Joe Burrow is one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL. The former College Football Playoff Champion’s nerves of steel have made him one of the most likable figures in the league. Burrow has already made history with the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow has led them to two straight AFC Championship Game appearances, a feat they’d never accomplished before. From the sounds of it, he is very happy to be here.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO