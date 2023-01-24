Three killed in random shooting in Yakima, Washington; suspect in custody

YAKIMA, Wash. — (YAKIMA, Wash.) -- A man accused of fatally shooting three people at a Circle K convenience store and gas station in Yakima, Washington, early Tuesday is dead following an hours-long manhunt, authorities said.

The suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound as he was being apprehended, Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

"We believe with pretty good confidence that this is the person who was involved in the incident this morning," Murray said.

The shooting at the Circle K was reported around 3:30 a.m. local time. The gunman then went across the street to an ampm convenience store where he allegedly shot into a car and then stole it, according to Murray.

It is possible the gunman shot the person in the car as he stole it, the chief said. If so, the driver would be the fourth shooting victim.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Jarid Haddock of Yakima County. He allegedly fled in a car believed to be a gray or silver Chrysler 200, the chief said.

Around 2:15 p.m. local time, police received a 911 call from a woman who said she had just lent her phone to the suspect and allegedly overheard him make incriminating statements while talking to his mother, including "I killed those people," Murray said.

The woman then called 911 when she got her phone back and was able to tell police where the suspect was located, according to Murray.

"I listened to that call. It's pretty harrowing," Murray said. "I have to really thank her again because she was very courageous in getting us there."

Responding officers quickly found the suspect, who was injured by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. No officers fired at the suspect, who was being treated by first responders but was later pronounced dead, according to Murray.

The suspect had a "large amount of ammunition and a weapon" when he was found, Murray said.

Murray called the Circle K shooting an apparent random attack. The gunman "just walked in and started shooting," he said.

The motive is not known, he said.

"We may never know," Murray said.

