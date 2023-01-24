Read full article on original website
ems1.com
Texas city ends decades-long relationship with ambulance company
Med-Care EMS asked McAllen leaders to choose one of four subsidy options because of cost increases Berenice Garcia. McALLEN, Texas — McAllen is severing ties with Med-Care EMS after the ambulance company requested hundreds of thousands to millions annually to continue its service throughout the city. During a meeting...
BPUB addresses failed Tenaska Project in new statement
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is admitting some responsibility in the failed $118 million dollar Tenaska Power Plant scandal. BPUB released a 900-word statement where they admitted the plan was a bust. “Customers should have been kept better informed about the progress of the project and the funds associated with it,” […]
KRGV
McAllen ending contract with MedCare EMS after 20 years of service
The city of McAllen and is cutting ties with their ambulance service provider of more than 20 years. Med Care EMS said for more than 20 years they haven't charged the city for their services, but will now stop picking up patients in McAllen on February 23. Instead of charging...
riograndeguardian.com
City of Mission makes Bryan Road-Interstate 2 Connector is its No. 1 legislative priority
MISSION, Texas – The City of Mission has settled on its top legislative agenda item for the 88th Legislature – securing funding for the $145 million Bryan Road-Interstate 2 Connector. The issue was discussed at Wednesday’s Mission Economic Development Corporation board meeting. Mission Mayor Nori Gonzalez Garza and...
McAllen ends contract with MedCare over ‘unreasonable’ demands
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen City Commission terminated its contract with MedCare EMS, after “unreasonable and unjustified demands” were made, a release from the city stated. According to agenda documents, on Monday the commission rejected the demands and accepted MedCare EMS’s notice to terminate its contract for the delivery of emergency medical services to […]
New healthcare, retail businesses to open in Pharr
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new plaza is opening Thursday in Pharr that will welcome new businesses to the community. The Mi Jardin Plaza development will be home to new retail, medical and healthcare businesses, the city announced Wednesday. The plaza will also include four medical office suites and retail space for a potential restaurant […]
kurv.com
La Joya ISD Announces Layoffs
The La Joya school district is planning to lay off more than 100 employees to help reduce overstaffing and cut spending. The district’s board approved a plan that includes the layoffs during a meeting on Wednesday. La Joya’s superintendent says the plan will help the district save about 20-million...
CCRMA continues temporary ramp closures
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority announced they will be closing the southbound ramp at Paredes Line Road/FM 1847. SH 550 road will be temporarily closed at these locations: Location Start Date Start Time End Date End Time Southbound Paredes Line Road/FM 1847 Ramp Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 6 p.m. Friday, […]
Hidalgo County building trash collection site to help Precinct 4 residents
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Precinct 4 broke ground on the Davis Collection Site, a new recovery trash disposal center for county residents. The site is built on 2.75 acres and will be equipped with 15 trash containers accepting both trash and brush. The new site is scheduled to open this summer, according to a release from the […]
New segment of state-funded border wall raising safety concerns in tiny South Texas town
A second segment of state-funded border wall is being built by the State of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley as part of the governor's plan to combat illegal immigration, but local officials say they weren't consulted.
KRGV
San Benito residents react to school computer mishap
Parents want the San Benito school district to be more transparent about the security breach. Although a letter was sent, parents feel it is not enough and want more communication in a timely manner. A statement was put on the district website in December, but a company who bought hundreds...
Edinburg police urge caution after 24 vehicles burglarized
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are urging the public to be cautious after 24 vehicles were burglarized. On Friday, police responded to neighborhoods between the 2100 and 2800 blocks of South McColl Road in reference to 24 vehicle burglaries, the Edinburg Police Department stated in a post. “Through the investigation and surveillance, a male […]
KRGV
Mennonite builders expand refuge space at La Posada shelter in San Benito
Work to expand the La Posada Providencia migrant shelter in San Benito started last year, and now a religious group is lending a helping hand. The work is being done for free by a group of people 2,000 miles away from home. "We don't really seek a reputation, we just...
hotelnewsresource.com
Hilton Garden Inn McAllen Airport in McAllen, TX Received $9.1 Million Refinancing Loan
Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC) arranged a $9.1 million loan to refinance The Hilton Garden Inn McAllen Airport in McAllen, TX. The financing was arranged by Robert Bhat, Senior Managing Director, Capital Markets, based out of the MMCC Miami office. "The property is a high-performing Hilton Garden Inn hotel...
Harlingen Municipal Court to offer amnesty for some cases during February
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Municipal Court is holding amnesty on failure-to-appear cases. The Harlingen Municipal Court said the amnesty will only take place during February, on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The court is located at 1018 Fair Park Blvd. in Harlingen. If the original violations are paid immediately […]
Property tax deadline approaching in the Valley
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — January 31 is the last day that 2022 property taxes can be paid without penalties and interest. Property owners can pay in person, online, or by mail. And in some cases, like in Hidalgo County, owners can also pay at any Lone Star National Bank. Some counties offer discount incentives for those who […]
Edinburg student allegedly threatens faculty members, detained
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities with the Edinburg Police Department are investigating an alleged threat by a student toward faculty members at an IDEA College Prep school Wednesday afternoon in Edinburg. At about 4:07 p.m., Edinburg police officers responded to IDEA College Prep located on 2553 N. Roegiers Road after a 13-year-old student allegedly told […]
kurv.com
Canales Seeking Lower Penalties For Possession Of Pot Concentrates
A South Texas lawmaker wants the state to reduce the punishment for possession of marijuana concentrates that go into edibles like brownies and gummies. Democratic state Representative Terry Canales has introduced a bill in the state legislature in hopes of treating concentrate possession the same as possession of a marijuana plant.
KRGV
Proposed annexation prompts game room concerns in Elsa
The city of Elsa is looking to expand by annexing four properties into their city limits. City leaders met with residents Tuesday to discuss the annexation and heard from residents concerned on what the new properties could bring. While city leaders said Tuesday the annexed properties would become neighborhoods, residents...
McAllen PD searches for suspect in catalytic converter theft
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver in connection to the theft of a catalytic converter. The driver or owner of the vehicle allegedly involved in the theft of a catalytic converter was captured on a surveillance camera, according to police. The photos depict […]
