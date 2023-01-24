ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

ems1.com

Texas city ends decades-long relationship with ambulance company

Med-Care EMS asked McAllen leaders to choose one of four subsidy options because of cost increases Berenice Garcia. McALLEN, Texas — McAllen is severing ties with Med-Care EMS after the ambulance company requested hundreds of thousands to millions annually to continue its service throughout the city. During a meeting...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BPUB addresses failed Tenaska Project in new statement

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is admitting some responsibility in the failed $118 million dollar Tenaska Power Plant scandal. BPUB released a 900-word statement where they admitted the plan was a bust. “Customers should have been kept better informed about the progress of the project and the funds associated with it,” […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen ends contract with MedCare over ‘unreasonable’ demands

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen City Commission terminated its contract with MedCare EMS, after “unreasonable and unjustified demands” were made, a release from the city stated. According to agenda documents, on Monday the commission rejected the demands and accepted MedCare EMS’s notice to terminate its contract for the delivery of emergency medical services to […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

New healthcare, retail businesses to open in Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new plaza is opening Thursday in Pharr that will welcome new businesses to the community. The Mi Jardin Plaza development will be home to new retail, medical and healthcare businesses, the city announced Wednesday. The plaza will also include four medical office suites and retail space for a potential restaurant […]
PHARR, TX
kurv.com

La Joya ISD Announces Layoffs

The La Joya school district is planning to lay off more than 100 employees to help reduce overstaffing and cut spending. The district’s board approved a plan that includes the layoffs during a meeting on Wednesday. La Joya’s superintendent says the plan will help the district save about 20-million...
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

CCRMA continues temporary ramp closures

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority announced they will be closing the southbound ramp at Paredes Line Road/FM 1847. SH 550 road will be temporarily closed at these locations: Location Start Date Start Time End Date End Time Southbound Paredes Line Road/FM 1847 Ramp Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 6 p.m. Friday, […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

San Benito residents react to school computer mishap

Parents want the San Benito school district to be more transparent about the security breach. Although a letter was sent, parents feel it is not enough and want more communication in a timely manner. A statement was put on the district website in December, but a company who bought hundreds...
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg police urge caution after 24 vehicles burglarized

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are urging the public to be cautious after 24 vehicles were burglarized. On Friday, police responded to neighborhoods between the 2100 and 2800 blocks of South McColl Road in reference to 24 vehicle burglaries, the Edinburg Police Department stated in a post. “Through the investigation and surveillance, a male […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Property tax deadline approaching in the Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — January 31 is the last day that 2022 property taxes can be paid without penalties and interest.    Property owners can pay in person, online, or by mail. And in some cases, like in Hidalgo County, owners can also pay at any Lone Star National Bank.  Some counties offer discount incentives for those who […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg student allegedly threatens faculty members, detained

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities with the Edinburg Police Department are investigating an alleged threat by a student toward faculty members at an IDEA College Prep school Wednesday afternoon in Edinburg. At about 4:07 p.m., Edinburg police officers responded to IDEA College Prep located on 2553 N. Roegiers Road after a 13-year-old student allegedly told […]
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

Canales Seeking Lower Penalties For Possession Of Pot Concentrates

A South Texas lawmaker wants the state to reduce the punishment for possession of marijuana concentrates that go into edibles like brownies and gummies. Democratic state Representative Terry Canales has introduced a bill in the state legislature in hopes of treating concentrate possession the same as possession of a marijuana plant.
KRGV

Proposed annexation prompts game room concerns in Elsa

The city of Elsa is looking to expand by annexing four properties into their city limits. City leaders met with residents Tuesday to discuss the annexation and heard from residents concerned on what the new properties could bring. While city leaders said Tuesday the annexed properties would become neighborhoods, residents...
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD searches for suspect in catalytic converter theft

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver in connection to the theft of a catalytic converter. The driver or owner of the vehicle allegedly involved in the theft of a catalytic converter was captured on a surveillance camera, according to police. The photos depict […]
MCALLEN, TX

