Broward County, FL

Update on Gulfstream Park EHM Outbreak

On January 22, one horse at the Gulfstream Park racetrack in Broward County, Florida, tested positive for EHM. The horse has since been euthanized due to progressing symptoms and poor quality of life. The affected horse lived in Barn 21, where 174 horses have been exposed. The barn was immediately...
Rare orchids could be saved by common fruits in Florida, research finds

Florida's night orchid is at risk of extinction, but backyard fruit trees could hold the key to their survival. Orchid growers often rely on expensive propagation techniques to increase plant populations using costly, synthetic plant growth regulators/hormones (PGRs). For the first time, scientists have used a mix of natural products found locally to propagate Epidendrum nocturnum—a rare fragrant orchid that only blooms at night in Florida.
Nursing School Scam Leads To Indictments For Palm Beach County Residents

FEDS: DEFENDANTS ALLEGEDLY SOLD FAKE NURSING CREDENTIALS… UNTRAINED NURSES WORKING WITH PATIENTS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A scam involving residents from Palm Beach County, Broward County, New York, and New Jersey allegedly provided nursing diplomas to workers unqualified to work with patients. Multiple […]
2021: Spring Break 2021 – Sea Watch and 15th Street Fisheries

I decided to combine these two restaurants that we enjoyed into one spread, even though one occurred during our ride on the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi, and the other happened later in the day. I chose blues and greens for the background based on the colors in the fish that is part of the title block on the right-hand page. The borders were created using a jagged edge tearing tool.
South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished

MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
3 South Florida restaurants shut: Issues include rodent droppings near vodka bottles, roaches under grill

Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
2 Plantation High School students dead after car plunges into Sunrise canal

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Two Plantation High School students have died after a car went into a Sunrise canal on Wednesday afternoon.Calls came in about a car in a canal in the 7700 block of west Oakland Park Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m.  The teens were able to exit the vehicle but were not able to reach the bank of the canal, according to authorities. Police said that bystanders, as well as, a Sunrise Police officer entered the water to search for the two teens but were unsuccessful. Sunrise Fire-Rescue eventually located the female teen and transported her to Florida Medical Center where...
