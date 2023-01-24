With the first half of the 3A East season in the books, the playoff picture for the Greenwave basketball team is starting to take shape. After winning two of its first three 3A East games, the Greenwave boys basketball team returned from Elko County on Saturday empty-handed. Fallon fell to defending 3A state champion Elko, 76-56, on Friday before losing the next day against Spring Creek, 67-60.

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO