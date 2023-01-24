ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cititour.com

Rockefeller Center Partners with City Harvest for The Flag Project 2023

The 193 flagpoles that surround the iconic Rockefeller Plaza are traditionally adorned with the flags of the United Nations’ member states. But throughout the month of April, The Flag Project, now in its fourth year, will feature flags celebrating New York City’s global cuisine and international cultures. Submissions are now open through March 2nd. This year’s event will also include submissions from Rockefeller Center’s culinary community, including Naro, Lodi, Five Acres, Le Rock, Jupiter, and Pebble Bar and other famous NYC chefs including Tom Colicchio, Éric Ripert, Dana Cowin, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Mira Mariah. The winning designs will be selected in partnership with City Harvest, NYC’s first and largest food rescue organization. For more information, visit rockefellercenter.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

The Office of Mr. Moto is NYC’s Most Secretive Meal

Just when you thought you had your fill of speakeasies and hidden restaurants – enter The Office of Mr. Moto, which might just be the most secretive ever. The experience is centered around the fictional master of ceremonies, Mr. Moto – a gourmand and art connoisseur, who traveled aboard the USS Susquehanna alongside Commodore Perry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Lin & Daughters Offers Dumplings and a Lot More

At Lin and Daughters, Becky Lin says dumplings are more than just comfort food. She says while working as a child in her family restaurant, Lin’s Kitchen, dumplings became a sign of “love and unity” as the family created memories through the act of dumpling making. The restaurant is dedicated to Lin's father, a former chef, and her two daughters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Places to Eat, Drink and Stay During New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is almost upon us. This year it will be held from February 10th through the 15th. Here are fifteen places to stay, eat and drink during this fabulous, festive week of high glamor and extravagance. EAT. Figaro Café. Figaro Café is the modern interpretation of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Renovated Noz Market Reopens

Noz Market (1374 Third Avenue), which first opened its doors in October 2020 to provide New Yorkers with a resource for high-end seafood, Japanese accouterments, and delicious prepared sushi and sashimi, reopens January 25 after a full-scale renovation. A hand roll bar is now at the front of the market...
cititour.com

Grand Central Madison Opens to the Public, Speeding Up LIRR Service

Grand Central Madison, the Long Island Railroad extension to Grand Central Terminal, is official open. Work on the over $12 billion project began over two decades ago and was initially supposed to be completed in 2009 at a cost of $3.9 billion. For LIRR customers who work on the east side of Manhattan, this new terminal is expected to save 40 minutes a day of commute time round trip.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy