Yardbarker

Connor Clifton Pummels Corey Perry After Perry Elbows Him

Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton absolutely pummeled veteran Tampa Bay Lightning winger Corey Perry in the first period of Tuesday night’s tilt between the Lightning and Bruins in Tampa Bay. After Perry laid a late and dirty elbow on Clifton, the Bruins defenseman rightfully took exception and roughed Perry...
TAMPA, FL
Murphy: Losses To Lightning, Kraken Reveal Bruins’ Kryptonite (+)

With five weeks to go until the NHL Trade Deadline, the kryptonite for the super 2022-23 record-setting Boston Bruins is becoming clearer, and it feels familiar. If Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is still wavering over what type of player he should be targeting on the NHL trade market, he need look no further than his team’s losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning and to the Seattle Kraken.
BOSTON, MA

