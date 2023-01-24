Read full article on original website
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Update on Gulfstream Park EHM Outbreak
On January 22, one horse at the Gulfstream Park racetrack in Broward County, Florida, tested positive for EHM. The horse has since been euthanized due to progressing symptoms and poor quality of life. The affected horse lived in Barn 21, where 174 horses have been exposed. The barn was immediately...
Phys.org
Rare orchids could be saved by common fruits in Florida, research finds
Florida's night orchid is at risk of extinction, but backyard fruit trees could hold the key to their survival. Orchid growers often rely on expensive propagation techniques to increase plant populations using costly, synthetic plant growth regulators/hormones (PGRs). For the first time, scientists have used a mix of natural products found locally to propagate Epidendrum nocturnum—a rare fragrant orchid that only blooms at night in Florida.
You Can Find 13-Inch Long Avocados Grown In Florida & Size Does Matter
PSA to all avocado lovers: your day just got a lot better. A Miami farm grows the fruit in season, and it can be as big as your head...so let's just say size definitely matters. They're called long neck avocados and they can grow up to 13 inches long. Miami...
When will South Florida's next cold front arrive, and how low will temps go?
The mercury in South Florida thermometers has been all over the place the past week, with temperatures ranging from near-record highs in the mid-80s back into the mid-60s after a weak cool front passed through Monday. The roller-coaster-like weather brought temperatures up again to 84 on Wednesday (a few degrees...
cw34.com
South Florida woman shares battle with cervical cancer, warning signs to look for
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — January is cervical cancer awareness month; one of the most common cancers in women younger than fifty and like so many other potentially deadly diseases, early detection is crucial when it comes to giving women their best shot at beating it. It’s a battle...
Nursing School Scam Leads To Indictments For Palm Beach County Residents
FEDS: DEFENDANTS ALLEGEDLY SOLD FAKE NURSING CREDENTIALS… UNTRAINED NURSES WORKING WITH PATIENTS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A scam involving residents from Palm Beach County, Broward County, New York, and New Jersey allegedly provided nursing diplomas to workers unqualified to work with patients. Multiple […]
WPTV
Closed Palm Beach School of Nursing linked to federal arrests in school diploma scheme
MIAMI — Twenty-five people have been charged in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses at three now-closed schools, including the Palm Beach School of Nursing, federal prosecutors said Wednesday afternoon. Defendants sold fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from...
mascrapping.com
2021: Spring Break 2021 – Sea Watch and 15th Street Fisheries
I decided to combine these two restaurants that we enjoyed into one spread, even though one occurred during our ride on the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi, and the other happened later in the day. I chose blues and greens for the background based on the colors in the fish that is part of the title block on the right-hand page. The borders were created using a jagged edge tearing tool.
Home Away from Home at AKA West Palm
Make yourself comfortable at the city’s newest hotel residences, with a bevy of amenities, suite styles, and forthcoming dining options The post Home Away from Home at AKA West Palm appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore girl lives in automotive as a result of she will’t afford to purchase, lease
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Both first-time home buyers and renters are hoping the housing market starts to cool down in 2023. “I feel like we’re being kicked under the rug,” Diane Thomas told WPTV. Thomas has been living in his car for six months. “This is...
West Palm-area nursing school one of three targeted in fake diploma fraud probe
MIAMI — A now-shuttered nursing school in suburban West Palm Beach is one of three involved in a scam to create an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses, federal officials in Miami said Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami has indicted more than two dozen people in the scheme, which sold fraudulent nursing-school diplomas and academic transcripts from accredited Florida-based nursing schools to those seeking licenses to work as nurses. Each defendant faces up to...
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade real estate vacancies reach new low as South Florida rent rockets to record highs
‘It’s estimated that landlords will have the upper hand moving into 2023.’. Rents rose across all asset classes in South Florida in the fourth quarter of 2022 as vacancies sank further amid a development rush to fill demand. That bodes well for builders and Realtors and shouldn’t too adversely...
South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished
MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
3 South Florida restaurants shut: Issues include rodent droppings near vodka bottles, roaches under grill
Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
Eddie's picks: Best things to do in Palm Beach County this weekend and beyond
"An Afternoon of Jazz" featuring jazz pianist Irwin Solomon and Friends. Solomon along with Frank Derrick on drums and Dave Tomasello on bass will be breaking out fantastic versions of songs from the Great American Songbook. The performance is 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. 815 E. Indiantown Road, Jupiter. Free....
wlrn.org
South Florida film fans set to lose two multiplexes as pandemic aftershocks hit Regal Cinemas
Film fans in South Florida are set to take a big hit with two popular multiplexes — including the landmark Regal South Beach — due to close next month, as the pandemic continues to impact the industry. “These are two big venues that we’re losing,” said Rene Rodriguez,...
Palm Beach County man wins $1 million
Stephen Munoz Espinoza of Delray Beach won a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.
2 Plantation High School students dead after car plunges into Sunrise canal
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Two Plantation High School students have died after a car went into a Sunrise canal on Wednesday afternoon.Calls came in about a car in a canal in the 7700 block of west Oakland Park Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. The teens were able to exit the vehicle but were not able to reach the bank of the canal, according to authorities. Police said that bystanders, as well as, a Sunrise Police officer entered the water to search for the two teens but were unsuccessful. Sunrise Fire-Rescue eventually located the female teen and transported her to Florida Medical Center where...
Falling Iguana Smacks Florida Man In The Face During Yoga Class
'It felt like a sandbag hit me in the face,' the victim said.
Scrubs Magazine
25 Charged in Massive Nurse Diploma Fraud Scheme
Law enforcement officials in Miami, FL announced charges against 25 individuals today for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that sent thousands of fraudulent nursing diplomas to aspiring providers all over the country. Prosecutors said the defendants sold fake nursing degrees and transcripts obtained from accredited nursing schools...
