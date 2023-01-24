Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
USMNT vs. Serbia score: Brandon Vazquez scores in debut but Americans fall in first friendly since World Cup
Velijko Simic scored go-ahead goal to spark Serbia's 2-1 win in Los Angeles. Brandon Vazquez scoring a goal on his United States national team debut wasn't enough to defeat a thin Serbia squad in a 2-1 loss on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Vazquez was among seven members of the starting XI to get their first cap for the national team and made it a memorable moment. Vazquez's former Atlanta United teammate Julian Gressel, who also made his national team debut, played in an excellent cross that Vazquez headed past Djordje Petrovic in the 28th minute after the Americans struggled out of the gate.
Sporting News
USMNT coach candidates for USA soccer men's team: Latest reports on Mourinho, Bielsa, Berhalter and Marsch
The U.S. men's national team has a few directions it can go to determine who will take charge as its next head coach for the most important four-year cycle in the program's history. Ahead of the expanded 2026 World Cup, which the USA will host alongside Canada and Mexico, the...
USMNT falls flat in friendly vs. Serbia, but 3 possible future stars emerged
LOS ANGELES — Over the past month, the United States men’s soccer team has been in the news for mostly negative reasons. Drama surrounding the team revolving around Gregg Berhalter, Gio Reyna, his parents and the 2022 World Cup. Then there was the firing of general manager Brian McBride. But the USMNT was able to briefly push that to the side Wednesday as January camp kicked off with a 2-1 loss to Serbia at BMO Stadium.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic hits out at Argentina for World Cup celebrations
Zlatan Ibrahimovic criticised the Argentina players who mocked France following their World Cup final victory last month.
CBS Sports
USMNT vs. Serbia prediction, odds, line, start time: Top soccer expert reveals picks, bets for Jan. 25, 2023
The United States Men's National Team squares off against Serbia in an international friendly on Wednesday at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The Americans are coming off a World Cup in which they reached the knockout stage but lost to the Netherlands, 3-1, in the Round of 16. Wednesday's match will be the first for the USMNT in the cycle leading up to the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. USMNT assistant coach Anthony Hudson is serving as interim manager while U.S. Soccer mulls over the future of Gregg Berhalter.
Amid PSG contract talks, Lionel Messi enjoying family vacation in the Alps
It's been a busy month for the GOAT After a World Cup win, a return to club play and a match against Cristiano Ronaldo, it's time for Messi to hit the slopes.
Loan moves and the wrong mentality destroyed my form at Man Utd, but I rebuilt my career, says Federico Macheda
FEDERICO MACHEDA has admitted that loan moves and the wrong mentality prevented him from becoming a Manchester United star. Few have burst on to the scene like the Italian, who struck two winners in his first two games for the club. A stunning injury-time effort against Aston Villa in April...
Should Brazil break with tradition and hire a European coach to win elusive sixth World Cup?
All five of Brazil's World Cup titles have been won by a native coach. Should the team look beyond their borders to break a two-decade drought?
USA 'is increasingly likely to host the 2024 Copa America' as USMNT ramps up World Cup preparations
Talks over the USMNT's involvement have heated up considerably since the World Cup with the US now touted as a host for the 2024 tournament with potential venues discussed.
U.S. Soccer crisis deepens as top team officials quit
The United States men's national team, already without a permanent coach, was plunged further into turmoil on Thursday with both the federation's Sporting Director and the national team General Manager quitting their jobs. Sporting Director Earnie Stewart is leaving to join Dutch club PSV Eindhoven and General Manager Brian McBride has stood down from his role, U.S. Soccer said.
Claudio Reyna out as Austin FC sporting director amid USMNT scandal
Claudio Reyna, the former U.S. men's national team captain who is at the center a scandal involving his wife, his son Gio and USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, is out as sporting director of Austin FC. The MLS club announced Thursday that Reyna was "stepping down" and "transitioning" into a technical...
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
FOX Sports
USMNT hope to bring focus back to field in Colombia friendly
Less than two months after its run to the knockout stage at the 2022 World Cup ended with a round of 16 loss to the Netherlands, members of the United States men’s national team head into the squad’s second match of 2023 knowing the program will soon be without an entire front office in addition to having no full-time head coach.
Yardbarker
Juan Román Riquelme Reveals Emotions After Seeing Messi Lift 2022 World Cup
It’s been over a month since Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As a result, those who didn’t partake in the victory are beginning to share stories about how seeing Lionel Messi win the trophy made the country feel. Juan Román Riquelme shared his joy at the...
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Olympian Tragically Dies
The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch wants to add to USA contingent with Weston McKennie transfer but Juventus star will cost £30m
LEEDS are haggling with Juventus over a fee to sign USA star Weston McKennie. Whites boss Jesse Marsch wants to land his countryman — but Leeds’ offer of £20million plus add-ons is short of Juve’s £30m valuation. The midfielder, 24, is understood to have given...
CBS Sports
USMNT vs. Colombia live stream: Prediction, TV channel, how to watch USA online, time, news, odds
United States men's national team interim boss Anthony Hudson will look to rebound from a disappointing loss to Serbia to start January camp. There were promising performances in the match, especially considering the short period of time that Hudson has had to design this camp compared to coaches of January camps in the past. The team was punished for their mistakes on both of Serbia's goals in the 2-1 loss, but it was the veterans who helped cause those issues. Walker Zimmerman not jumping in time with the wall on Luka Ilic's goal and Aaron Long not backing up 19-year-old Jaylen Neal on Veljko Simic's goal made the difference after Brandon Vazquez scored his first goal in his national team debut.
overtimeheroics.net
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Preview: Club Brugge vs Benfica
The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League took a hiatus in early November, shortly before the start of the World Cup and there has been a lull for more than two months now. The Champions League, inarguably Europe’s greatest competition returns to almost half a billion viewers and millions of screens in less than a month from now.
CBS Sports
Argentine Primera División: When it starts, Boca Junior vs. River Plate, top players to watch and what to know
The Argentina first division makes its long-awaited return Friday with Matchday 1 rolling through Monday. Rosario Central and Argentinos Juniors kick things off at 5:15 p.m. ET on Friday as the 28-team league begins what is another highly-anticipated season with so much on the line, including qualification to the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. Before the competition officially kicks off, here is everything you need to know:
