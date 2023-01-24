ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders

Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

What Jay Bilas said about Vols ahead of College Gameday coming to Tennessee

After dominating Georgia on Wednesday night 70-41, No. 4 Tennessee will be back in action on Saturday when it hosts No. 10 Texas (17-3) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. College Gameday will broadcast live from Knoxville prior to the big game. ESPN’s signature Saturday morning pregame show, featuring Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg, will air live from Thompson-Boling Arena from 11 a.m. until noon Eastern.
KNOXVILLE, TN
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
247Sports

No. 1 player in 2027 commits to Lady Vols

Finley Chastain, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027, has committed to the Lady Vols. Chastain, a 5-11 point guard from Celina, Texas, announced her commitment to Tennessee on social media on Wednesday with the words: “When you know, you know.” She also added orange, blue and white heart emojis.
CELINA, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers hire big-name head coach

The Carolina Panthers have hired a new head coach, and they went with an experienced candidate. Frank Reich has agreed to a deal to become the new head coach of the Panthers, the team announced on Thursday. Reich, 61, was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts for four-plus seasons from 2018-2022. He was fired... The post Panthers hire big-name head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin

Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Five-Star DT Justin Scott Postponing Commitment Announcement

Heading into this week, Chicago St. Ignatius five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott was set to announce his decision on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It's the day of his 17th birthday. However, there has been a change of plans. The 6-5, 310-pounder took to social media on Tuesday to announce that his...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over LSU

The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their second consecutive win as they knocked off the LSU Tigers, 60-40, inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 14-6 on the year and 3-5 in SEC play after handing the Tigers their seventh straight loss. It was a lighter crowd...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington

Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
STANWOOD, WA
247Sports

TCU offers 4-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek

TCU has extended an offer to another quarterback from the 2024 recruiting class, offering Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School signal caller Luke Kromenhoek. Kromenhoek tweeted about the offer on Thursday morning. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is currently committed to Florida State, where he gave his verbal nearly a year ago. Kromenhoek...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

In-game notes from Texas Tech's 76-61 loss to West Virginia

I thought I'd start something new and post some in-game notes from Texas Tech's Big 12 matchup against West Virginia on Wednesday night. These will just be random notes and thoughts which I thought might be interesting at the end of the night and hopefully enlightening for all of us in terms of game flow.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
422K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy