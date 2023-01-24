ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

La Joya ISD Announces Layoffs

The La Joya school district is planning to lay off more than 100 employees to help reduce overstaffing and cut spending. The district’s board approved a plan that includes the layoffs during a meeting on Wednesday. La Joya’s superintendent says the plan will help the district save about 20-million...
Gov. Abbott to visit San Benito border

Gov. Greg Abbott will be in the Valley Monday. He is scheduled to give an update on the state’s efforts to secure the border. The governor will be joined by DPS director Steve McCraw and a few other state officials. The conference begins at 2 p.m. at the San...
Affidavit provides new details into Mission teacher, student relationship

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) —A probable cause affidavit provided new details in the arrest of an IDEA teacher in Mission. Karen Sosa, 27, was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student, Hidalgo County Jail records show. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, an officer was dispatched […]
Valley instructor touts benefits of martial arts classes

Martial arts, like Brazilian jiu-jitsu, require a lot of time, effort, and discipline. The close contact martial art can put people in uncomfortable situations, but can also make them feel empowered when they get out of it. Lorena Balli, a jiu-jitsu coach at Koulikov Grappling Academy in McAllen, is encouraging...
UTRGV Baseball begins year, unveil new stadium upgrades

EDINBURG, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley baseball opened the new year on Friday unveiling new upgrades to its facilities. Vaqueros hosted their first practice yesterday. Click on the video above for a look at the new locker rooms, stadium artwork, and player reactions to seeing it all for the first time.
Edinburg student allegedly threatens faculty members, detained

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities with the Edinburg Police Department are investigating an alleged threat by a student toward faculty members at an IDEA College Prep school Wednesday afternoon in Edinburg. At about 4:07 p.m., Edinburg police officers responded to IDEA College Prep located on 2553 N. Roegiers Road after a 13-year-old student allegedly told […]
Delta area continues to be impacted by ambulance delays

Officials in the Delta area of Hidalgo County say there’s only two ambulances that service the area between Hargill and north Mercedes in Hidalgo County, and that’s concerning local officials. Officials decided to hire a law firm in order to create a brand-new public ambulance company. But before...
Study targets arsenic levels in Rio Grande Valley water supply

A new two-year study aims to determine if the concentrations of heavy metals in Rio Grande Valley drinking water are high enough that action needs to be taken. Researchers at Texas A&M University are leading the study with $1.5 million in funding from Methodist Healthcare Ministries. The research team is targeting 12 heavy metals, with lead and arsenic in particular.
McAllen ends contract with MedCare over ‘unreasonable’ demands

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen City Commission terminated its contract with MedCare EMS, after “unreasonable and unjustified demands” were made, a release from the city stated. According to agenda documents, on Monday the commission rejected the demands and accepted MedCare EMS’s notice to terminate its contract for the delivery of emergency medical services to […]
UTRGV Basketball earns mixed results in WAC play

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – In front of a boisterous sellout crowd of 2,606, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team beat the California Baptist University Lancers 64-58 on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse, snapping the Lancers’ three-game winning streak. Will Johnston led the...
IDEA Mission teacher accused of improper relationship with student, police say

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An IDEA Public School teacher in Mission was arrested Thursday on charges of improper relationship between educator/student, according to Mission Police. Karen Bereniz Sosa, 27, is accused of an improper relationship with a student that occurred off campus during the school’s winter break at Bentsen Palm Park, Mission Police Investigator Art […]
Edinburg police: "Lock your cars"

The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of car burglary. Edinburg police got several calls Friday about 24 car burglaries from people in neighborhoods off south McColl Road near the area north of Walmart on Trenton and south of the HEB on Freddy Gonzalez.
Witness of deadly crash in Harlingen speaks out

A Harlingen resident tried to help several people involved in a deadly crash Friday night. Two people died, and now a Mexican truck driver is in jail. Three days after witnessing a deadly crash, a Harlingen resident is still recovering from it. "I'm still, like, dealing with it,” Harlingen resident...
