ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
Golf Channel

Phil Mickelson makes fun of Sam Ryder's joggers, gets it right back

Phil Mickelson's attempt at being cheeky backfired a bit Saturday afternoon on social media. As a jogger-wearing Sam Ryder began his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Mickelson took to Twitter to poke fun at Ryder's fashion choice. "The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week's leader...
Golf.com

Report: LIV golfers banned from exclusive pro-am event. Here’s why

Of all the places where LIV golfers have found resistance to their decisions to join a rival tour, this one surely matters the least to the golfing public. And yet, to some of the LIV pros themselves, it might matter a great deal. According to a Golfweek report from Eamon Lynch, LIV commits will not be welcome at the ever-popular Seminole Pro-Member event held in February.
FLORIDA STATE
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy avoids Patrick Reed showdown but no such luck for Luke Donald!

Rory McIlroy will not be teeing it up with Patrick Reed in the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour, but Luke Donald will be playing alongside former Ryder Cup Europe captain Henrik Stenson. Stenson was sacked by Ryder Cup Europe last July after...
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
golfmagic.com

Patrick Reed "burner" goes after Sir Nick Faldo after he obliterates LIV Golf

The Patrick Reed "burner account" linked to the LIV Golf player says Sir Nick Faldo's opinion is "meaningless" after the Englishman launched a scathing verbal attack on those who have joined the breakaway tour. Faldo, 65, recently told Sky Sports' Jamie Weir that he believes LIV players should have no...
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Fan tries to pinch golf ball after pro hits wild shot into grandstand!

DP World Tour pro Nicolai Hojgaard hit a wild shot during the second round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. It was so wild that it landed in the hospitality area that surrounds the 18th green at Emirates Golf Club. If you haven't heard of him, Hojgaard has already developed...
thegolfnewsnet.com

Here’s how golf clubs get their names from golf club companies

Stealth. Paradym. AeroJet. Every new golf club released has a name, and they're almost always designed to communicate something to the golfer that might want to buy them. Perhaps it's to equate the club's name with power, or looks, or just being cool. Maybe the name is simply designed to...
golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf lose ANOTHER top executive before 2023 campaign

The LIV Golf League is gearing up for its second season looking to replace another top executive, according to reports. Per GolfDigest, Jonathan Grella has left his position with the breakaway tour. Grella joined the circuit last June before LIV's inaugural $25m event at Centurion Club just outside of London.

Comments / 0

Community Policy