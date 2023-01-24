Read full article on original website
Golf Channel
Phil Mickelson makes fun of Sam Ryder's joggers, gets it right back
Phil Mickelson's attempt at being cheeky backfired a bit Saturday afternoon on social media. As a jogger-wearing Sam Ryder began his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Mickelson took to Twitter to poke fun at Ryder's fashion choice. "The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week's leader...
Two LIV members tied for lead in Dubai, Rory McIlroy went nuts to finish first round and play will now conclude Monday due to weather delays
Weather has wreaked havoc on the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour this week. On Thursday, play was delayed due to dangerous weather while Friday’s action couldn’t start on time due to course flooding. The second round will conclude Saturday, while the third round will...
Golf.com
Report: LIV golfers banned from exclusive pro-am event. Here’s why
Of all the places where LIV golfers have found resistance to their decisions to join a rival tour, this one surely matters the least to the golfing public. And yet, to some of the LIV pros themselves, it might matter a great deal. According to a Golfweek report from Eamon Lynch, LIV commits will not be welcome at the ever-popular Seminole Pro-Member event held in February.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy avoids Patrick Reed showdown but no such luck for Luke Donald!
Rory McIlroy will not be teeing it up with Patrick Reed in the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour, but Luke Donald will be playing alongside former Ryder Cup Europe captain Henrik Stenson. Stenson was sacked by Ryder Cup Europe last July after...
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed "burner" goes after Sir Nick Faldo after he obliterates LIV Golf
The Patrick Reed "burner account" linked to the LIV Golf player says Sir Nick Faldo's opinion is "meaningless" after the Englishman launched a scathing verbal attack on those who have joined the breakaway tour. Faldo, 65, recently told Sky Sports' Jamie Weir that he believes LIV players should have no...
Phil Mickelson Weighs in on PGA Tour’s Shorts Rule After Leader Shows ‘4 Inches of Ankle’
Mickelson took to Twitter to question the Farmers Insurance Open leader’s choice of pant.
F1 Fans Slam Alfa Romeo’s Latest Sponsorship Move: “Absolute Disaster Of A Sponsor”
The Alfa Romeo F1 team has revealed its new title sponsor ahead of the 2023 season, and fans are not impressed with the controversial partnership. The F1 team has parted ways with Orlen and has signed a new multi-year deal with Stake, a crypto casino and sports betting platform. The...
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Fan tries to pinch golf ball after pro hits wild shot into grandstand!
DP World Tour pro Nicolai Hojgaard hit a wild shot during the second round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. It was so wild that it landed in the hospitality area that surrounds the 18th green at Emirates Golf Club. If you haven't heard of him, Hojgaard has already developed...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Here’s how golf clubs get their names from golf club companies
Stealth. Paradym. AeroJet. Every new golf club released has a name, and they're almost always designed to communicate something to the golfer that might want to buy them. Perhaps it's to equate the club's name with power, or looks, or just being cool. Maybe the name is simply designed to...
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf lose ANOTHER top executive before 2023 campaign
The LIV Golf League is gearing up for its second season looking to replace another top executive, according to reports. Per GolfDigest, Jonathan Grella has left his position with the breakaway tour. Grella joined the circuit last June before LIV's inaugural $25m event at Centurion Club just outside of London.
Justin Timberlake-Owned Company Builds on Short-Course Craze
The fun factor is on full display at a South Carolina facility with a par-3 course, putting course and other golf-related amenities, and more locations are in the works.
