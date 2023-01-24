ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Eyewitness News

Violent fugitive arrested by U.S. marshals in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - U.S. marshals said they arrested a violent fugitive who’s accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her son multiple times. They said Issac Ramos-Perez was apprehended on Friday. Authorities said Ramos-Perez visited the victims at their home on Dec. 23, 2022. The shooting left the son...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Suspected in Pennsylvania Shooting Found in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

INTERVIEW: What is postpartum psychosis?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - After a former Connecticut woman Lindsay Clancy was accused of killing her three children while suffering from postpartum psychosis, it has many wondering what exactly postpartum psychosis is. A candlelight vigil was held last night for the Clancy family. Police say she strangled her three children...
CONNECTICUT STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

Woman arrested in North Carolina sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing son in Connecticut

A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for suffocating her 8-year-old son and then setting their house on fire. Prosecutors said Karin Ziolkowski killed her son, Elijah, in their Meriden, Conn. home on Nov. 14, 2016 and then used tiki torch oil to set two fires. Rescuers could not resuscitate the boy, whose death was ruled a homicide by asphyxia.
MERIDEN, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

DOC to Close Half of The Low-Security Willard Cybulski Correctional

The Department of Correction will shutter the Willard half of its low security Willard Cybulski Correctional Institution in Enfield by April 1, Commissioner Angel Quiros announced to agency staff in a Tuesday memo. “The decision to shutter the Willard building was made thanks to the population count remaining low, as...
ENFIELD, CT
NHPR

Waterbury looks to be first Connecticut city to test red light cameras

Erratic driving and a record number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities in 2022 has prompted some lawmakers to take action. A Waterbury representative has introduced a bill that, if passed, would make the city the first in Connecticut to test “red-light” cameras. Red light cameras take pictures of...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

2 Connecticut women hosting free NARCAN training in hopes of saving lives

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The opioid epidemic is a crisis across the country, including right here in Connecticut. The state’s Department of Health says there were more than 1,200 confirmed overdose deaths last year with 93% involving opioids. Now, two women in Hartford are making a grassroots effort to save lives. Community activist Kamora Herrington […]
HARTFORD, CT

