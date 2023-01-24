'He Truly Is A Hero': Sheriff Says 14-Year-Old Boy Saved Young Sister's Life As She Was Allegedly Stabbed By Father's 'Paramour'

Read full article on original website
2 charged in connection with beating of 82-year-old woman with dementia
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Two people are facing charges concerning the beating of an 82-year-old woman with dementia. Rockledge police said the man beat the woman while the other worker helped cover up the evidence. Rockledge Deputy Police Chief Donna Seyferth said what happened at Alura Senior Living on Christmas...
Police: 1 person shot, killed in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police and Seminole County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. Casselberry police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Carrington Park Condominiums at 2520 Caper Lane. Officers believe the shooting began as a dispute between individuals who knew...
Son arrested after unwelcome visit to mother’s home in The Villages
A son was arrested after an unwelcome visit to his mother’s home in The Villages. Kenneth John Dainty, 49, was arrested for violating an injunction for protection against domestic violence when he showed up at about 1 p.m. Friday at his mother’s home in the Village of Ashland.
Villager seeks order of protection against husband charged with trying to kill her
A Villager is seeking an order of protection against her husband, who is charged with trying to kill her. George Albert Hachey, 72, allegedly stabbed his wife 12 times on the morning of Sept. 28 at their home in the Village of De La Vista North. He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted first degree murder. He continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.
Man wanted in deadly Casselberry shooting on Sandpiper Lane
One person was killed and another injured following two separate shootings in Seminole County last summer, according to authorities. Investigators have now identified a suspect as 19-year-old Davian Vazquez.
Teen girl accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies returns to courtroom Friday
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A teenage girl accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies is scheduled to be back in court Friday. Records show Nicole Jackson will try to remove her court-appointed attorney from the case. Prosecutors said Jackson ran away from a children’s home in the summer of...
Victim in deadly Casselberry shooting identified as Orlando club promoter
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Cummings, a club promoter, is more popularly...
Teenage girl gets 20 year prison sentence for shootout with Florida deputies
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old who shot at deputies during a standoff in June 2021 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after accepting a plea deal, Florida's 7th Circuit court announced Friday. Nicole Jackson-Maldonaldo, 15, pled no contest to attempted first-degree murder and will serve 20 years...
Teen who fired at Florida deputies sentenced to 20 years
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A teenage girl who, along with a younger boy, engaged in a shootout with Florida deputies from a home they had broken into in 2021 was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison after reaching a plea deal. During a hearing, 15-year-old Nicole Jackson-Maldonado pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree […]
Man sues Brevard County Sheriff for wrongful ‘Wheel of Fugitive’ appearance
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County man filed a lawsuit against Sheriff Wayne Ivey, saying he was wrongly featured on the sheriff’s eye-catching Facebook segment “Wheel of Fugitive,” costing him his job. David A. Gay said Ivey’s show featured his face and name four times...
Son arrested after kicking in door at mother’s foreclosed home in The Villages
A son was arrested after apparently kicking in the door at his mother’s foreclosed home in The Villages. George Scott Richard, 54, was arrested at about 1 p.m. Thursday at the home at 1225 Jaffia Court in the Village of Gilchrist. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy had been summoned...
Casselberry police investigate deadly Saturday morning shooting
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Casselberry after police respond to a deadly Saturday morning shooting. Around 5:30 a.m., Casselberry police, with assistance from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a shooting call at the Carrington Park Condominiums on Caper Lane. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
Woman found dead in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., officers received a call about the victim shortly at S. Terry Avenue and W. Central Boulevard. The circumstances leading to her death are unknown at this time. This is...
Local reaction to the video showing the beating death of Tyre Nichols
The video shocked the nation, sparking protests in several U.S. cities. And now, local activists are speaking up.
New video released of deadly shooting involving deputy in Clermont
CLERMONT, Fla. — Warning: The videos in this article may be difficult for some to watch. The Lake County Sheriff's Office released body camera video of a deadly shooting involving deputies. The video shows the moment when SWAT opened fire during a standoff. Watch the full body cam video...
Lake County child arrested after punching school bus driver, aide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County school bus driver and a bus aide are recovering after deputies said an out-of-control, 12-year-old student hit them. It happened as the bus was picking up students for school near Clermont Thursday morning. The student was arrested and is facing aggravated battery charges.
Volusia sheriff: Disturbing video shows man repeatedly peeping into woman's window
DEBARY, Fla. — Deputies used a drone to track down a man accused of peeking into a woman's windows in DeBary. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says that Steven Johnson was caught peeping into windows. He allegedly ran when a sergeant spotted him Thursday night. After a short foot...
Mystery surrounds woman's death after body found on I-4 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are still searching for answers in the mysterious death of a woman found in the roadway on I-4 in Orlando late Thursday night. The eastbound lanes near John Young Parkway were shut down for nearly 12 hours on Friday during the initial investigation. Police say they...
Florida Amazon robbery suspects have long criminal history: Deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - One of the suspects accused of robbing an Amazon driver is facing more charges in Osceola County for a different incident. The victim said they should have already been in jail, because of their long criminal history. "When I seen that it was scary." Robert Glover is...
Man arrested after possible kidnapping leads to pursuit that ends with crash into fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Friday after a suspected kidnapping led to a chase that ended with a crash into a residential fence, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies just before 4 p.m. received a...
