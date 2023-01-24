Read full article on original website
KRGV
La Joya ISD says restructuring is needed due to low enrollment and staffing issues
The La Joya Independent School District confirmed job cuts are coming to the district. The job cuts were announced following a Wednesday school board meeting, where trustees discussed the findings of a recent study that found the district was overstaffed and that money wasn't being well spent. The staffing data...
kurv.com
La Joya ISD Announces Layoffs
The La Joya school district is planning to lay off more than 100 employees to help reduce overstaffing and cut spending. The district’s board approved a plan that includes the layoffs during a meeting on Wednesday. La Joya’s superintendent says the plan will help the district save about 20-million...
KRGV
Gov. Abbott to visit San Benito border
Gov. Greg Abbott will be in the Valley Monday. He is scheduled to give an update on the state’s efforts to secure the border. The governor will be joined by DPS director Steve McCraw and a few other state officials. The conference begins at 2 p.m. at the San...
Affidavit provides new details into Mission teacher, student relationship
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) —A probable cause affidavit provided new details in the arrest of an IDEA teacher in Mission. Karen Sosa, 27, was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student, Hidalgo County Jail records show. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, an officer was dispatched […]
KRGV
Valley instructor touts benefits of martial arts classes
Martial arts, like Brazilian jiu-jitsu, require a lot of time, effort, and discipline. The close contact martial art can put people in uncomfortable situations, but can also make them feel empowered when they get out of it. Lorena Balli, a jiu-jitsu coach at Koulikov Grappling Academy in McAllen, is encouraging...
KRGV
UTRGV Baseball begins year, unveil new stadium upgrades
EDINBURG, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley baseball opened the new year on Friday unveiling new upgrades to its facilities. Vaqueros hosted their first practice yesterday. Click on the video above for a look at the new locker rooms, stadium artwork, and player reactions to seeing it all for the first time.
Edinburg student allegedly threatens faculty members, detained
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities with the Edinburg Police Department are investigating an alleged threat by a student toward faculty members at an IDEA College Prep school Wednesday afternoon in Edinburg. At about 4:07 p.m., Edinburg police officers responded to IDEA College Prep located on 2553 N. Roegiers Road after a 13-year-old student allegedly told […]
KRGV
Delta area continues to be impacted by ambulance delays
Officials in the Delta area of Hidalgo County say there’s only two ambulances that service the area between Hargill and north Mercedes in Hidalgo County, and that’s concerning local officials. Officials decided to hire a law firm in order to create a brand-new public ambulance company. But before...
KRGV
Study targets arsenic levels in Rio Grande Valley water supply
A new two-year study aims to determine if the concentrations of heavy metals in Rio Grande Valley drinking water are high enough that action needs to be taken. Researchers at Texas A&M University are leading the study with $1.5 million in funding from Methodist Healthcare Ministries. The research team is targeting 12 heavy metals, with lead and arsenic in particular.
KRGV
New Brownsville PUB statement raises questions over money collected from failed energy project
A newly released statement from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board discusses the origins of the failed energy project that an audit alleged overcharged customers by $118 million. The Tenaska energy project was originally “a great vision for Brownsville,” according to the release, which also provided a breakdown of the funds...
Six new eateries (hint: Longhorn Steakhouse) opening soon in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville has a growing lineup of franchises set to enter into its market soon. The developments were exciting enough that Mayor Trey Mendez announced two big names in dining–and hinted at more in development. “The word is out!” Mendez posted Saturday on social media. “We will be getting a Chipotle and […]
KRGV
High school basketball highlights and scores 1-27-23
WESLACO, Texas -- District play will soon wrap up, but plenty teams are still vying for playoff seeding. Click on the video above for highlights and a few scores from around the RGV.
McAllen ends contract with MedCare over ‘unreasonable’ demands
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen City Commission terminated its contract with MedCare EMS, after “unreasonable and unjustified demands” were made, a release from the city stated. According to agenda documents, on Monday the commission rejected the demands and accepted MedCare EMS’s notice to terminate its contract for the delivery of emergency medical services to […]
KRGV
‘I’m the voice for the families that cannot speak:’ Harlingen woman who survived crash now advocates for truck safety
In the last week, two major crashes in the Rio Grande Valley involving semi-trucks killed a total of five people. For Harlingen resident Debra Cruz, the accidents bring unwanted flashbacks to a crash involving a semi-truck that nearly killed her 14 years ago. "I picture myself, like when I had...
KRGV
UTRGV Basketball earns mixed results in WAC play
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – In front of a boisterous sellout crowd of 2,606, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team beat the California Baptist University Lancers 64-58 on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse, snapping the Lancers’ three-game winning streak. Will Johnston led the...
IDEA Mission teacher accused of improper relationship with student, police say
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An IDEA Public School teacher in Mission was arrested Thursday on charges of improper relationship between educator/student, according to Mission Police. Karen Bereniz Sosa, 27, is accused of an improper relationship with a student that occurred off campus during the school’s winter break at Bentsen Palm Park, Mission Police Investigator Art […]
KRGV
Edinburg police: "Lock your cars"
The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of car burglary. Edinburg police got several calls Friday about 24 car burglaries from people in neighborhoods off south McColl Road near the area north of Walmart on Trenton and south of the HEB on Freddy Gonzalez.
Road closures scheduled for reconstruction of Cage Boulevard bridge
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Reconstruction on the Cage Blvd. bridge is prompting road closures next week. Beginning Monday, Jan. 30, the existing eastbound to westbound turnaround lane at Cage Blvd and I-2, in Pharr, will be closed. The closures will allow crews to work on the construction of the Cage Blvd Bridge.
KRGV
Witness of deadly crash in Harlingen speaks out
A Harlingen resident tried to help several people involved in a deadly crash Friday night. Two people died, and now a Mexican truck driver is in jail. Three days after witnessing a deadly crash, a Harlingen resident is still recovering from it. "I'm still, like, dealing with it,” Harlingen resident...
everythinglubbock.com
Judge orders Texas woman to law school after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a special condition to her supervised release, a woman was ordered by a judge to finish law school after being arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Chelsea Madill was sentenced Jan. 9 to three years of supervised release with a special condition...
