will have to play several backups on the offensive line once again against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
thecomeback.com
Panthers looking to make another splash coaching hire
While his three-year stint as head coach of the Denver Broncos didn’t go particularly well, Vic Fangio has long had a reputation as one of the NFL’s top defensive minds. Frank Reich, the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers, reportedly wants to add Fangio to his coaching staff.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes sends clear message about practice performance
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to practice on Wednesday while dealing with a high ankle sprain. Mahomes injured his right ankle in the Chiefs victory over the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Divisional Round last weekend. On Thursday, Mahomes spoke to reporters about his return to the football field ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.
thecomeback.com
Sean Payton refutes Broncos coaching rumor
So it’s come to this for Sean Payton: Not only is he trying to land an NFL coaching gig, he’s also running a fact-checking service about his job search. Payton fired up his Twitter account Thursday evening to refute a tweet several hours earlier. The Washington Post‘s Mark Maske had reported that, “[T]here was an issue with Payton’s interview with the Broncos. Payton likes the idea of coaching Russell Wilson and having that defense but fears a potential power struggle with a member of the ownership group.”
thecomeback.com
Shocking Mac Jones, Patriots coaches fight details revealed
Mac Jones and several New England Patriots players and coaches reportedly fought, bickered, and poorly communicated amongst themselves multiple times this past season according to a report from the Boston Herald. The shocking details were provided and published on Thursday morning. Jones, New England’s first-round selection in 2021, reportedly often...
thecomeback.com
Chiefs star has blunt response to Bengals trash talk
If Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs matches the war of words that has unfolded between the two teams and cities, we’ll be in for a classic. At various times throughout the week, the Bengals have referred to Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium as “Burrowhead Stadium,” referencing quarterback Joe Burrow’s record against the Chiefs. Chris Jones, Kansas City’s All-Pro defensive tackle, noticed.
