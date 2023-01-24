Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
Violent fugitive arrested by U.S. marshals in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - U.S. marshals said they arrested a violent fugitive who’s accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her son multiple times. They said Issac Ramos-Perez was apprehended on Friday. Authorities said Ramos-Perez visited the victims at their home on Dec. 23, 2022. The shooting left the son...
NBC Connecticut
Man Suspected in Pennsylvania Shooting Found in Hartford
A man who is accused of shooting his former girlfriend and her son in Pennsylvania in December has been arrested after he was found in a makeshift apartment in an industrial area of Hartford, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The Connecticut U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force and the...
Eyewitness News
Bloomfield High School alumnus among the officers charged in deadly Memphis beating case
BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - One of the five Memphis officers charged in the beating death of a Black man is from Connecticut. Channel 3 has learned that Desmond Mills Jr. graduated from Bloomfield High School in 2008. Mills and four other officers, all of whom are also Black, were charged...
NBC Connecticut
Former Memphis Police Officer Charged in Tyre Nichols' Death Has Connecticut Ties
One of the five former police officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death has ties to Connecticut. Desmond Mills Jr.’s defense attorney confirmed that he is from Connecticut during a press conference Thursday. Mills was indicted and faces seven charges in connection to the death of Nichols, including second-degree...
'The system killed Tyre Nichols' | Connecticut groups plan demonstrations in response to Nichols' death
CONNECTICUT, USA — The death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee is being felt hundreds of miles away in Connecticut. "Anxious, angry, nervous, scared, on edge," said Keren Prescott the founder of Power Up CT. It is one of the groups that plan to hold a demonstration Saturday in...
Eyewitness News
INTERVIEW: What is postpartum psychosis?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - After a former Connecticut woman Lindsay Clancy was accused of killing her three children while suffering from postpartum psychosis, it has many wondering what exactly postpartum psychosis is. A candlelight vigil was held last night for the Clancy family. Police say she strangled her three children...
Eyewitness News
Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Five Memphis police officers have been charged with killing Nichols after he was pulled over on January 7. One of the officers, 32-year-old Desmond Mills Junior,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Woman arrested in North Carolina sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing son in Connecticut
A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for suffocating her 8-year-old son and then setting their house on fire. Prosecutors said Karin Ziolkowski killed her son, Elijah, in their Meriden, Conn. home on Nov. 14, 2016 and then used tiki torch oil to set two fires. Rescuers could not resuscitate the boy, whose death was ruled a homicide by asphyxia.
Gov. Lamont: Close 'loopholes' in assault weapons ban
Thursday’s announcement is Lamont’s second major gun control proposal this week.
Watch: 2 arrested north of Twin Cities after burglary, police pursuit
Two burglary suspects led police on a chase north of the Twin Cities in a stolen pickup truck with a snow plow, and were eventually arrested after fleeing the smoking truck on foot. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 35-year-old St. Paul man and 36-year-old Pine City...
ctnewsjunkie.com
DOC to Close Half of The Low-Security Willard Cybulski Correctional
The Department of Correction will shutter the Willard half of its low security Willard Cybulski Correctional Institution in Enfield by April 1, Commissioner Angel Quiros announced to agency staff in a Tuesday memo. “The decision to shutter the Willard building was made thanks to the population count remaining low, as...
Unemployment appeals website shuts down after exposing filers’ information
The CT Dept. of Labor shut down part of its unemployment website after a technical error exposed some filers' information. The post Unemployment appeals website shuts down after exposing filers’ information appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Fund is launched to assist CT renters facing eviction
The state Department of Housing is out with a renter’s assistance program for those who may be facing eviction. A total of $12.5 million is being earmarked toward the Eviction Prevention Fund from Unite-CT and the Rent Bank.
N.J. man who stalked, killed co-worker on lunch break sentenced to 55 years
A former Lindenwold man who admitted viciously stabbing a co-worker to death in Middlesex County after she went home for lunch was sentenced Monday to 55 years in state prison. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last year to killing Carolyn Byington, 26, in her Plainsboro apartment on June 10, 2019....
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Shawn Wooden serves as a role model for young Black men and women
(WTNH) – Black History Month begins on Wednesday. It’s a time to learn and reflect. The former Connecticut Treasurer Shawn Wooden has served as a role model for young Black men and women. Watch the video above for the full segment.
Connecticut senators proposing bill to ban sale, manufacture of assault weapons nationwide
(WTNH) – While lawmakers in Connecticut are considering a new batch of gun laws proposed by Governor Ned Lamont, Connecticut’s U.S. Senators introduced a bill that would ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons nationwide. Assault weapons were banned in Connecticut a decade ago shortly after Sandy Hook. On Friday, Senators Chris Murphy and […]
NHPR
Waterbury looks to be first Connecticut city to test red light cameras
Erratic driving and a record number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities in 2022 has prompted some lawmakers to take action. A Waterbury representative has introduced a bill that, if passed, would make the city the first in Connecticut to test “red-light” cameras. Red light cameras take pictures of...
2 Connecticut women hosting free NARCAN training in hopes of saving lives
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The opioid epidemic is a crisis across the country, including right here in Connecticut. The state’s Department of Health says there were more than 1,200 confirmed overdose deaths last year with 93% involving opioids. Now, two women in Hartford are making a grassroots effort to save lives. Community activist Kamora Herrington […]
Connecticut lawmakers consider legalizing 'human composting'
Instead of being buried or cremated, "human composting" entails covering remains with natural, biodegradable materials. After several months, the result is upward of 15 bags of nutrient-rich soil.
fox61.com
Weekend happenings in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 27-29
It's the last weekend of January! Here are some things you, friends, and family can do this weekend around the state.
Comments / 1