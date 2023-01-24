ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

'He Truly Is A Hero': Sheriff Says 14-Year-Old Boy Saved Young Sister's Life As She Was Allegedly Stabbed By Father's 'Paramour'

By Caitlin Schunn
Oxygen
Oxygen
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Police: 1 person shot, killed in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police and Seminole County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. Casselberry police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Carrington Park Condominiums at 2520 Caper Lane. Officers believe the shooting began as a dispute between individuals who knew...
villages-news.com

Villager seeks order of protection against husband charged with trying to kill her

A Villager is seeking an order of protection against her husband, who is charged with trying to kill her. George Albert Hachey, 72, allegedly stabbed his wife 12 times on the morning of Sept. 28 at their home in the Village of De La Vista North. He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted first degree murder. He continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Victim in deadly Casselberry shooting identified as Orlando club promoter

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Cummings, a club promoter, is more popularly...
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Teen who fired at Florida deputies sentenced to 20 years

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A teenage girl who, along with a younger boy, engaged in a shootout with Florida deputies from a home they had broken into in 2021 was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison after reaching a plea deal. During a hearing, 15-year-old Nicole Jackson-Maldonado pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree […]
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman found dead in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., officers received a call about the victim shortly at S. Terry Avenue and W. Central Boulevard. The circumstances leading to her death are unknown at this time. This is...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

New video released of deadly shooting involving deputy in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. — Warning: The videos in this article may be difficult for some to watch. The Lake County Sheriff's Office released body camera video of a deadly shooting involving deputies. The video shows the moment when SWAT opened fire during a standoff. Watch the full body cam video...
CLERMONT, FL
fox35orlando.com

Mystery surrounds woman's death after body found on I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are still searching for answers in the mysterious death of a woman found in the roadway on I-4 in Orlando late Thursday night. The eastbound lanes near John Young Parkway were shut down for nearly 12 hours on Friday during the initial investigation. Police say they...
ORLANDO, FL
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy