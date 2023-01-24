Read full article on original website
Cash boost eyed to aid Massachusetts families in “deep poverty”
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 26, 2023…..Of the over 7,000 bills lawmakers filed in the last month, anti-poverty advocates are pushing to ensure increases in direct cash assistance to low-income families is one of the few hundred that will cross the finish line this session. Over a hundred advocates and...
Mega Millions ticket sold at Massachusetts Stop & Shop is winner of $31 million jackpot
DORCHESTER, MA (January 25, 2023) – A Mega Millions ticket sold at Stop & Shop located at 40 George Hannum Street in Belchertown is the sole winner of a $31 million jackpot in the multi-state game’s Tuesday, January 24 drawing. The cash option on the prize is $16.3 million.
New York and Connecticut men charged with going on shopping spree at local Walmart, other locations with counterfeit bills
Three men from out-of-state are being accused of going on shopping sprees with fake money at multiple locations. According to police, on Friday just after 2:30 p.m., Coventry Police Officers responded to Centre of New England Blvd., Coventry, RI for the report of suspected counterfeit bills being passed at Walmart.
Which logo is your favorite? Fall River announcing logo winner, chance to meet the artists, city website redesign
FALL RIVER, MA – The City of Fall River is planning a reception at Government Center to conclude the Fall River Logo Design Contest and announce the winning logo. The event, which is open to the public, will offer residents the chance to meet the finalists and learn more about each design. A ceremony will be held to recognize each artist and announce the winner, who will receive a $500 prize. Light refreshments will be served and the City will give away merchandise with the new logo.
Reports have surfaced concerning what took place before two young children died and a mother jumped from a window in Massachusetts
Multiple reports have surfaced concerning the moments that led up to the tragic death of two young children in Massachusetts. According to multiple media outlets, those who know Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury have stated that she had taken a leave from her job as a nurse and was undergoing an extensive five day a week program for postpartum depression before jumping from a window in what 911 calls described as a suicide attempt.
Strong winds, rain, and snow expected; flooding, power outages possible as area issued Wind Advisory, Flood Watch.
BOSTON – Strong winds, rain, and snow are expected, flooding and power outages possible as the area has been issued a Wind Advisory and a Flood Watch. According to the National Weather Service Boston, snow will develop Wednesday afternoon and is expected to impact the evening commute. Snow will...
Southern New England family looking for answers as man with local ties reportedly shot at 46 times before death
A local family is looking for answers and the public’s help after they say their loved one, who has ties to Rhode Island and Somerset, was shot at 46 times including a bullet that went through his brain. According to NBC 10 Florida, deputies with the Broward County Sheriff’s...
One suspect wanted, another captured in Kentucky after teenager shot in southeastern Massachusetts
Authorities say that one man is wanted, and another has been captured after a teenager was wounded from a shooting in southeastern Massachusetts. According to police, at the end of December, Barnstable Police officers responded to Crocker Street in Hyannis for a reported robbery and shooting. Upon arrival, one of...
Rhode Island man sentenced to life in prison for murdering girlfriend, mother of two
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that a Rhode Island man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to life in prison after pleading to the murder of 43-year-old Erika Belcourt in Woonsocket in 2020. At a hearing on Monday, 39-year-old James Grilli of...
Massachusetts State Police arrest 5 after pursuit, crash, concerning car stolen out of Bristol County
Authorities say that 5 have been arrested after a pursuit that turned into a crash concerning a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Bristol County. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after midnight today a Massachusetts State Trooper patrolling Route 107 South in Revere observed a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Taunton yesterday. The Trooper monitored the stolen vehicle as it entered Brown Circle rotary in Revere and exited onto Route 60 East toward Route 1A and East Boston as backup units began responding to the area.
Fall River man convicted of beating his infant son to death denied parole
A Fall River man with a concerning criminal history has been denied parole concerning the death of his infant son. According to the Board, on June 6, 2007, in Bristol County Superior Court, a then 32-year-old Christopher Cerce pleaded guilty to the lesser-included offense of second-degree murder in the death of his infant son, James. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Fall River man files lawsuit claiming excessive force against FRPD, city lawyer states officers did nothing wrong
A Fall River man is taking the Fall River Police Department to court for allegedly being beaten by officers who showed up to the wrong apartment. Lawrence Galego recently filed a civil lawsuit against former Fall River Police Chief Albert Dupere and a handful of officers and dispatchers concerning an alleged physical assault and excessive use of force resulting in injuries and emotional destress.
Plymouth County DA: Two children dead, infant seriously injured at home in Duxbury
Authorities are investigating a horrific scene in the quiet town of Duxbury. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, police responded to a home at 47 Summer Street at 6:11 p.m. for a report of male resident coming home and finding a female resident was attempting to commit suicide. The woman jumped out of a window and was later sent to a local hospital for treatment.
Bristol County man sent to jail without bail after admitting to taking mushrooms after crash, has pet dog seized
A Bristol County man is facing some serious charges after reportedly admitting to crashing a vehicle while on mushrooms. According to State Police, on Tuesday at approximately 2:45 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 23A in the town of Hunter, New York for a report of a single vehicle crash. When troopers arrived at the location of the crash, they observed a 2015 black Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch facing north and the back end of the vehicle partially in the roadway. There was no one in the vehicle.
Massachusetts man convicted of murdering 25-year-old after chasing him down, firing series of shots
A Massachusetts man has been convicted of first-degree murder for fatally shooting another man while robbing him of his jewelry in January 2020. According to the District Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Derell Guy of Lynn was found guilty of first-degree murder on the theories of extreme atrocity and cruelty, and of felony murder. An Essex Superior Court jury sitting in Lawrence also convicted Guy of armed robbery.
31-year-old Bristol County homeless man sentenced to prison in Fall River for violently assaulting, strangling girlfriend
A 31-year-old homeless man who was living in a tent in the woods at the time of his August 2020 arrest for violently assaulting and strangling his girlfriend, was sentenced to prison last week in Fall River Superior Court, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Adam Furtado...
Two injured after jumping from window in early morning fire in Fall River
The Fall River Fire Department battled heavy flames this morning after two occupants of the home had to jump from a window to avoid the flames. According to the Fall River Firefighters Union, at approximately 3:30 a.m., members arrived to a single-family home on Ray Street with fire showing out of 3 windows on the 2nd floor, as well as, venting through the roof.
