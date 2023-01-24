Read full article on original website
Anthony Kim LIV Golf League rumours SHUT DOWN by close friend
Anthony Kim's former caddie has revealed he tried to tempt the former superstar into playing again in the LIV Golf League. The New York Times has written an in-depth piece about Kim, who last played competitively more than a decade ago. Kim declined to be interviewed which is no surprise....
Patrick Reed "burner" goes after Sir Nick Faldo after he obliterates LIV Golf
The Patrick Reed "burner account" linked to the LIV Golf player says Sir Nick Faldo's opinion is "meaningless" after the Englishman launched a scathing verbal attack on those who have joined the breakaway tour. Faldo, 65, recently told Sky Sports' Jamie Weir that he believes LIV players should have no...
LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson takes aim at PGA Tour: "I will never understand!"
Phil Mickelson's war with the PGA Tour continued on Saturday but the subject matter was not what you might expect. No, we aren't talking about the LIV Golf League or the latest court revelation. The topic? Joggers. Specifically, joggers being worn with ankle socks. It's surprising, given Mickelson's self-confessed love...
Rory McIlroy avoids Patrick Reed showdown but no such luck for Luke Donald!
Rory McIlroy will not be teeing it up with Patrick Reed in the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour, but Luke Donald will be playing alongside former Ryder Cup Europe captain Henrik Stenson. Stenson was sacked by Ryder Cup Europe last July after...
Max Homa: What's in the bag of the six-time PGA Tour winner?
12 months ago, Max Homa joked that he'd never missed a cut on a Thursday as he bowed out of the Farmers Insurance Open at the halfway stage. The 32-year-old mastered the South Course at Torrey Pines on Saturday, coming from five shots behind to win his sixth PGA Tour title in what was a competitive and exciting final round.
Max Homa produces clutch performance at Torrey Pines to claim sixth PGA Tour win
Max Homa claimed his sixth PGA Tour win at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines after Jon Rahm imploded. Homa began the final round in California five strokes behind leader Sam Ryder but produced a remarkable round of 6-under 66. It gave the 32-year-old American his first victory since...
Report: LIV Golf lose ANOTHER top executive before 2023 campaign
The LIV Golf League is gearing up for its second season looking to replace another top executive, according to reports. Per GolfDigest, Jonathan Grella has left his position with the breakaway tour. Grella joined the circuit last June before LIV's inaugural $25m event at Centurion Club just outside of London.
Zalatoris' putting goes viral AGAIN: "Under pressure, this is breaking down!"
Golf fans are all too familiar just how vomit-inducing it is watching PGA Tour pro Will Zalatoris stand over a short one. This clip just might be the craziest we have seen yet. If you didn't know, 26-year-old Zalatoris is highly thought of and touted for superstardom. He was consistently...
