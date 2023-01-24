ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

wnynewsnow.com

11-Year-Old Rape Victim Testifies Against Chautauqua County Man

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An 11-year-old victim of a Chautauqua County man accused of sexually assaulting and raping children delivered stomach churning testimony to a jury Thursday. Prosecutors with the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office called one of Dustin Post’s alleged victims to the stand during the...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
yourerie

New convenience store makes its debut in Erie

Millcreek Township Supervisor, fire chief react to …. Millcreek Township Supervisor, fire chief react to fire department approval. Your Money: Inflation’s impact on long-term plans. Your Money: Inflation's impact on long-term plans. Erie shelter struggling with overpopulation, winter …. Erie shelter struggling with overpopulation, winter weather. Your Health: Buyer...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Health officials encourage vaccinations despite decline in patients

Health officials encourage vaccinations despite decline in patients. Health officials encourage vaccinations despite decline …. Health officials encourage vaccinations despite decline in patients. Ring the bells: Family celebrates son’s recovery …. Ring the bells: Family celebrates son's recovery from leukemia at Peak n' Peak. Tyre Nichols Video: Initial Memphis...
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Youngsville Woman Charged in Connection With Fentanyl Death

WARREN, Pa. – For the second time in just over a month, a Warren County resident has been charged with their alleged involvement in providing fentanyl that led to the death of another individual. Stephanie S. Kightlinger, 27, of Youngsville, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on...
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
explore venango

Franklin Woman Charged for Allegedly Stealing Donations From Goodwill

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an investigation into a theft of donations from Goodwill in Sugarcreek Borough. According to a release issued by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on Thursday, January 26, officers were contacted by an employee of the Goodwill store located on State Route 8 in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of a theft that happened around 9:35 a.m. on August 15, 2022.
FRANKLIN, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Fentanyl, Methamphetamine Recovered During Jamestown Drug Raid

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators recovered fentanyl and methamphetamine during a Wednesday morning drug raid in Jamestown. Just after 6 a.m. the Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team raided the lower apartment at 616 E. 7th Street. While the residence was vacant at the time, detectives conducted a...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Seneca Man Accused of Attempting to Kidnap Ex-Girlfriend with BB Gun

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca man allegedly attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend with a BB pistol at a residence in Oil City on Wednesday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Brenton Lee Shaw, of Seneca, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Prospective Erie homeowners get assistance from SSJ program

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Becoming a homeowner can be a daunting task. There’s the hurdles of debt, savings, down payments, closing costs to begin the process, followed by upkeep, emergencies, taxes, appraisals. For some, the initial hurdles seem insurmountable (how do you save for a down payment while paying off debts and still paying rent, for example), […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Port Authority vote on new executive director

The Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority could hire a new executive director on Wednesday. The Port Authority board is gathering at their building on the Bayfront located on Holland Street for a meeting at noon. The Port Authority’s former executive director resigned and left the organization in September 2022. Now, the board will approve the new executive director’s […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Erie Port Authority hires new executive director with 20+ years in economic development

Erie Port Authority hires new executive director with 20+ years in economic development. Erie Port Authority hires new executive director …. Erie Port Authority hires new executive director with 20+ years in economic development. Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana …. Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana program. Wild Stuff:...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Four people charged in Chautauqua County raids

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four people are facing charges following two separate search warrants served at residences in the City of Dunkirk, New York. Both warrants were served at about 6 a.m. on Jan. 27. One warrant was for a home in the 100 block of Zebra Street, and the other warrant was for a home in […]
DUNKIRK, NY
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incidents of Theft, Harassment

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville responded to a report of theft that happened on Hemlock Street, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, January 25, the theft occurred sometime between January 1, 2022, and...
yourdailylocal.com

Calendar Calls Held for Pair of High-Profile Cases

WARREN, Pa. – A pair of high-profile cases had calendar calls at the Warren County Courthouse on Monday. Juston K. Moore of 619 Fourth Ave., is charged with first-degree murder, theft, and two counts of abuse of a corpse stemming from the June 10 incident that resulted in the death of Kelly D. Wadsworth, 60 of Warren.
WARREN, PA
YourErie

Police searching for Walmart theft suspect

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Erie is investigating a retail theft on Jan. 19. At around 2 p.m., police responded to Walmart at 1825 Buffalo Road where a woman allegedly stole about $70 in merchandise and fled in a gray Buick. Anyone with information can contact Trooper Brett Thompson at (814) 898-1641.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie man sentenced for 2021 attempted murder

An Erie man could spend the next 20 to 40 years in jail from an attempted murder shooting from two years ago. That was the sentence handed down today from Judge Jamie Mead in the case against 50-year-old Orguna Sanders for a 2021 shooting in the 300 block of West 2nd Street. The shooting left […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Troopers Investigate Retail Theft from Saegertown Dollar General

Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify the suspect in a retail theft from a Saegertown Borough store. It happened Jan. 21 around 12:45 p.m. at the Dollar General on Main St. The manager told troopers a woman was caught concealing items totaling $51.80 in her purse. State Police have...
SAEGERTOWN, PA

