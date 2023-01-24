GEORGETOWN — The Blanchester High School girls bowling team lost another heartbreaking match, this time to Georgetown by 14 pins Tuesday at Community Lanes. “The girls are going to give everyone a heart attack,” Jackson said. “They keep having close matches. We were up by 18 after two matches, up by five after the first bakers match, down by seven after the second match, down by 19 after the third match and after the last match lost by 14.”

BLANCHESTER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO