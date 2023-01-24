Read full article on original website
Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders
Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
Twin-brother defensive linemen Jacob and Jerod Smith name Ole Miss in most recent top 10
It's not often you get two for the price of one like this, but Ole Miss has landed inside the top 10 for a pair of four-star defensive linemen from the state of Connecticut. They just happen to be twin brothers. Jacob Smith (6-5, 225) and Jerod Smith (6-3, 265)...
College basketball transfer portal: Kentucky headlines teams that lost more than they gained in 2022-23 season
Recently-fired Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith likes to use the slogan “divorce is good sometimes” after a player leaves his program for one reason or another. But that’s just not true. One side always wins the split. The same goes for the college basketball transfer portal to varying degrees.
What Jay Bilas said about Vols ahead of College Gameday coming to Tennessee
After dominating Georgia on Wednesday night 70-41, No. 4 Tennessee will be back in action on Saturday when it hosts No. 10 Texas (17-3) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. College Gameday will broadcast live from Knoxville prior to the big game. ESPN’s signature Saturday morning pregame show, featuring Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg, will air live from Thompson-Boling Arena from 11 a.m. until noon Eastern.
Texas signee Cedric Baxter finishes as top-rated RB in 247Sports final 2023 rankings
Texas signee Cedric Baxter finished the 2023 recruiting cycle as the nation's top running back. Horns247 breaks down what the Longhorns add in the five-star running back.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Preliminary hot board: Alabama offensive coordinator
BOL put together a preliminary hot board of potential offensive coordinator candidates to call plays in Tuscaloosa.
Blue-chippers flocking to first big junior day of the Deion Sanders era at Colorado
Deion Sanders was announced as Colorado’s next head coach on Dec. 3 and in a short span, the NFL Hall of Famer and his first-year Buffaloes staff has quickly assembled the program’s best recruiting class in 247Sports history. Sitting at No. 29 in the standings, Sanders and company...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
No. 1 player in 2027 commits to Lady Vols
Finley Chastain, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027, has committed to the Lady Vols. Chastain, a 5-11 point guard from Celina, Texas, announced her commitment to Tennessee on social media on Wednesday with the words: “When you know, you know.” She also added orange, blue and white heart emojis.
Panthers hire big-name head coach
The Carolina Panthers have hired a new head coach, and they went with an experienced candidate. Frank Reich has agreed to a deal to become the new head coach of the Panthers, the team announced on Thursday. Reich, 61, was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts for four-plus seasons from 2018-2022. He was fired... The post Panthers hire big-name head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin
Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
Five-Star DT Justin Scott Postponing Commitment Announcement
Heading into this week, Chicago St. Ignatius five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott was set to announce his decision on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It's the day of his 17th birthday. However, there has been a change of plans. The 6-5, 310-pounder took to social media on Tuesday to announce that his...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over LSU
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their second consecutive win as they knocked off the LSU Tigers, 60-40, inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 14-6 on the year and 3-5 in SEC play after handing the Tigers their seventh straight loss. It was a lighter crowd...
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Key 2024 quarterback prospects; Laurinaitis to OSU?
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen participated in Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Thursday. He joined show host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Kevin Noon and Tony Gerdeman of Buckeye Huddle. They spent an hour talking about the latest on the Ohio State football beat. That included the addition of Louisiana-Monroe offensive...
Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington
Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
TCU offers 4-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek
TCU has extended an offer to another quarterback from the 2024 recruiting class, offering Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School signal caller Luke Kromenhoek. Kromenhoek tweeted about the offer on Thursday morning. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is currently committed to Florida State, where he gave his verbal nearly a year ago. Kromenhoek...
Colorado coach Deion Sanders confirms Willie Taggart, Mike Zimmer will join staff
Colorado coach Deion Sanders recently confirmed that Willie Taggart and Mike Zimmer will join his staff in Boulder. During a recent interview on “Thee Pregame Show,” Sanders was breaking down new additions to his staff and mentioned the pair. He did not reveal in what capacity they will coach, but he did give a reason for bringing the two with him.
Former Penn State LB Jamari Buddin picks transfer destination
Former Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin is exiting the NCAA Transfer Portal and heading to the southwest, he announced on social media Wednesday. Buddin announced he’ll play at New Mexico State in 2023 after spending the first two years of his college career in State College with the Nittany Lions.
In-game notes from Texas Tech's 76-61 loss to West Virginia
I thought I'd start something new and post some in-game notes from Texas Tech's Big 12 matchup against West Virginia on Wednesday night. These will just be random notes and thoughts which I thought might be interesting at the end of the night and hopefully enlightening for all of us in terms of game flow.
