Tucson, AZ

Arizona's Helena Pueyo named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year midseason watch list

By Justin Spears Arizona Daily Star
 3 days ago
Eastern Progress

Scouting report: No. 6 Arizona Wildcats at Washington Huskies

G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Cedric Henderson (6-6 senior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 junior) C Oumar Ballo (7-0 junior) G Keyon Menifield (6-1 freshman) G Noah Williams (6-5 senior) F Cole Bajema (6-7 senior) F Keion Brooks (6-7 senior) C Braxton Meah (7-1 junior)
SEATTLE, WA
Eastern Progress

Arizona Wildcats avenge loss to Washington State, beat Cougars 63-58 in Pullman

PULLMAN, Washington – Turns out there was one good thing for the Arizona Wildcats about losing to Washington State at McKale Center earlier this month. It was less than three weeks ago that the Cougars snapped the Wildcats’ 28-game homecourt winning streak, leaving the memory especially fresh in their minds.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Former AZ Wildcats assistant coach Greg Patrick passes away at 53

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Greg Patrick, former Arizona Wildcats assistant coach, has passed away. Patrick died Sunday at the age of 53. He was a coach for Valley High School and UArizona, but also worked around the state as a defensive coordinator for several schools. Patrick focused on football...
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Chip Hale on Arizona's season opener vs. No. 2 Tennessee: 'It is going to be fun'

After being eliminated in the Coral Gables Regional last season, Arizona will be looking to build off that run in Year 2 under Coach Chip Hale. The Wildcats lost a lot of production on the mound, at the plate and in the field from last year. But they also brought in a number of new players between the freshman class and the transfer portal — on top of a nucleus of returning veterans — that makes Hale believe this year’s team is even deeper.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KOLD-TV

Arizona native Jessica Cox named grand marshal for Tucson Rodeo Parade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - The Tucson Rodeo Parade named Jessica Cox the grand marshal for this year’s event during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 26. Cox, who was born in Sierra Vista, is the world’s first licensed armless pilot. She has a black belt in Taekwondo, a cyclist and author.
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
TUCSON, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?

Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
SAHUARITA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Biden program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
realestatedaily-news.com

First Shots offers free course for beginning shooters Jan. 28

PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA, (Jan. 27, 2023) – If you’re new to the sport of shooting, Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) invites you to attend First Shots. This free firearms course, tailored for beginning shooters, takes place Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, 11296 S. Harrison Road.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
TUCSON, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Tucson Spectrum | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona

Tucson Spectrum occupies our second place on the list, managing to offer the public a wide variety of stores to go shopping, in different areas, such as electronics, for the home, clothing, accessories, among other things that you may need, and here you will find. After that, if you want to eat something delicious, you can visit their food court.
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Southern Arizona flavors invite sampling at festival

At El Corral steakhouse on River Road, the food speaks for itself. “It’s basically humble and simple; there’s no need to complicate things,” said Casey Wills, president of Argo Land and Cattle, which owns El Corral. “If we choose good ingredients, let’s just not stand in the way.”
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

33 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Jan. 26-29 💎🍷🛼

It's a big weekend in Tucson as two icons make their return. Old Tucson is making its revival, offering a western experience through May. The massive gem and mineral showcase has also arrived with its many shows scattered throughout the city. What else? A Lunar New Year celebration, the Savor...
TUCSON, AZ

