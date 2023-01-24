ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

New iOS Option Makes It Super Hard for Someone to Hack Your iCloud

Apple now lets you protect your Apple ID and iCloud account with hardware security keys, a significant upgrade for those who want maximum protection from hackers, identity thieves, or snoops. Hardware security keys are small physical devices that communicate with USB or Lightning ports or with NFC wireless data connections...
PC Magazine

Passwordless Authentication: What It Is and Why You Need It ASAP

I’m sick of passwords. They’re somehow both easily guessable and hard to remember, and keeping them out of criminals' hands is tough. In recent years, the Fast Identity Online (FIDO) Alliance developed passwordless authentication technology standards. Last year, Apple announced the availability of a new security feature called a passkey for iOS 16 users. Meanwhile, Google is developing a passwordless authentication solution for Android.
Apple Insider

Apple gives some older iPhones OS updates, going back to iPhone 5s

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has provided iOS 12.5.7, macOS 11.7.3, and other updates for older devices that can't be updated to the latest releases. The new updates are for users still using older devices and operating systems...
TechRadar

Apple fixes dangerous iOS flaw that could have let hackers take over your iPhone

Apple has released a fix to a dangerous security flaw that could have allowed threat actors to completely take over older versions of the iPhone and the iPad. The flaw was apparently being used in the wild, but Apple is not sharing any details on exact incidents until the majority of the endpoints (opens in new tab) apply the patch.
CNET

Quickly Stop Your iPhone Apps From Accessing Your Location, Microphone and Camera

Safety Check is a relatively new security feature for the iPhone designed to quickly show you all the information you're sharing with someone else (like your location or account credentials), and then instantly revoke those permissions, in the case of domestic abuse or another similar situation. And while Safety Check...
pocketnow.com

Best Mac computers in 2023: Which one should you buy?

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Since the launch of the Apple M1 series of silicon 2020, Apple has made many enhancements and upgrades to the entire portfolio of its Mac lineup. All Apple Mac computers are now equipped with an M-series chip, except the Mac Pro. The new computers are better and more powerful than ever, and even the cheapest machines are capable of processing content at shattering speeds.
CNET

You Don't Need Internet to Use Google Maps on Your Phone

Shortly after the start of the new year, my friends and I got lost while driving back to our cabin near Yosemite National Park. A major snowstorm had swept through the Sierra Nevada mountain range, shutting down busy highways, streets and smaller roads. Trying to save time, we decided to take a shortcut (bad decision) -- and of course we soon realized we were heading the wrong way. To top it off, none of us had phone service, so we couldn't even use Google Maps to find our way back.
Gizmodo

Android 14 Could Prevent You from Installing Ancient Apps

The next version of Android isn’t due out until late this year, but it’s as good a time as any to start sniffing around for what’s to come. A recent edit to the Android 14 source code shows that Google is working on stricter API requirements to prevent Android users from installing old apps. It’ll be a boon for security but a bummer for Android diehards who prefer to finetune their smartphone experience through sideloading.
KLFY.com

Everything you need to know about the Apple second-generation HomePods

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Apple’s latest smart device is finally available to pre-order. Apple released the first HomePod in 2018, and fans have eagerly awaited an upgrade for years. The latest HomePod promises audio-quality enhancements, Matter support and more. We interviewed our tech expert, Jaime Vazquez, to learn more about this exciting new smart speaker.
The Verge

Microsoft Edge will soon let you split two tabs in a single window

Microsoft has started testing a new split-screen feature for Edge that lets you compare two tabs side by side. The feature was first discovered by Leopeva64-2 on Reddit, and it’s available in an experimental flag in the beta, dev, and canary versions of Microsoft Edge. Once enabled, a new button appears alongside the address bar that lets you split an Edge window into two separate tabs side by side.
ZDNet

Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition

2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. And with a January 2023 refresh of the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro, kitting these out with the latest-generation Apple Silicon M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, the line up is stronger than ever.
TrustedReviews

How to enable Advanced Data Protection for iCloud on an iPhone

How to enable Advanced Data Protection in iCloud: You can add end-to-end encryption to many of the apps backed up through iCloud. Here’s a step-by-step guide to enabling the new security feature. In late 2022 Apple announced Advanced Data Protection for some of the most important apps users back-up...
CNET

Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Is a Fast Way to Clear Junk Files

Your Android phone's web browser may be filled with tons of data, including files you don't need to keep. Much of that data -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- gets stored as part of the cookies and cache. This data can be helpful for websites you visit, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy