investing.com
News Corp investors cheer Murdoch's decision to scrap tie-up with Fox
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Large shareholders in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) on Wednesday applauded Rupert Murdoch's decision to withdraw a proposal to reunite the owner of Dow Jones and Fox Corp, as News Corp decided to pursue a sale of Move Inc instead. News Corp is in talks to sell Move,...
investing.com
Wells Fargo CEO Scharf's 2022 pay unchanged at $24.5 million
(Reuters) - Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) & Co Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf's total compensation for 2022 was unchanged at $24.5 million, the Wall Street bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. Scharf's compensation consisted of $2.5 million in base salary, $5.4 million in cash incentive, $10.8 million long-term performance...
investing.com
Bed Bath & Beyond's efforts to find buyer stalled - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's efforts to find a buyer ahead of a likely bankruptcy filing have stalled, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The troubled home goods retailer is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection imminently, likely without a bidder...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'
One of Joe Biden’s top donors once offered the president’s troubled niece Caroline Biden a cozy $85,000 salary job at his medical-device company only for her to complain the job was “below minimum wage,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Caroline, the 35-year-old daughter of the president’s brother Jim Biden and Jim’s wife Sara, was reportedly offered a job at the Orange County-based medical device company Masimo in the summer of 2018.The offer came shortly after Caroline, who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to amassing more than $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card.After being sentenced to two years of probation...
investing.com
Chevron goes big with new $75 billion buyback, surpassing Exxon's
© Reuters. Chevron goes big with new $75 billion buyback, surpassing Exxon's. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) shares rose 2.5% after-hours Wednesday after the company announced a massive buyback plan and another dividend hike. The oil giant's Board authorized the repurchase of $75 billion of the company’s common shares. The new plan...
investing.com
Stocks head toward positive week as investors await Fed rate move
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were rising, pushing the major indexes toward a positive week after economic data showed inflation slightly accelerated in December from the prior month. At 10:33 ET (15:33 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53 points or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.2%...
investing.com
U.S. crude inventories up 0.5M barrels last week, stockpiles at Sept. 2021 highs
Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a fifth straight week last week, with less than a third of expected gains although that still bumped up total inventories to their highest in 16 months. U.S. crude inventories rose by 0.533M barrels during the week ended Jan. 20, the Energy Information...
investing.com
2 Cheap 11.2% Dividend Stocks and 1 Paying “Just” 9.5%
Today we’ll discuss a duo of cheap dividend stocks paying 11.2%. And, for good measure, we’ll throw in another bargain even though it “only” yields 9.5%. I jest because I love. Dividends, that is. And bear markets don’t usually last much longer than this. So, it is double-digit yield shopping we go.
investing.com
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.08%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Consumer Goods, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.08%, while the S&P 500 index gained 0.25%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 0.95%.
investing.com
Tesla May Sell Off Remaining Bitcoin Holdings if BTC Above $32K
© Reuters. Tesla May Sell Off Remaining Bitcoin Holdings if BTC Above $32K. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) did not make any Bitcoin transactions in the final quarter of 2022. The average price of Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings is $32,099 per Bitcoin. Bitcoin rising above $32,000 could motivate Tesla to recoup invested...
investing.com
Tesla: Morgan Stanley on why the stock is up so much post Q4
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA): Morgan Stanley on why the stock is up so much post Q4. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) appears to be finally regaining the trust of investors as its shares trade nearly 10% higher early on Thursday following the company's Q4 earnings release late last night. Here's a Morgan...
investing.com
France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.74%
Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Basic Materials, Utilities and Financials sectors led shares higher. At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 gained 0.74% to hit a new 6-months high, while the SBF 120 index gained 0.73%. The best...
investing.com
MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group over Hindenburg report
(Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said on Saturday it was seeking feedback on Adani Group and associated securities and was aware of a report issued by short-seller Hindenburg Research. Seven listed companies of the Adani conglomerate - controlled by one of the world's richest men Gautam Adani - have lost...
investing.com
Oil’s 2-week rally snaps on unexpected Russian supply, lingering U.S. worries
Investing.com -- Oil erased its January rally after crude prices posted their first weekly loss in three weeks and the second one for the month on reports of a surfeit of unexpected Russian supply headed for the market and signs that U.S. economic concerns were as important as bullish optimism over Chinese oil demand.
investing.com
Oil closes flat as refinery outages counter 16-month high in crude stocks
Investing.com -- Oil prices closed flat on Wednesday as unplanned refinery outages faced off with crude stockpiles at 16-month highs. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled up 2 cents, or 0.02%, at $80.15 per barrel after a session high of $81.22 and low of $79.45.
investing.com
SEB beats profit forecasts helped by trading income, hikes dividend
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish banking group SEB beat fourth-quarter net profit forecasts on Thursday on higher interest income after central bank rate hikes and trading gains, prompting it to boost its proposed dividend. Surging inflation, in part due to the energy crisis stemming from the war in Ukraine, has seen central...
investing.com
Snap’s Stock Investors Risk More Pain on Advertising Woes
(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading near their cheapest valuation on record, but a myriad of headwinds has investors doubtful over the prospect of a sustainable recovery ahead. The Snapchat parent reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, and the results will serve as the season’s first major indication of...
investing.com
S&P 500 off lows as Microsoft cuts losses, but Alphabet weighs
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 moved off lows Wednesday, as investors weighed up a slump in Alphabet against a rebound in Microsoft despite the latter's mixed quarterly results and underwhelming outlook on growth ahead. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, or 35 points, and...
investing.com
Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) NV from selling machines to China used...
