Read full article on original website
Related
Scary! Family Avoids Serious Injury In Car-Moose Collision In Northern Minnesota
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 24, a family traveling on US Highway 53 south of Eveleth had a scary run-in with a moose. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported a family of three was traveling on US 53 just north of Cotton, west of Melrude, where the family collided with a moose in their Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision completely broke the windshield and collapsed a significant part of the roof of the car.
WLSSD Issues Warning To Duluth Area Residents About Rechargeable Batter Disposal
The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) issued a reminder to the public this week about the proper disposal of rechargeable batteries following a fire in a garbage truck this week. In a post to the WLSSD website on Thursday, January 26, they explained that a garbage fire on Tuesday...
Minnesota Citizen Helps Extinguish House Fire With Snow
One passerby not only called 911 when they saw a house on fire, but they did everything they could to help extinguish it. This happened in Duluth, Minnesota on Monday January 23rd, 2003. According to WDIO, the incident happened on the 2400 block of West Forth Street. It was stated that the man saw the fire, called 911, and then proceeded to do more. He went and knocked on the door to alert the residents.
Old Farmer’s Almanac Releases February 2023 Outlook
It's no secret that we have been pretty spoiled so far this winter, especially in January. Most of the month has been warmer than average and despite one major snowstorm at the end of 2022, we haven't been hit too hard with snow. Things are about to change and go...
16 Of The Best Lunches Under $15 In Duluth + Superior
Warning: This is going to make you hungry. I asked recently on our Facebook page the following question:. If you have 15 dollars for lunch in the Twin Ports, where would you go and what menu item would you eat?" We got a lot of responses. People love food, and...
Minnesota Department Of Health Closes COVID Testing Site At The DECC
It's been an option since the pandemic started in 2020. But if you're looking to get a COVID-19 test at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, you'd better do so soon. The Minnesota Department of Health will be closing their four-remaining state-run Community COVID-19 test sites this weekend. Along with the three other sites - in Brooklyn Park, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and in St. Paul, the Duluth site will wrap up its operations. The St. Paul-Midway option will close on Friday, January 27; the Brooklyn Park and the Airport site will close on Sunday, January 29; and the Duluth site at the DECC's last day will be Saturday, January 28.
Get Ready For Fun With Duluth’s ColdFront Festival In February
The Duluth Parks And Recreation Department presents ColdFront Festival celebrating the best of winter fun in the Northland. The event is happening Saturday, February 4 at Bayfront Festival Park from Noon until 6 pm with Free Parking. Some of the activities that will be going on all day long are:
Superior Middle School Students Collect Donations For Humane Society
It's a last call for donations - but there's still plenty of time to help. A group of Superior Middle School students are collecting donations for the Humane Society of Douglas County and they're asking the public for help with the fundraiser. Mrs. Lindquist's 8th Grade WIN Group at the...
MMA Action Returns To Superior This Spring With 16-Fight Event
Fans of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) action will be excited to learn of a big event coming this spring to Superior!. The MMA Beatdowns In Souptown is a 16-fight event that promises to feature top MMA competitors from around the Midwest showcasing their skills. There are also title fights on the card.
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0