Watch Alvaro Morata Score His First Madrid Derby Goal By Netting Against Former Club Real
This was Morata's fifth Madrid derby playing for Atletico. He had featured in six for Real.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Considering Summer Move For Firmino
As Roberto Firmino runs down the final few months of his contract with Liverpool FC, there is much speculation about where his future lies. While there are plenty of rumblings that he and LFC are both interested in a new deal that would keep him at Anfield for a bit longer, that’s no guarantee at this stage.
Chase for Champions League spots intensifying in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — While it seems only a total collapse could keep Napoli from winning its first Serie A title in 33 years, the chase for the three remaining Champions League spots is intensifying. Napoli’s victory over Salernitana on Saturday combined with losses for AC Milan and Inter Milan...
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
BBC
'Everton are all over the place'
The successor to Frank Lampard as Everton boss is less clear than ever, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as talks with Marcelo Bielsa have seemingly hit an impasse. Bielsa had been the early frontrunner for the role but Edwards says he is unsurprised the ex-Leeds manager's interest is waning. "Can...
Is This Why Tottenham Signed Arnaut Danjuma? Watch Dutch Striker's Best Goals In English Soccer
Danjuma scored 17 goals and recorded seven assists in 35 Championship games in the 2020/21 season.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 19 of Man City’s 20 games, scoring 25 goals. Multiply...
BBC
'I would prefer to be up against someone else' - Arteta on Guardiola
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists his friendship with Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola will not be affected by the clubs going head-to-head for the Premier League title. The two managers face each other for the first time this season in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday and, after serving...
BBC
Michael Obafemi: Burnley close to signing Swansea City striker
Michael Obafemi is close to joining Burnley with the Championship leaders set to take the Swansea City striker on loan before making the deal permanent in the summer. Burnley are expected to pay in excess of £3m for 22-year-old Obafemi. The Republic of Ireland international has been a long-term...
BBC
Cameron Jerome: Bolton Wanderers sign striker on 18-month deal after Luton departure
Bolton Wanderers have signed veteran striker Cameron Jerome on an 18-month deal after he was released by Luton. The 36-year-old had his contract with the Hatters terminated by mutual agreement earlier on Friday. Jerome, who has scored 137 goals in 614 league appearances, could make his Trotters debut at Charlton...
SB Nation
Frank Lampard sends farewell message to Everton fans
Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday this week after a run of poor results that have seen the Toffees sink into the relegation zone. The Blues have been quite miserable this season after a somewhat tepid start, but a succession of defeats from self-enforced errors and a failure to score on the other end combined to end the 44-year-old’s tenure after less than a year in the job.
Isaac Lihadji: 'Sunderland inspire young players to improve their level'
New Sunderland signing Isaac Lihadji has explained why he chose to join the Black Cats.
SB Nation
Spurs refuse Brentford bid for Djed Spence, but he could still go on loan
Yesterday, it emerged that Djed Spence has been given the green light to leave Tottenham Hotspur on loan. Brentford was one of the clubs interested in his services for the remainder of the season. Today, we’ve learned that the Bees actually made a formal loan offer for Djed... and Spurs...
For Arteta, competing against Guardiola is ‘strange feeling’
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would prefer to go head to head with pretty much any other coach than Pep Guardiola in a bid to win the biggest trophies in English soccer. Not just because it means Arsenal is having to compete with Manchester City — a team Arteta believes is the best in the world.
BBC
Marcelo Bielsa: Ex-Leeds boss in London for further talks with Everton over managerial vacancy
Marcelo Bielsa has arrived in London for further talks with Everton's hierarchy as they search for a successor to Frank Lampard. The 67-year-old former Leeds United manager is a favoured choice of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri. Sean Dyche, who has been out of work since being dismissed by Burnley in...
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Hibs v Aberdeen, Todd Cantwell & race for third
Another fascinating weekend of Scottish Premiership action is in prospect, with a meeting of two big clubs in crisis, a battle between the bottom two and plenty of new signings to catch a glimpse of. There is so much going on that we should all be right across all the...
SB Nation
Benfica adamant Enzo Fernández not going anywhere
Chelsea are trying to squeeze in a couple more deals before next week’s transfer deadline, and one of those is expected to be for a midfielder — ideally as a permanent signing rather than just a temporary loan fix. Obviously, our pie-in-the-sky signing would be Enzo Fernández, but...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: We Need to Be Compact, We Need to Defend Them Well
Ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Brighton, manager Jurgen Klopp expects the squad to play in a compact way and organise their press well. “Being more compact than we were at Brighton [in the first game] would be really helpful. Compact in our case never means being very deep – we cannot do that. But in the decisive areas we need to be compact, we need to defend them well”, he said.
Hoffenheim brings American John Brooks back to Bundesliga
SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Hoffenheim is bringing American defender John Brooks back to the Bundesliga from Portuguese club Benfica. The 29-year-old Brooks signed a deal through June 2024, Hoffenheim said Thursday in a statement. Kicker magazine reported Hoffenheim paid 300,000 euros ($327,000) for the transfer. “I’m delighted to be...
