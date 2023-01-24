ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

What’s happening in Central Illinois - January 29

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out some of the events happening in Central Illinois on January 29, 2023. Whether you’re an avid bird-watcher or just looking for something to do with your family, check out Eagle Watch Weekend at Starved Rock State Park. Events are taking place today at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center and the Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center. Some of the activities include eagle watching, Native American dancing demonstrations, and birds of prey shows.
PEORIA, IL
America’s ‘Doomsday Plane’ is Flying Over Illinois Right Now

The United States 'Doomsday Plane' is flying over the Midwest including Illinois for the first time in weeks and that's actually good news. To be clear, I don't have some classified government clearance to be alerted when the United States E-4B Nightwatch (aka "the Doomsday Plane") is in our airspace over Missouri and Illinois. It's public knowledge that's readily available on Flight Aware Radar. Here's the position that was reported as of this writing around 10:30am Central Time on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
ILLINOIS STATE
Where is Illinois on the List of the ‘Fastest Talking’ States?

A website ranked all the states from the "Fastest Talkers" to the "Slowest Talkers" and you may be shocked to see where Illinois is on this list, we were... According to the website preply.com, and its list of The Fastest and Slowest Talking States, Illinois is one of the 10 SLOWEST talking states in the country. Illinois ranks 41st on the list with only 4.96 syllables per second, the only states that talk slower than Illinois are all southern states like Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and South Carolina. On the site they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’

There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
ANNA, IL
Yes, There’s a Town in Missouri Home to the World’s Largest Goose

Welp, this is something you don't see every day. A town in Missouri is known to have the World's Largest Goose named Maxie. You will find Maxis in Sumner, Missouri(the Wild Goose Capital of the World) where she has been placed since 1974. Maxie is a 40-foot tall and wing span of 62 feet sculpture of a goose that has set the small town of Sumner on the map. Kansas City sculptor David Jackson created Maxie, which was backed by the Missouri governor to be put together at the time.
SUMNER, MO
Quincy, IL
