ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

No. 19 UConn men ready for another shot at No. 13 Xavier

By Gavin Keefe
The Day
The Day
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00hzNY_0kQ8TMbd00

UConn entered the season firmly believing it belonged among the Big East title contenders.

The results haven’t backed that up so far.

The fifth-place Huskies are 1-3 against the league’s top four teams, with all three losses coming on the road. Their only win came at home against Creighton in Storrs.

No. 19 UConn will a shot at avenging those defeats during the second half of the Big East season, starting Wednesday when No. 13 Xavier visits Storrs at 6:30 p.m.

The Huskies will put their 17-game unbeaten streak at Gampel Pavilion on the line against the Big East leader.

“We’re going to have to play at a high level,” coach Dan Hurley said. “Excited to play in Gampel. We’ve played really well there.”

The Musketeers (16-4, 8-1) won the first meeting, 83-73, on Dec. 31 in Cincinnati.

“They handed us our first loss, so that definitely rings some bells when you think about it,” junior Andre Jackson said. “It’s always just motivation to get the team back. If they get you, you don’t want to get swept by anybody. That’s not acceptable, especially here at UConn.”

At that time, it was UConn’s first loss and ended up starting a freefall.

Sunday’s feel-good rout of Butler provided some much-needed momentum and a confidence booster.

“It’s the best we’ve played in awhile,” Hurley said.

Their solid all-around performance came against one of the worst teams in the league.

The true test of whether the Huskies (16-5, 5-5) have truly rediscovered their groove will come against Xavier, which has won 12 of its last 13 games, the only loss at DePaul (73-73) on Wednesday.

Xavier has one of the best starting lineups in the country. All five players average in double figures, led by Big East player of the year candidate Souley Boum (16.6 points).

“They’ve got weapons all around,” guard Joey Calcaterra said, “so we’ve just got to be ready to go. It’s going to be a big opportunity for us to get back on track to where we want to go. We’ve been working hard to make sure that we’re ready to go.”

UConn did a good job on Boum in the first meeting, limiting him to 11 points on 3 for 10 shooting. But veteran forwards Zach Freemantle (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Jack Nunge (15 points) delivered punishment while Jerome Hunter contributed 15 points off the bench.

No team has shot the ball better this season against the Huskies than the high-powered Musketeers, who converted at a 53.8 percent clip. UConn led by one at half before fading late.

Xavier ranks first in Big East play in scoring (85.2 points), 3-point field goal percentage (38.4) and assists per game (21.9) and second in field goal percentage (49.5).

“Obviously, they’re having a great conference season,” Hurley said. “We made a lot of mistakes in that game, both ends of the court, on the backboard and still found ourselves late in the game having a chance to win it.”

A repeat performance in the rematch will likely lead to a repeat result for UConn.

The Huskies are counting on their home crowd to be a difference-maker on Wednesday.

“We love playing these good teams here at home,” Calcaterra said. “Playing at Gampel is going to help give us that boost that we’re going to need.”

In the final 10 league games, UConn will also get a shot at redemption against Marquette and Providence, which both won the first meeting, on its home court.

Marquette visits Hartford Feb. 7 and Providence come to Storrs Feb. 22.

News and notes

Future Husky Stephon Castle, a 6-foot-6 guard from Covington, Ga., was named to the McDonald’s All-American team. “Congrats to Steph and the Castle family,” Hurley said. “Excited to coach a kid like that.” … Calcaterra, who’s converted 27.5 percent from the field in Big East play, on what he needs to do to break out of his shooting funk: “Keep shooting. They’re going to fall, so I’m not too worried about that. It’s important for me to take the right ones.” He’s a bit banged up after spraining his thumb and left ankle against St. John’s on Jan. 15, but refuses to use that as an excuse for his recent struggles. … Sophomore forward Samson Johnson, who returned on Sunday for the first time since being injured in the season opener, will still be on a minutes restriction. “Adding another super athletic guy, I think he’s going to bring a lot to the team,” Jackson said.

g.keefe@theday.com

No. 19 UCONN vs. No. 13 XAVIER

Location: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs

Tip: 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Records: UConn 16-5, 5-5; Xavier 16-4, 8-1

Last game: UConn beat Butler, 86-56, Sunday; Xavier defeated Georgetown, 95-82, Saturday

Probable starters: UConn, 6-5 sr. guard Tristen Newton (9.1 pts, 4 rebs, 4 assists), 6-6 jr. guard Andre Jackson (6 pts, 6.2 rebs, 4.6 assists), 6-5 so. guard Jordan Hawkins (15.5 pts, 3.9 rebs), 6-8 r-fr. forward Alex Karaban (10.1 pts, 4.2 rebs), 6-9 jr. forward Adama Sanogo (17.2 pts, 7.1 rebs)

Xavier, 6-4 sr. guard Adam Kunkel (10.6 pts), 6-3 grad guard Souley Boum (16.6 pts, 4.2 rebs, 5.1 assists), 6-6 jr. guard Colby Jones (14.3 pts, 5 rebs, 5.2 assists), 6-9 sr. forward Zach Freemantle (15.4 pts, 8.5 rebs), 7-0 grad forward Jack Nunge (14.5 pts, 8.1 rebs)

Noteworthy: UConn trying to win two straight for first since beating Villanova and Georgetown on Dec. 20 and Dec. 28, respectively. … Series: Tied 3-3, with UConn losing first meeting this season 83-73 at Xavier. Musketeers shot 53.8 percent and had five players score in double figures. … Xavier losses to Indiana, Duke, Gonzaga, DePaul. … Boum a strong contender for league player of the year honors, Sean Miller a candidate for league’s top coach. … Top reserve: 6-8 sr. forward Jerome Hunter (5.9 pts, 3.6 rebs). … Freemantle earned spot on Big East honor roll after averaging 24 pts, 11.5 rebs and 3.5 assists last week. … … Hot: Hawkins averaging 21.3 pts in last three games. Cold: Jackson averaging 3.0 pts in last three games. … UConn 11-1 at home, Xavier 4-1 on the road. … Huskies 1-2 vs. ranked teams, beating Alabama and losing to Xavier and Marquette. … Sanogo scored in double figures in a season-high tying seven straight games. … Frontcourt depth improved with the return of Samson Johnson vs. Butler. … Karaban earned fourth Big East freshman of the week honor. … Up next: UConn plays three of the next four games on the road, starting at DePaul on Tuesday.

Gavin Keefe

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky lands commitment from highly-touted, in-state OL prospect

Kentucky added a big piece to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning. The Wildcats picked up a commitment from 3-star offensive lineman Hayes Johnson. He chose Kentucky over fellow finalists Baylor, Tennessee, Louisville and Michigan State. Here’s his announcement:. Johnson is a native of Campbellsville, Kentucky. He attends...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

CovCath escapes Cooper in overtime

Evan Ipsaro completed a three-point play early in overtime to spark Covington Catholic, and the Colonels hit their free throws down the stretch to survive at Cooper, 78-69. Cooper struck first in the extra period to take a 67-65 lead. On the Colonels’ ensuing possession, Ipsaro made a physical drive to the rim, absorbed contact and put up a shot as he was falling backwards to the floor. The ball dropped through the net as the whistle blew, and Ipsaro buried his free throw to give CovCath the lead for good.
PARK HILLS, KY
Fox 19

Free McDonald’s for the Bengals game? Here’s how

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - McDonald’s is giving away free McNuggets on Sunday for Bengals fans to enjoy while watching the game. Locations in the Greater Cincinnati area will give fans FREE 10-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app. The offer is only for Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Cincinnati’s Mallio Makes Magic With ‘TMFG’

Cincinnati’s Mallio hits a cord with his latest project ‘TMFG.’ Full of good notes, lyrics, and bars this big guy is a talented artist. He is akin to a mixture of Rick Ross, Maxo Kream, and Jeezy but in his own unique way. The Ohio native is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

86 years later: Cincinnati’s devastating 1937 flood

On the back of St. Rose Church in the East End, you can see just how monumental the Ohio River Flood of 1937 was. Painted on the wall are flood levels, with the pinnacle at 80 feet, where the river crested 86 years ago today. That level is more than...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Retired DJ 'Bubba Bo' Boulanger in hospice

Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, a 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran, planned to winter in Florida after retiring from WLW-AM's American Truckers' Network show a year ago. He never made it. After experiencing confusion last summer, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a very aggressive brain cancer. He had brain surgery for the tumor, chemotherapy and radiation last fall, and entered hospice shortly before Christmas.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Oxford State Route in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Oxford State Route in Middletown. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati weather: Tracking snow, rain mix due in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — Another strong and potentially high impact storm will arrive in the Greater Cincinnati area late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. WLWT meteorologists said it is expected to be a well-organized storm that could bring accumulating snow by the morning rush and some rain during the day (or a combination of both).
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

Cook gets 15-20 years in prison

WILMINGTON — An accused shooter in a drug deal gone wrong has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison. Ravae Cook, 25, of Cincinnati, entered pleas of guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, on Friday. Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. Rudduck imposed an agreed and recommended sentence of 15-20 years in prison.
MIDLAND, OH
Fox 19

Covington diocese reaches settlement in student death

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Diocese of Covington has settled a wrongful lawsuit with a Union family after their son died during soccer practice at St. Henry District High School in 2020. Matt and Kim Mangine filed suit against the diocese stating that an automated external defibrillator or AED was...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Snow on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says another La Niña storm will arrive in the Tri-State Wednesday morning bringing with it snow, sleet and/or rain. What type of precipitation you will see depends on how far north or south you are of Cincinnati. Because the weather...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hour by hour: When winter storm moves through Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — Just as one winter storm moves out, another takes aim at Greater Cincinnati. Accumulating snow brings potential for snow-covered roads midweek. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Check out the hour by hour forecast by clicking through the slides above.
WLWT 5

Truck carrying Girl Scout cookies catches fire, shutting down highway

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — A fiery crash involving a truck carrying girl scout cookies delayed school for an entire district. This happened at about three this morning on route-27 in Falmouth. Nobody was hurt in the crash, but it caused major backups. Pendleton County Schools had to delay the...
FALMOUTH, KY
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
5K+
Followers
278
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy