Asbury Park, NJ

Kitchen Dwellers announce Brooklyn Bowl show - April 28

Fast rising alt/Americana and bluegrass band Kitchen Dwellers are following last week’s Spring Tour announcement with an added performance at New York’s Brooklyn Bowl. The Dwellers and fast rising, East Coast outfit, Eggy will co-headline the evening and will be joined by Nashville’s Sicard Hollow as support..
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Moe. | Wellmont Theater | 1/21/2023

The Wellmont Theater, located in the sprawling New York City suburb of Montclair, NJ, hosted moe. last Saturday, January 21, 2023 for an evening of exploratory rock and roll. This show marked the fourth time the band has played at the Garden State venue. This was also the fourth show back for guitarist Chuck Garvey, who suffered a stroke in late 2021. Garvey looked excited to be playing, and the fans were certainly thrilled to have him in the line up.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

