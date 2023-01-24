ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols suffered from 'extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating': Independent autopsy

By Nakylah Carter, ABC News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQ4wy_0kQ83tBV00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyre Nichols, the Black man whose death this month at the hands of five Memphis, Tennessee, police officers has triggered national outrage, suffered from "extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating," according to a preliminary independent autopsy commissioned by the family.

"His observed injuries are consistent with what the family and attorneys witnessed on the video of his fatal encounter with police on January 7," the family of Tyre Nichols and their attorneys, Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, said in a statement. "Further details and findings from this independent report will be disclosed at another time."

The autopsy was released by the family's attorneys who hired their own "highly regarded, nationally renowned forensic pathologist" to complete the report. The independent autopsy has not been released publicly.

Body camera footage of the incident has yet to be released, but Crump described the video as "appalling," "deplorable," "heinous," "violent" and "troublesome on every level" during a press conference Monday.

The family is cooperating with an ongoing investigation by the Department of Justice. Police said the bodycam video will be released within the next two weeks.

"Whatever it takes to clear my son's name and to get justice for my son," Rodney Wells told ABC News. "If they need to keep the video for two more weeks, then let them keep the video for two more weeks."

The Memphis Police Department announced on Friday that it fired the five police officers, all Black, involved in the incident, concluding the department's internal investigation.

The officers were identified as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith.

The former police officers and the police union did not immediately respond to ABC News' requests for comment.

Nichols' family said he was kicked, pepper-sprayed and shocked with a stun gun, all while Nichols repeatedly asked, "What did I do?"

"Once the video started and I heard my son's voice, I lost it. I couldn't stay in the room. All I heard him say was, 'What did I do?' And once I heard that, I lost it," Rowvaughn Wells, Nichols' mother, told ABC News on Monday.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told ABC News his office is looking into possible criminal charges against the former officers. The family said it is hoping for murder charges.

Nichols was stopped by police on Jan. 7 for alleged reckless driving and was hospitalized in critical condition after complaining of shortness of breath during the arrest. Three days later, Nichols died.

"They handcuffed him and set him, propped him up on the car. And as he fell over they'd tell him 'sit back up,'" Rodney told ABC News. "You know, and he would slump back over again and they would make him sit back up. They never rendered any aid."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Tyre Nichols death: FBI director 'appalled' by video of police beating

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Friday that body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols by police in Memphis, Tenn., left him horrified. “I have seen the video myself and I will tell you, I was appalled,” Wray told reporters at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. “I'm struggling to find a stronger word, but I would just tell you, I was appalled.”
MEMPHIS, TN
RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
102.5 The Bone

What is Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION unit?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The five officers who have been arrested and charged with the killing of Tyre Nichols were part of a specialized unit in the Memphis Police Department called the SCORPION unit. SCORPION stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, according to The New...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Carolina

Law enforcement in Carolinas reacts to video of officers beating Tyre Nichols

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Memphis authorities released footage Friday showing the beating of Tyre Nichols that resulted in five officers being charged with his death. Law enforcement officials from North Carolina and South Carolina reacted to the video Friday night. Asheville Police Chief David Zack released a statement saying...
MEMPHIS, TN
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
35K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy