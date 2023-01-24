The matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kentucky Wildcats is one of the more high-profile ones in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Wildcats blew out the Jayhawks 80-62 last year in Lawrence, Kansas, and now meet in Lexington, Kentucky. The predictions from CBS Sports are nearly right down the middle. College basketball writers David Cobb, Jerry Palm and Gary Parrish back the No. 9 Jayhawks, while Kyle Boone and Matt Norlander ride with the Wildcats.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO