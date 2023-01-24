ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Pearl says Mountaineers will challenge Tigers like A&M did

AUBURN, Alabama–Looking to regroup after suffering their first home loss since the 2020-21 season, the Auburn basketball Tigers have a quick turnaround to get ready for a morning tipoff on Saturday at West Virginia. Coach Bruce Pearl said on Thursday his team will be tested in a major way by a veteran group of Mountaineers.
PODCAST: Previewing a loaded 2023 junior day at Auburn

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Christian Clemente and Jason Caldwell preview a massive junior day Saturday for Auburn, and take a look at some of the top visitors Hugh Freeze will have on campus. RUN TIME: 27 minutes. Listen to this episode elsewhere using these...
