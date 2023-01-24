Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery chain opens new and improved store location in OhioKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Step into the Future of Retail: Walmart's 'Store of the Future' Now Open for BusinessTy D.Beavercreek, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Walmart Opened "Store of the Future" in OhioBryan DijkhuizenBeavercreek, OH
Related
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Goshen 53, Clinton-Massie 29
GOSHEN — Clinton-Massie’s modest two-game win streak ended Thursday to SBAAC American Division co-leader Goshen, 53-29. Goshen is 15-6 overall and 8-1 in the American. Western Brown also is 8-1 in league play. Clinton-Massie goes to 7-11 overall and 3-6 in the American Division. The Falcons lost 60-48...
wnewsj.com
WBK Final: Ohio Northern 74, Wilmington 66 (UPDATE with John Swartzel Photos)
WILMINGTON, Ohio – After a high-scoring first half, Ohio Northern University pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat the Wilmington College women’s basketball team 74-66 in an Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) contest at Fred Raizk Arena on Thursday evening. Both teams shot the ball north of 55...
wnewsj.com
SW Final: Bellbrook 1, Wilmington 2, Massie 3
WILMINGTON — Bellbrook defeated both Wilmington and Clinton-Massie Thursday in boys and girls swim meets at the Wilmington College pool. Wilmington was second and Massie third in both meets. In the girls meet, Bailee Williams of Clinton-Massie won the 400 free in 5:49.86 while Bailey Moyer of Wilmington won...
wnewsj.com
WR Final: Miami Trace 36, Wilmington 31
EBER — Miami Trace defeated Wilmington 36-31 Thursday in a tough battle of former South Central Ohio League wrestling rivals. The Hurricane held a 28-22 lead with four matches remaining. The Panthers won the next three matches beginning at 144 pounds to clinch the victory. Paul McKnight and Mythias...
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Wilmington 60, New Richmond 27 (UPDATE box, story)
WILMINGTON — Wilmington defeated New Richmond 60-27 Thursday night to give head coach Zach Williams the 100th varsity win of his WHS girls basketball coaching career. Wilmington is 8-11 overall, 3-6 in the SBAAC American Division. New Richmond drops to 3-16 overall, 0-9 in the Division. The game also...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton swimmers celebrate Senior Night
HILLSBORO — It was Senior Night at the Highland County YMCA for East Clinton swimmers Tuesday night. The three senior Astros are Teddy Murphy, Melanie Harner and Savannah Tolle. “They have been foundational members of the swim team and have provided laughter, guidance, and encouragement to the younger members,”...
wnewsj.com
WR Final: Butler 59, Clinton-Massie 18
VANDALIA — The Clinton-Massie wrestling team was defeated by a strong Butler team 59-18 Wednesday night at BHS. “Butler is a very talented and well-coached team,” CM head coach Spencer Running said. “They are definitely one of the better squads we have wrestled this year. It was a good dual to show our group where we need to be. Senior Brodie Green had a good, quality win.”
wnewsj.com
Blanchester girls lose another close match
GEORGETOWN — The Blanchester High School girls bowling team lost another heartbreaking match, this time to Georgetown by 14 pins Tuesday at Community Lanes. “The girls are going to give everyone a heart attack,” Jackson said. “They keep having close matches. We were up by 18 after two matches, up by five after the first bakers match, down by seven after the second match, down by 19 after the third match and after the last match lost by 14.”
wnewsj.com
Rock of ages
Jerry Goodbar recalls farming with his father right out of high school in 1962 when he noticed a rock stuck in the plow blades. He immediately noticed the granite was shaped like the State of Ohio with its squared-off western border with Indiana, the meandering Ohio River’s distinct demarcation and Lake Erie’s presence from Toledo to Conneaut.
wnewsj.com
Ohio University Chillicothe fall Dean’s List announced
Ohio University Chillicothe has named 81 students to the Fall 2022 Dean’s list. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have at least a 3.5 GPA for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.
wnewsj.com
Celebrating community champions
WILMINGTON — Community members of all areas, backgrounds, and ages received recognition for their contributions to Clinton County on Wednesday night. The C4 Awards Ceremony, presented by the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau, was held at the Murphy Theatre. A total...
wnewsj.com
Blan schools seek passage of 2 levies
BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Local School District is seeking the passage of two issues at the May primary election. According to the Clinton County Board of Elections website, the district filed for an earned income tax and tax levy on Jan. 18. Blanchester Schools Superintendent Randy Dunlap told the...
wnewsj.com
‘Wheelies on Mulberry’ begins construction
Ground broke recently for the construction of Wheelies on Mulberry at 171 S. Mulberry St. in Wilmington. The new business will feature a cycling shop and cafe next to the bike trail. A Facebook comment made by “Wheelies” stated condos are a possible second-phase project.
wnewsj.com
Thank you, Clinton County
Wow, how has time gone by so fast? As some of you already know, on Jan. 31, 2023, I will be officially retiring from my position as the Clinton County Extension Educator for Agriculture and Natural Resources. It has been a great career of 35 years and I owe it to all of you Clinton County. From the first day I arrived until now, I have always felt that I belonged to the community.
wnewsj.com
CMH Regional Health blood drive set for Feb. 8
Help keep the area blood supply strong during the heart of winter by donating at the Clinton Memorial Hospital Regional Health System monthly Wilmington community blood drive Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 610 West Main St., Wilmington. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
wnewsj.com
Community Action officials speak at Rotary meeting
Jane Newkirk, the CEO of Clinton County Community Action, and Teresa Borden, the director of education at Community Action, recently spoke to The Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Clinton Memorial Hospital meeting room. Newkirk said the Clinton County Community Action, in operation since 1965,...
wnewsj.com
Four Chaplains’ Sunday to be recognized
WILMINGTON — In commemoration of the dramatic sacrifice of four armed forces Chaplains during World War II, the American Legion will observe Religious Emphasis Week Feb. 5-11, and Four Chaplains’ Sunday, Feb. 5, Chaplain Bob Baker of Post #49 in Wilmington has announced. Legion officials and clergymen are...
wnewsj.com
Kinder retires from highway department
Joe Kinder has retired from the Clinton County Engineer’s Highway Department after serving the citizens of Clinton County for 26 years and two months. Kinder joined the highway department in November of 1996 as a highway worker. He held this position until 2010, when he was promoted to road sign technician. Kinder has been managing the county road signs for the past 12 years.
wnewsj.com
Leadership Clinton explores health & human services
2023 Leadership Clinton joined Clinton County’s Youth Collaborative on Jan. 19 for an exciting hands-on and informative day at Clinton Memorial Hospital. The class met Stephanie Butler, class of ‘22 and marketing director at Clinton Memorial Hospital’s beautiful Atrium entrance just near the gift shop (open to public). They were escorted to the café conference rooms where they were welcomed by Lance Beus, CEO of CMH, Leadership Clinton class of ‘19, and board member. The class then learned about the history of CMH and were able to enjoy several images of Hale Hospital, CMH, past and present employees. CMH was established in 1951 and has been providing quality care to the community for over 70 years.
Comments / 0