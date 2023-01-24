Read full article on original website
Be in the know for snow: Winter weather recreation safety tips for public lands
U.S. Forest Service - Pacific Northwest Region, bureau of Land Management - Washington/Oregon PORTLAND, OREGON— The winter recreation season is in full swing, and Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service officials remind everyone that adventures are better and safer when venturing out well prepared. Recreation on public...
Students encouraged to enter Radon Poster Contest
OLYMPIA – January is Radon Action Month. Students across the Northwest are encouraged to get creative and raise awareness about the dangers of radon gas by participating in the 2023 Northwest Radon Poster Contest. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can buildup in homes both old and...
The “Water Park” Whistle
The river flowed around the bend below Wenatchee River Institute last Wednesday night, January 11, the roar of rapids muting our icy footsteps as we approached The Barn. Jammed with locals, elected officials and guests, the crowd listened respectfully as Erin McKay, Senior Natural Resource Specialist with Chelan County led the informational presentation titled “Leavenworth Mill Dam Rehabilitation and Recreation Improvement Project” or LMDRRIP. At stake: Barn Beach, a short, beloved stretch of the Wenatchee River a stone’s throw distant, a place sometimes referred to as “Locals’ Beach.” The gathering was the result of a trickle that began six years ago when Chelan county’s Natural Resources Department, in the course of updating their comprehensive plan, solicited input from the community to shape action items. Seventy-seven detailed comments were received from both county residents and those living across Washington State, including many about whitewater recreation on the Wenatchee River.
Measuring homelessness in Chelan, Douglas counties to be held on Jan. 26
CHELAN/WENATCHEE - Chelan County and community partners will conduct the annual Homeless Point in Time Count from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the YWCA in Wenatchee, 212 First St. The information gathered annually by local municipalities and nonprofits participating in the national event demonstrates the need in communities across the country for homeless housing services, based on the number of people experiencing homelessness on the day of the Point in Time count, explained Sasha Sleiman, Chelan County housing program coordinator and a coordinator of the outreach event. “That information then will be used to help local policymakers make better informed decisions to help remedy our growing need for affordable housing,” Sleiman said. “Doing this event annually gives us the ability to compare our results year over year, potentially giving us an indication of where we are headed as a community.” Surveys conducted by outreach teams aim to collect information on individual’s living situations, including how long someone has been without a permanent home, where they sleep, where they are from, and whether or not they had been denied access to a shelter or would go to a shelter if available. Demographic questions are also asked, including age, race, gender, veteran status, the number of children under 18 in the household, and if they were fleeing domestic violence. In addition to the centralized event at the YWCA in Wenatchee, staff from various nonprofits who work with the unhoused population will be going out throughout Chelan and Douglas counties to speak to people on the street and provide them resources. Chelan Valley HOPE in Chelan will cover the Chelan Valley and Northern Douglas County and Upper Valley MEND in Leavenworth will cover the Cascade School District service area and Cashmere. Upper Valley MEND will also have a centralized site for people in the upper valley to be interviewed and get connected to services at the Community Cupboard, 219 14th St. in Leavenworth. At this event in 2022, 163 people were interviewed. Of those interviewed, 123 people were unsheltered, meaning they were living out of doors, in a vehicle or RV, in an abandoned building, or in a tent or other outdoor area not meant for habitation. In addition, 275 people were recorded staying in emergency shelters, transitional housing programs or in a hotel through an emergency hotel/motel voucher program. The local event also allows housing services providers and other service-based non-profits an opportunity to communicate directly with people in need of their services while providing resources, including backpacks, gloves, socks, hand warmers, food and more, to those in need who participated in the survey. The backpacks full of supplies are being provided by Community Action Council, in partnership with Chelan County. The Columbia Valley Community Health Mobile Clinic will be on site at the YWCA to provide access to medical professionals for those who needing medical services and to provide flu and COVID-19 vaccines to those who request them.
Community News & Events
Upper Valley Scholarship for Women Returning to Higher Education. Applications are now being accepted for the Upper Valley Scholarship supported by P.E.O. Chapter JF, Leavenworth WA. The purpose of the scholarship is to assist women in need of financial help in returning to higher education at an accredited university, college, or technical school in the State of Washington. This needs-based scholarship must be used for school expenses and will be paid directly to the school. Applications must be received for consideration by April 30, 2023. Scholarship funds will be available by the Fall of 2023 and be sent directly to the school financial department upon confirmation of enrollment. Women applicants must be seeking further higher education at either the undergraduate or graduate level and meet the following criteria: Applicant must be age 30 or above and reside in Chelan or Douglas County, WA. Applicants must be currently enrolled in or returning to a higher education program after a two-year or more absence. The colleges, universities, or technical schools where applicants have been accepted must be fully accredited and within the State of Washington, however, out-of-state on-line accredited schools, are acceptable. Applicants may re-submit applications each year until they complete their programs of study. Women interested in applying for the scholarship may receive more detailed information concerning the application process, as well as request the application forms by sending an email to the Scholarship Committee at the following address: peoleavenworth@nwi.net.
Boating Program Advisory Council seeks two new members
OLYMPIA - The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is seeking two new members to serve on the Boating Program Advisory Council (BPAC). Members of the committee must have experience relevant to the program – one from public health and injury prevention, and one from recreational boating education. The...
Cascade falls to conference rivals in tough matchup
The Cascade Boys Basketball team (2-10-1) was set to face their conference rivals, the Cashmere Bulldogs (6-9), on January 13 in Cashmere. As fans packed into the arena to see the exciting matchup, the teams prepared for an intense game. The Bulldogs were steady with Cascade for the majority of the first half, getting into defensive schemes to force turnovers early.
State School Superintendent Reykdal shares update on K–12 education system
In his annual address on Jan. 9, Superintendent Chris Reykdal shared information about student learning recovery, student mental health and well-being, graduation and enrollment data, school funding, and more. Submitted Photo.
