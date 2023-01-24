Read full article on original website
247Sports
Pearl says Mountaineers will challenge Tigers like A&M did
AUBURN, Alabama–Looking to regroup after suffering their first home loss since the 2020-21 season, the Auburn basketball Tigers have a quick turnaround to get ready for a morning tipoff on Saturday at West Virginia. Coach Bruce Pearl said on Thursday his team will be tested in a major way by a veteran group of Mountaineers.
No. 1 player in 2027 commits to Lady Vols
Finley Chastain, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027, has committed to the Lady Vols. Chastain, a 5-11 point guard from Celina, Texas, announced her commitment to Tennessee on social media on Wednesday with the words: “When you know, you know.” She also added orange, blue and white heart emojis.
Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders
Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class
Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
Rucker: Tennessee's defense becoming cheat code
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe took the ball nearly 80 feet from the bucket, put it on the deck and made a determined end-to-end drive, knifing in for a layup that just beat the buzzer. It was a nice play. And … it helped Georgia crack the 40-point barrier. Such was the...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Juwan Howard press conference: Michigan coach reacts to Wolverines' loss to Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As has happened all too often this season, the Michigan men’s basketball team played well for stretches but couldn’t string together enough winning plays in another close loss. This time, the opponent was as good as they come: No. 1 Purdue. But they...
CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin
Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
Husker Mash: Phone call leaves impression on Alberts; Tony White on LBs; Chris Collins feels NU hoops' pain
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. There was a heartfelt phone call at the end of Trev Alberts' radio show on Tuesday night. It came from Al Hansen. He hasn't been to...
SEC head coach salary rankings for 2023 season
I once read that no occupation in America has less job security than a college football head coach. Look at Tennessee. The Volunteers are on their fifth head coach since 2009. Florida’s is on its fourth. But the risk of being fired after just a year or two does not outweigh the reward — millions of dollars to coach college football.
Twin-brother defensive linemen Jacob and Jerod Smith name Ole Miss in most recent top 10
It's not often you get two for the price of one like this, but Ole Miss has landed inside the top 10 for a pair of four-star defensive linemen from the state of Connecticut. They just happen to be twin brothers. Jacob Smith (6-5, 225) and Jerod Smith (6-3, 265)...
Hunter Dickinson, Joey Baker react to Michigan's loss to Boilermakers: ‘We're letting these games go’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men’s basketball players Joey Baker and Hunter Dickinson met with members of the media to discuss the Wolverines’ 75-70 loss to No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night at the Crisler Center. Here’s what they said:. Dickinson on if the close loss...
Oregon offers scholarship to Akili Smith Jr
Akili Smith had one of the best seasons at quarterback for Oregon in program history in 1998, leading the Ducks to a bowl and an All-American honor for himself. Now the Oregon Duck football program is hoping to replicate the same success with Akili Smith's son. The Oregon Ducks extended...
Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington
Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
Remembering Coach Jeff Capel and his PrimeTime-like exit from the N.C. A&T Aggies
Jeff Capel Jr. was one heck of a basketball coach and he mentored a lot of individuals along the way. Capel excelled on the high school level at Pinecrest High School, as an assistant coach at Wake Forest University, as the head basketball coach at N.C. A&T State University, Old Dominion University, Fayetteville State University and the Fayetteville Patriots of the NBA’s Developmental League.
Alabama Women's Basketball Responds in Big Way After LSU Loss
The Crimson Tide won a big SEC game to jump up in the conference standings.
USC signees Zachariach Branch, Malachi Nelson locks in five-star status; Makai Lemon loses fifth star
USC's 2023 class locked in two five-star signees in the final Top247 rankings on Thursday in wide receiver Zachariah Branch and quarterback Malachi Nelson. The big surprise was the loss of a fifth star for wide receiver Makai Lemon. Lemon secured a fifth star in the middle of December, earning...
Kansas vs. Kentucky prediction: CBS Sports split on battle between Jayhawks, Wildcats
The matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kentucky Wildcats is one of the more high-profile ones in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Wildcats blew out the Jayhawks 80-62 last year in Lawrence, Kansas, and now meet in Lexington, Kentucky. The predictions from CBS Sports are nearly right down the middle. College basketball writers David Cobb, Jerry Palm and Gary Parrish back the No. 9 Jayhawks, while Kyle Boone and Matt Norlander ride with the Wildcats.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Iowa
Michigan State will head into the second half of its Big Ten schedule one game above .500 after knocking off Iowa, 63-61, at home on Thursday night. The Spartans’ initial 10-0 deficit was the only double-digit margin of the game, and the gap never grew past four points in either direction through the final 12 minutes.
Alabama finishes 2023 cycle with nine 5-star recruits
247Sports released its final rankings update of the 2023 recruiting cycle on Thursday, and nine of Alabama's signees finished graded as five-star recruits in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. They are:. 5-star edge rusher Keon Keeley. 5-star safety Caleb Downs. 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. 5-star defensive lineman James Smith. 5-star...
