The 193 flagpoles that surround the iconic Rockefeller Plaza are traditionally adorned with the flags of the United Nations’ member states. But throughout the month of April, The Flag Project, now in its fourth year, will feature flags celebrating New York City’s global cuisine and international cultures. Submissions are now open through March 2nd. This year’s event will also include submissions from Rockefeller Center’s culinary community, including Naro, Lodi, Five Acres, Le Rock, Jupiter, and Pebble Bar and other famous NYC chefs including Tom Colicchio, Éric Ripert, Dana Cowin, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Mira Mariah. The winning designs will be selected in partnership with City Harvest, NYC’s first and largest food rescue organization. For more information, visit rockefellercenter.com.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO