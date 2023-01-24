Arizona's Helena Pueyo named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year midseason watch list

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food TruckGreyson FTucson, AZ
Romantic Places in Tucson for Valentines DayAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Restaurant That Failed Health Inspection Opens New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
Eastern Progress
In play and in words, Arizona Wildcats' Pelle Larsson appears OK with return to sixth-man role
SEATTLE — Before pulling Pelle Larsson out of his starting lineup three games ago, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said he sought approval from the junior wing. Didn’t Lloyd basically mean something like “I’m the boss and this is what I’m going to do anyway … so what do you think?” Was this just some sort of nice way to phrase a demotion?
Eastern Progress
Photos: University of Arizona put to the test in a 61-54 victory against Washington in Pac 12 women's basketball
The Wildcats have to claw their way back into the game in the second half to drop the Huskies 61-54 win at McKale Center, January 27, 2023, Tucson, Ariz,. Originally published on tucson.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Eastern Progress
Scouting report: No. 6 Arizona Wildcats at Washington Huskies
G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Cedric Henderson (6-6 senior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 junior) C Oumar Ballo (7-0 junior) G Keyon Menifield (6-1 freshman) G Noah Williams (6-5 senior) F Cole Bajema (6-7 senior) F Keion Brooks (6-7 senior) C Braxton Meah (7-1 junior)
Eastern Progress
Arizona Wildcats avenge loss to Washington State, beat Cougars 63-58 in Pullman
PULLMAN, Washington – Turns out there was one good thing for the Arizona Wildcats about losing to Washington State at McKale Center earlier this month. It was less than three weeks ago that the Cougars snapped the Wildcats’ 28-game homecourt winning streak, leaving the memory especially fresh in their minds.
KGUN 9
Former AZ Wildcats assistant coach Greg Patrick passes away at 53
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Greg Patrick, former Arizona Wildcats assistant coach, has passed away. Patrick died Sunday at the age of 53. He was a coach for Valley High School and UArizona, but also worked around the state as a defensive coordinator for several schools. Patrick focused on football...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona’s Carlie Scupin named to USA Softball‘s 2023 Collegiate Player of the Year watch list
Arizona softball has landed on every Top 25 list released so far this preseason. One of the players expected to make the Wildcats one of the best 25 teams in the country is among USA Softball’s top 50. Carlie Scupin was named to the organization’s Collegiate Player of the Year watch list on Wednesday morning.
Eastern Progress
Chip Hale on Arizona's season opener vs. No. 2 Tennessee: 'It is going to be fun'
After being eliminated in the Coral Gables Regional last season, Arizona will be looking to build off that run in Year 2 under Coach Chip Hale. The Wildcats lost a lot of production on the mound, at the plate and in the field from last year. But they also brought in a number of new players between the freshman class and the transfer portal — on top of a nucleus of returning veterans — that makes Hale believe this year’s team is even deeper.
Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee announces Jessica Cox as 2023 Grand Marshal
The Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee has announced Jessica Cox as its grand marshal for the 2023 Tucson Rodeo Parade.
3 Arizona Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
KOLD-TV
Arizona native Jessica Cox named grand marshal for Tucson Rodeo Parade
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - The Tucson Rodeo Parade named Jessica Cox the grand marshal for this year’s event during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 26. Cox, who was born in Sierra Vista, is the world’s first licensed armless pilot. She has a black belt in Taekwondo, a cyclist and author.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino
The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?
Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
realestatedaily-news.com
First Shots offers free course for beginning shooters Jan. 28
PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA, (Jan. 27, 2023) – If you’re new to the sport of shooting, Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) invites you to attend First Shots. This free firearms course, tailored for beginning shooters, takes place Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, 11296 S. Harrison Road.
AZFamily
Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
tourcounsel.com
Tucson Spectrum | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
Tucson Spectrum occupies our second place on the list, managing to offer the public a wide variety of stores to go shopping, in different areas, such as electronics, for the home, clothing, accessories, among other things that you may need, and here you will find. After that, if you want to eat something delicious, you can visit their food court.
"Colors of the Stone" Gem Show at Casino Del Sol
From Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 ”Colors of the Stone” will be joined with “To Bead True Blue” with over 500 hands-on artisan workshops and lots of shopping for the Tucson Gem Show.
Everything you need to know about the Tucson Gem, Mineral, Fossil Showcase 2023
The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is back in town to bring the community some of the rarest gem, jewelry and mineral specimens on Earth.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Southern Arizona flavors invite sampling at festival
At El Corral steakhouse on River Road, the food speaks for itself. “It’s basically humble and simple; there’s no need to complicate things,” said Casey Wills, president of Argo Land and Cattle, which owns El Corral. “If we choose good ingredients, let’s just not stand in the way.”
thisistucson.com
33 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Jan. 26-29 💎🍷🛼
It's a big weekend in Tucson as two icons make their return. Old Tucson is making its revival, offering a western experience through May. The massive gem and mineral showcase has also arrived with its many shows scattered throughout the city. What else? A Lunar New Year celebration, the Savor...
Comments / 0