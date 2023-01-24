Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
explore venango
Child Endangerment Case Postponed Again Due to Prosecution’s Failure to Produce Discovery Files to Defense
VENANGO CO., Pa (EYT) – The child endangerment case against an Oil City woman has been extended once again following a hearing in which the embattled mother was prepared to enter a no-contest plea. (Photo above: Cain and Emily Layman outside the Venango County Courthouse.) According to court documents,...
wnynewsnow.com
11-Year-Old Rape Victim Testifies Against Chautauqua County Man
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An 11-year-old victim of a Chautauqua County man accused of sexually assaulting and raping children delivered stomach churning testimony to a jury Thursday. Prosecutors with the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office called one of Dustin Post’s alleged victims to the stand during the...
City of Erie continues to cite large property described as an ‘eyesore’
One highly visible property along West 12th Street continues to be cited by the City of Erie Code Enforcement. The former site located on West 12th Street is being described as an eyesore by neighbors. City of Erie Code Enforcement has filed two citations with the district judge for the condition of the property. One […]
yourerie
New convenience store makes its debut in Erie
Millcreek Township Supervisor, fire chief react to …. Millcreek Township Supervisor, fire chief react to fire department approval. Your Money: Inflation’s impact on long-term plans. Your Money: Inflation's impact on long-term plans. Erie shelter struggling with overpopulation, winter …. Erie shelter struggling with overpopulation, winter weather. Your Health: Buyer...
yourerie
Health officials encourage vaccinations despite decline in patients
Health officials encourage vaccinations despite decline in patients. Health officials encourage vaccinations despite decline …. Health officials encourage vaccinations despite decline in patients. Ring the bells: Family celebrates son’s recovery …. Ring the bells: Family celebrates son's recovery from leukemia at Peak n' Peak. Tyre Nichols Video: Initial Memphis...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission To Vote On New Doe Tag Regulations
Hunting is pretty popular here in Erie, and this Saturday could make things a lot easier for hunters to get doe tags. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is meeting on Jan. 28 to vote on a new regulation for doe tags. "The hunting season in Pennsylvania adds a ton to our...
yourdailylocal.com
Youngsville Woman Charged in Connection With Fentanyl Death
WARREN, Pa. – For the second time in just over a month, a Warren County resident has been charged with their alleged involvement in providing fentanyl that led to the death of another individual. Stephanie S. Kightlinger, 27, of Youngsville, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on...
erienewsnow.com
Collegiate Academy Student Selected as a Candidate for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) wants to congratulate the 198 Pennsylvania students named as candidates for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program by the U.S. Department of Education. Eric Cui, a senior from the Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy in Erie was one of the selected students from Pennsylvania. In...
explore venango
Franklin Woman Charged for Allegedly Stealing Donations From Goodwill
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an investigation into a theft of donations from Goodwill in Sugarcreek Borough. According to a release issued by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on Thursday, January 26, officers were contacted by an employee of the Goodwill store located on State Route 8 in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of a theft that happened around 9:35 a.m. on August 15, 2022.
wnynewsnow.com
Fentanyl, Methamphetamine Recovered During Jamestown Drug Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators recovered fentanyl and methamphetamine during a Wednesday morning drug raid in Jamestown. Just after 6 a.m. the Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team raided the lower apartment at 616 E. 7th Street. While the residence was vacant at the time, detectives conducted a...
explore venango
Seneca Man Accused of Attempting to Kidnap Ex-Girlfriend with BB Gun
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca man allegedly attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend with a BB pistol at a residence in Oil City on Wednesday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Brenton Lee Shaw, of Seneca, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Prospective Erie homeowners get assistance from SSJ program
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Becoming a homeowner can be a daunting task. There’s the hurdles of debt, savings, down payments, closing costs to begin the process, followed by upkeep, emergencies, taxes, appraisals. For some, the initial hurdles seem insurmountable (how do you save for a down payment while paying off debts and still paying rent, for example), […]
Erie Port Authority vote on new executive director
The Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority could hire a new executive director on Wednesday. The Port Authority board is gathering at their building on the Bayfront located on Holland Street for a meeting at noon. The Port Authority’s former executive director resigned and left the organization in September 2022. Now, the board will approve the new executive director’s […]
yourerie
Erie Port Authority hires new executive director with 20+ years in economic development
Erie Port Authority hires new executive director with 20+ years in economic development. Erie Port Authority hires new executive director …. Erie Port Authority hires new executive director with 20+ years in economic development. Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana …. Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana program. Wild Stuff:...
Four people charged in Chautauqua County raids
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four people are facing charges following two separate search warrants served at residences in the City of Dunkirk, New York. Both warrants were served at about 6 a.m. on Jan. 27. One warrant was for a home in the 100 block of Zebra Street, and the other warrant was for a home in […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incidents of Theft, Harassment
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville responded to a report of theft that happened on Hemlock Street, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, January 25, the theft occurred sometime between January 1, 2022, and...
yourdailylocal.com
Calendar Calls Held for Pair of High-Profile Cases
WARREN, Pa. – A pair of high-profile cases had calendar calls at the Warren County Courthouse on Monday. Juston K. Moore of 619 Fourth Ave., is charged with first-degree murder, theft, and two counts of abuse of a corpse stemming from the June 10 incident that resulted in the death of Kelly D. Wadsworth, 60 of Warren.
Police searching for Walmart theft suspect
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Erie is investigating a retail theft on Jan. 19. At around 2 p.m., police responded to Walmart at 1825 Buffalo Road where a woman allegedly stole about $70 in merchandise and fled in a gray Buick. Anyone with information can contact Trooper Brett Thompson at (814) 898-1641.
Erie man sentenced for 2021 attempted murder
An Erie man could spend the next 20 to 40 years in jail from an attempted murder shooting from two years ago. That was the sentence handed down today from Judge Jamie Mead in the case against 50-year-old Orguna Sanders for a 2021 shooting in the 300 block of West 2nd Street. The shooting left […]
erienewsnow.com
Troopers Investigate Retail Theft from Saegertown Dollar General
Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify the suspect in a retail theft from a Saegertown Borough store. It happened Jan. 21 around 12:45 p.m. at the Dollar General on Main St. The manager told troopers a woman was caught concealing items totaling $51.80 in her purse. State Police have...
