How to clear cache on your iPhone to speed up your device
Clearing your data, cache and cookies in your iPhone settings will automatically improve your phone's performance to get the results you want. Here's how to do it.
200 malicious Android and iOS apps draining bank accounts — check your phone now
Android and iPhone users could be at risk after a new batch of 203 malicious apps have been discovered stealing user data and draining bank accounts.
CNET
New iOS Option Makes It Super Hard for Someone to Hack Your iCloud
Apple now lets you protect your Apple ID and iCloud account with hardware security keys, a significant upgrade for those who want maximum protection from hackers, identity thieves, or snoops. Hardware security keys are small physical devices that communicate with USB or Lightning ports or with NFC wireless data connections...
PC Magazine
Passwordless Authentication: What It Is and Why You Need It ASAP
I’m sick of passwords. They’re somehow both easily guessable and hard to remember, and keeping them out of criminals' hands is tough. In recent years, the Fast Identity Online (FIDO) Alliance developed passwordless authentication technology standards. Last year, Apple announced the availability of a new security feature called a passkey for iOS 16 users. Meanwhile, Google is developing a passwordless authentication solution for Android.
Apple Insider
Apple gives some older iPhones OS updates, going back to iPhone 5s
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has provided iOS 12.5.7, macOS 11.7.3, and other updates for older devices that can't be updated to the latest releases. The new updates are for users still using older devices and operating systems...
iOS 16.3 is out now. Here are the new features coming to your iPhone.
Apple released the latest major update to its iOS 16 operating system.
New 'Hook' malware allows hijacking, real-time spying on Android devices
A new banking app for Android devices called Hook contains malware that could leave your Android device susceptible to remote hacking.
You Can Lock Your Incognito Mode Tabs On Android With Fingerprint Biometrics, Here's How
Google quietly rolled out a feature on iOS that's now making its way to Android devices. It lets users secure their incognito tabs with fingerprints.
Which apps are draining your phone’s battery?
Stopping apps in the background from refreshing can help preserve battery life and data for when you really need to use your phone for your daily tasks.
TechRadar
Apple fixes dangerous iOS flaw that could have let hackers take over your iPhone
Apple has released a fix to a dangerous security flaw that could have allowed threat actors to completely take over older versions of the iPhone and the iPad. The flaw was apparently being used in the wild, but Apple is not sharing any details on exact incidents until the majority of the endpoints (opens in new tab) apply the patch.
CNET
Quickly Stop Your iPhone Apps From Accessing Your Location, Microphone and Camera
Safety Check is a relatively new security feature for the iPhone designed to quickly show you all the information you're sharing with someone else (like your location or account credentials), and then instantly revoke those permissions, in the case of domestic abuse or another similar situation. And while Safety Check...
pocketnow.com
Best Mac computers in 2023: Which one should you buy?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Since the launch of the Apple M1 series of silicon 2020, Apple has made many enhancements and upgrades to the entire portfolio of its Mac lineup. All Apple Mac computers are now equipped with an M-series chip, except the Mac Pro. The new computers are better and more powerful than ever, and even the cheapest machines are capable of processing content at shattering speeds.
CNET
You Don't Need Internet to Use Google Maps on Your Phone
Shortly after the start of the new year, my friends and I got lost while driving back to our cabin near Yosemite National Park. A major snowstorm had swept through the Sierra Nevada mountain range, shutting down busy highways, streets and smaller roads. Trying to save time, we decided to take a shortcut (bad decision) -- and of course we soon realized we were heading the wrong way. To top it off, none of us had phone service, so we couldn't even use Google Maps to find our way back.
Gizmodo
Android 14 Could Prevent You from Installing Ancient Apps
The next version of Android isn’t due out until late this year, but it’s as good a time as any to start sniffing around for what’s to come. A recent edit to the Android 14 source code shows that Google is working on stricter API requirements to prevent Android users from installing old apps. It’ll be a boon for security but a bummer for Android diehards who prefer to finetune their smartphone experience through sideloading.
KLFY.com
Everything you need to know about the Apple second-generation HomePods
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Apple’s latest smart device is finally available to pre-order. Apple released the first HomePod in 2018, and fans have eagerly awaited an upgrade for years. The latest HomePod promises audio-quality enhancements, Matter support and more. We interviewed our tech expert, Jaime Vazquez, to learn more about this exciting new smart speaker.
The Verge
Microsoft Edge will soon let you split two tabs in a single window
Microsoft has started testing a new split-screen feature for Edge that lets you compare two tabs side by side. The feature was first discovered by Leopeva64-2 on Reddit, and it’s available in an experimental flag in the beta, dev, and canary versions of Microsoft Edge. Once enabled, a new button appears alongside the address bar that lets you split an Edge window into two separate tabs side by side.
9to5Mac
iOS 16.3 change review: Hardware security keys, HomePod feature updates, and more [Video]
Earlier this week Apple officially released iOS 16.3 updates for iOS, iPadOS, and HomePod. The update brings several noteworthy changes and enhancements to these devices, headlined by support for hardware security keys for Apple IDs and the global rollout of Advanced Data Protection. iOS 16.3 also paves the way for...
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition
2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. And with a January 2023 refresh of the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro, kitting these out with the latest-generation Apple Silicon M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, the line up is stronger than ever.
TrustedReviews
How to enable Advanced Data Protection for iCloud on an iPhone
How to enable Advanced Data Protection in iCloud: You can add end-to-end encryption to many of the apps backed up through iCloud. Here’s a step-by-step guide to enabling the new security feature. In late 2022 Apple announced Advanced Data Protection for some of the most important apps users back-up...
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Is a Fast Way to Clear Junk Files
Your Android phone's web browser may be filled with tons of data, including files you don't need to keep. Much of that data -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- gets stored as part of the cookies and cache. This data can be helpful for websites you visit, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
