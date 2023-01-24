Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Seattle skater sets record with junior U.S. Figure Skating Championship win, Wenatchee skater in fourth place leading up to final day
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Following an early lead with his short program, Seattle-based skater Lucas Broussard won first place in the junior men’s division at the 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championship with a record-breaking score. ICYMI: #ToyotaUSChamps is heating up as three new junior champions are crowned...
Comments / 0