'He Truly Is A Hero': Sheriff Says 14-Year-Old Boy Saved Young Sister's Life As She Was Allegedly Stabbed By Father's 'Paramour'

A Villager is seeking an order of protection against her husband, who is charged with trying to kill her. George Albert Hachey, 72, allegedly stabbed his wife 12 times on the morning of Sept. 28 at their home in the Village of De La Vista North. He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted first degree murder. He continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO