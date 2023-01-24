ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

247Sports

Pearl says Mountaineers will challenge Tigers like A&M did

AUBURN, Alabama–Looking to regroup after suffering their first home loss since the 2020-21 season, the Auburn basketball Tigers have a quick turnaround to get ready for a morning tipoff on Saturday at West Virginia. Coach Bruce Pearl said on Thursday his team will be tested in a major way by a veteran group of Mountaineers.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

No. 1 player in 2027 commits to Lady Vols

Finley Chastain, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027, has committed to the Lady Vols. Chastain, a 5-11 point guard from Celina, Texas, announced her commitment to Tennessee on social media on Wednesday with the words: “When you know, you know.” She also added orange, blue and white heart emojis.
CELINA, TX
247Sports

Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders

Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class

Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Rucker: Tennessee's defense becoming cheat code

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe took the ball nearly 80 feet from the bucket, put it on the deck and made a determined end-to-end drive, knifing in for a layup that just beat the buzzer. It was a nice play. And … it helped Georgia crack the 40-point barrier. Such was the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin

Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC head coach salary rankings for 2023 season

I once read that no occupation in America has less job security than a college football head coach. Look at Tennessee. The Volunteers are on their fifth head coach since 2009. Florida’s is on its fourth. But the risk of being fired after just a year or two does not outweigh the reward — millions of dollars to coach college football.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Oregon offers scholarship to Akili Smith Jr

Akili Smith had one of the best seasons at quarterback for Oregon in program history in 1998, leading the Ducks to a bowl and an All-American honor for himself. Now the Oregon Duck football program is hoping to replicate the same success with Akili Smith's son. The Oregon Ducks extended...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington

Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
STANWOOD, WA
247Sports

Remembering Coach Jeff Capel and his PrimeTime-like exit from the N.C. A&T Aggies

Jeff Capel Jr. was one heck of a basketball coach and he mentored a lot of individuals along the way. Capel excelled on the high school level at Pinecrest High School, as an assistant coach at Wake Forest University, as the head basketball coach at N.C. A&T State University, Old Dominion University, Fayetteville State University and the Fayetteville Patriots of the NBA’s Developmental League.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Kansas vs. Kentucky prediction: CBS Sports split on battle between Jayhawks, Wildcats

The matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kentucky Wildcats is one of the more high-profile ones in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Wildcats blew out the Jayhawks 80-62 last year in Lawrence, Kansas, and now meet in Lexington, Kentucky. The predictions from CBS Sports are nearly right down the middle. College basketball writers David Cobb, Jerry Palm and Gary Parrish back the No. 9 Jayhawks, while Kyle Boone and Matt Norlander ride with the Wildcats.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Iowa

Michigan State will head into the second half of its Big Ten schedule one game above .500 after knocking off Iowa, 63-61, at home on Thursday night. The Spartans’ initial 10-0 deficit was the only double-digit margin of the game, and the gap never grew past four points in either direction through the final 12 minutes.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Alabama finishes 2023 cycle with nine 5-star recruits

247Sports released its final rankings update of the 2023 recruiting cycle on Thursday, and nine of Alabama's signees finished graded as five-star recruits in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. They are:. 5-star edge rusher Keon Keeley. 5-star safety Caleb Downs. 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. 5-star defensive lineman James Smith. 5-star...
MONTGOMERY, AL
