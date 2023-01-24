Read full article on original website
MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties
"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
Scary! Family Avoids Serious Injury In Car-Moose Collision In Northern Minnesota
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 24, a family traveling on US Highway 53 south of Eveleth had a scary run-in with a moose. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported a family of three was traveling on US 53 just north of Cotton, west of Melrude, where the family collided with a moose in their Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision completely broke the windshield and collapsed a significant part of the roof of the car.
Minnesota Department Of Health Closes COVID Testing Site At The DECC
It's been an option since the pandemic started in 2020. But if you're looking to get a COVID-19 test at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, you'd better do so soon. The Minnesota Department of Health will be closing their four-remaining state-run Community COVID-19 test sites this weekend. Along with the three other sites - in Brooklyn Park, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and in St. Paul, the Duluth site will wrap up its operations. The St. Paul-Midway option will close on Friday, January 27; the Brooklyn Park and the Airport site will close on Sunday, January 29; and the Duluth site at the DECC's last day will be Saturday, January 28.
What’s Included In MNDOT’s 20 Year Transportation Plan For Minnesota?
It doesn't happen by accident. The very highways and roads we drive on today were first proposed and designed years ago, following a carefully drafted Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan (SMTP) adopted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Every five years, the agency reevaluates their strategic plans to maintain that they...
Don’t Be This Person At After School Pick-up In Minnesota + Wisconsin
After-school pick-up can be the most frustrating part of the day this winter. Huge snow banks this winter are causing narrow streets and traffic jams because people lack common sense. Traffic gets backed up each and every day at my daughter's school because people will try to turn down in...
Wild Turkey Harassing Minnesota Community
This probably isn't a headline you thought you'd read today but a wild turkey is making headlines this week for reigning terror on Minnesotans. The turkey is so aggressive that even national news outlets are reporting on it!. The turkey does not have a name and has been wreaking havoc...
WATCH: Minnesota Plow Truck Busted Taking Out Someone’s Garbage Cans
I do not envy plow truck drivers at all they have a very difficult job where they are sometimes out driving in horrible conditions. They are out driving during blizzards with massive wind gusts and very little visibility trying to clear up the snow so we average citizens can get around.
Watch Hilarious ‘Midwest Siri’ Video That’s Gone Viral in Minnesota + Wisconsin
I never believed we talked and acted differently here when I was growing up. People like my friends in the south had accents, not us. That all changed the first time I rode an airplane. I was just out of college and flew to visit my friend in Georgia. He...
Minnesota + Wisconsin Included In SkinnyDipped Chocolate Nuts Recall
A popular health snack food is involved in a recall due to undeclared allergen contents. According to details shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, SkinnyDipped of Seattle is voluntarily recalling two varieties of their Dark Chocolate snack foods. The recall is nationwide and does include retail stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Is Minnesota + Wisconsin Ready For The New Most OREO OREO Cookie?
I share exciting news with a full disclaimer the original Oreo is my favorite cookie of all time, well with the exception of the cookies my wife or daughter make at home of course. Over time the Oreo roster has grown to include the likes of Double Stuff, Chocolate Cream,...
Watch Josh Duhamel Shout Out Minnesota Country Artist + DJ Chris Hawkey On The Tonight Show
As a Minot, North Dakota native, actor Josh Duhamel is no stranger to Minnesota. His father lives in the state and he's purchased a cabin within the state. That's why is not too surprising to see him at Minnesota sporting events and other places. Those strong Minnesota ties are also...
