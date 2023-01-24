Read full article on original website
STANISLAUS COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will conduct the following road work next week on State Route 99 (SR-99) and (SR-132). Full on-ramp closure at southbound Carpenter Road/Briggsmore Avenue for bridge work beginning Sunday, January 29, through Friday, February 3, 2023, from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Overnight Connector ramp Closures On State route 4 At Interstate 5. San Joaquin County – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform various ramp closures on State Route 4 (SR-4)/Crosstown Freeway for maintenance and construction operations. Work will occur as follows;. Overnight, full connector ramp closures from eastbound...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) student outreach program “I Will Ride” has received the prestigious Rosa Parks Diversity Leadership Award from the Women’s Transportation Seminar (WTS) Sacramento chapter. This annual award recognizes a transportation organization that has contributed significantly to promoting diversity, inclusion and multi-cultural awareness.
Contact: Ted Asregadoo, Public Information Officer, 925-957-8638. Walnut Creek Assisted Living Facility Worker Charged in Death of Resident. Martinez, Calif. – An assisted living worker at Atria Walnut Creek has been charged with a felony complaint in the death of a 94-year-old resident on August 31, 2022. 54-year-old Lateshia...
The California Victim Compensation Board (Board) convened its meeting in open session upon the call of the Chair, Gabriel Ravel, General Counsel of the Government Operations Agency, acting for, and in the absence of Amy Tong, Secretary of the Government Operations Agency, at 400 R Street, Room 330, Sacramento, California, on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 10:01 a.m. Appearing via Zoom was Member Diana Becton, District Attorney, and Member Shawn Silva, Deputy State Controller and Chief Counsel, acting for and in the absence of, Betty T. Yee, Controller.
