BANGOR, Maine – Senior Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (Bamako, Mali) totaled 16 points as the UMass Lowell men's basketball team (17-5, 5-3 AE) fell to the Maine Black Bears (8-12, 2-5 AE), 75-70, on Wednesday night. "We ran into a good and tough Maine team tonight who played well," said...

LOWELL, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO