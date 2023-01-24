FALL RIVER, MA – The City of Fall River is planning a reception at Government Center to conclude the Fall River Logo Design Contest and announce the winning logo. The event, which is open to the public, will offer residents the chance to meet the finalists and learn more about each design. A ceremony will be held to recognize each artist and announce the winner, who will receive a $500 prize. Light refreshments will be served and the City will give away merchandise with the new logo.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO