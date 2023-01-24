Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nevada Appeal
Fallon boys hoops looks to snap two-game skid
With the first half of the 3A East season in the books, the playoff picture for the Greenwave basketball team is starting to take shape. After winning two of its first three 3A East games, the Greenwave boys basketball team returned from Elko County on Saturday empty-handed. Fallon fell to defending 3A state champion Elko, 76-56, on Friday before losing the next day against Spring Creek, 67-60.
KOLO TV Reno
Sports Caravan, 1/26
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The high school basketball action was electric Thursday night! Eight games to showcase from around Northern Nevada as we get closer and closer to postseason play. The Sports Caravan will return Friday, February 3 for another episode. We hope to get out to a number of...
Comments / 0