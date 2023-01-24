Read full article on original website
youralaskalink.com
The Governor’s Goal: Make Alaska The “Most Pro-Life State”
Added by atagliaferri on January 24, 2023. “It’s no secret to anyone that I’m a pro-life governor, and my administration is ready to work with all of you over the next four years to achieve the goal to make Alaska the most pro-life state in the country.”. Governor...
youralaskalink.com
Longer School Days for Kids
Added by atagliaferri on January 25, 2023. We begin tonight in Anchorage — where the school day will soon be getting a little bit longer. Earlier this week, the school board approved a plan to make up time lost due to snow days. So, starting on Monday through the beginning of March — an extra 30 minutes will be tacked on to the school day. And as Your Alaska Link’s La’shawn Donelson reports — not everybody is happy about it.
