The Wellmont Theater, located in the sprawling New York City suburb of Montclair, NJ, hosted moe. last Saturday, January 21, 2023 for an evening of exploratory rock and roll. This show marked the fourth time the band has played at the Garden State venue. This was also the fourth show back for guitarist Chuck Garvey, who suffered a stroke in late 2021. Garvey looked excited to be playing, and the fans were certainly thrilled to have him in the line up.

