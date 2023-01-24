Read full article on original website
Related
digitalconnectmag.com
Alaska Adds Virtual Currency To Its Regulatory Regime
Virtual currency is a type of digital money that is not controlled by any government. This money is not made or managed by a central bank. People use Bitcoin, Litecoin, and XRP, all virtual currencies. Special software, apps, and network infrastructure store and trade digital currencies. Most virtual currencies used...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Winners drawn in the 4th Annual PFD Education Raffle
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The 4th Annual Permanent Fund Dividend Education Raffle took place today, Wednesday, Jan. 25, with a first place prize of just over $56,000. This year, 8,740 people participated in the raffle. The total amount to be split between four people is $105,687.16. The remaining balance will...
alaskapublic.org
Feds award $285M for Alaska ferries. But to get it, the state needs to put up money, too.
The U.S. Transportation Department announced this week that it is awarding $285 million to upgrade and modernize Alaska’s ferry system. The money comes mostly from programs Sen. Lisa Murkowski added to last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, but the award to Alaska is larger than even she expected. “I’m...
kinyradio.com
The other side: Forest Service restoring restrictions in Tongass blocks economic development in Southeast
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In a reversal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service issued a final repeal of the 2020 Alaska Roadless Rule. The move reinstates the 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule on the Tongass National Forest, effectively prohibiting timber harvest, road construction and reconstruction within designated Inventoried Roadless Areas (IRAs).
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 26 January 2023
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Oceana’s Jon Warrenchuk makes a case for a freezing the footprint of bottom trawling in the Gulf of Alaska, plus KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth with a tanner crab stand down update.
alaskalandmine.com
Gene Peltola, husband of Rep. Mary Peltola, is trying to get a piece of Alaska’s emerging carbon market
Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska), who was re-elected in November, has made selling carbon credits as a means to raise new state revenue a main priority for his second term. Members of his administration have been briefing legislators and the press on a “Carbon Management Bill” he plans to soon introduce.
kinyradio.com
Alaska teacher named Finalist for National Teacher of the Year
Harlee Harvey, 2023 Alaska Teacher of the Year (Photo courtesy of Alaska Department of Education & Early Development) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) announced that 2023 Alaska Teacher of the Year, Harlee Harvey, is one of five finalists for 2023 National Teacher of the Year.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Airlines becomes first U.S. airline to eliminate plastic cups on board
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Airlines announced the completion of their transition to paper cups for inflight beverages, a move which eliminates more than 55 million plastic cups annually and replaces them with a more planet-friendly alternative. Here are some of the ways Alaska Airlines is eliminating the top sources...
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 25, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines:Southeast Alaska is looking ahead to the next drought. Governor Dunleavy outlines his agenda in the State of the State address. And Anchorage mayor Bronson keeps quiet.
Northwest, Alaska crabbers strike for better prices
The new year started off with a fizzle for West Coast and Alaska crab fisheries, with fleets in Oregon and Alaska striking for higher ex-vessel prices. In Oregon, the Dungeness Dec. 1 opening was delayed in hopes that meat fill in the crabs would increase, and that levels of domoic acid would decrease in some of the test areas. Equally driving delays was the fleet’s effort of nudging processors’ offers closer to $4.75 per pound, like they started with in 2022, rather than the $2.25 per pound they offered in the advent of the 2023 season.
alaskapublic.org
Local Alaska egg producers fill cracks during shortage
From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you’d think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna earlier this month. She was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
tananachiefs.org
Janessa Newman – New Outreach Coordinator
As the the rising concern over the decline of salmon populations in Alaska’s river systems becomes a priority for Tanana Chiefs Conference (TCC), the Tribal Resource Stewardship Program (TRSP) recently hired an Outreach Coordinator. Janessa Newman, from Rampart, brings a lifetime of experience working her family’s fish camp, and witnessing the decline of Yukon River salmon over the years.
kcaw.org
Despite hunter concerns, sport limit for deer to remain at six for Southeast’s ‘ABC Islands’
The bag limit for the sport harvest of deer in Unit 4 in Southeast Alaska will remain at six, one of the most liberal in the state. During its Ketchikan meeting over the weekend (1-22-23), the Board of Game unanimously voted down a proposal that would have reduced the bag limit to 4 deer, saying it saw no biological necessity for lowering the harvest. Advocates of the change, however, urged that – given so much ecological uncertainty recently – erring on the side of caution was the more prudent course.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Questions over the origins of a court order for a mental...
No logging for Alaska: Biden finalizes re-lockdown of Tongass
In a reversal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service issued a final repeal of the 2020 Alaska Roadless Rule. The move reinstates the 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule on the Tongass National Forest, effectively prohibiting timber harvest, road construction and reconstruction within designated Inventoried Roadless Areas. “This decision is...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
CHEF’STORE to open 3rd store in Montana on Saturday
The wholesale grocery industry landscape is widening. CHEF’STORE, the fast-growing warehouse retail concept from US Foods, will open its third location in Montana on Saturday. The 20,000-square-foot Helena store will be located at 2885 North Sanders Street. Joining the existing Montana locations in Kalispell and Missoula, the new location...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bogus commitment order prompts internal Alaska investigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s statewide law enforcement agency is investigating after two troopers escorted one of Alaska’s top school principals to a hospital for a mental health assessment based upon a bogus court order. A person called 911 claiming they had an order signed by a judge to commit Mary Fulp, who is a principal in Palmer, Alaska. Troopers didn’t commit her but did escort her to the hospital. Days later, it was learned that the commitment order was not issued by any state court. Alaska State Troopers are now investigating their policies and procedures to make sure a similar incident doesn’t happen again. Fulp says she’s consulting legal counsel.
A proposed giant gold mine generates debate among Alaska Natives
In the rolling uplands of Southwest Alaska’s Kuskokwim River basin is a massive deposit of gold that poses some profound questions about the future of the region’s Yup’ik people and Indigenous people elsewhere in the state. The Donlin Gold mine, which is on the cusp of being constructed after two decades of exploration and planning […] The post A proposed giant gold mine generates debate among Alaska Natives appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional
The question is resurfacing, but this time in a lawsuit: Can families enrolled in a state-funded correspondence program use their allotment to pay for private school classes? Last June, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development didn’t know the answer so they asked the state’s attorney general’s office, which offered a response that drew […] The post Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Did you get your $600 one-time payment from the state?
Do you know if you have already received a payment of $600 from the state of Oregon? If you're not totally certain, please keep reading. One-Time Assistance Payments were sent out by the Oregon Department of Revenue to over 230,000 individuals in Oregon. The key is that you had to meet some specific guidelines to receive this payment. This went into effect under House Bill 4157.
Comments / 0