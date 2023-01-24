ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

okcfox.com

MPS coach released from job after alleged inappropriate contact with student

MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — Moore Public Schools says they have released an athletic coach from their duties after learning of inappropriate contact between the coach and a student. The district says they recently learned of an allegation regarding inappropriate communication between the coach and a student that occurred in...
pdjnews.com

Oklahoma’s new Attorney General will take control of two more cases involving alleged misuse of public funds

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond will take control from Oklahoma County prosecutors and decide whether to file charges once a criminal probe into Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen’s state contract, as well as a separate investigation into alleged improprieties at the Commissioners of the Land Office conclude. Drummond’s office...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Davis Paint & Collision Auto Center

At Davis Paint & Collision Auto Care it's your choice! It is highly important to know that you have the power of choice when it comes to repairing your vehicle back to pre accident condition. We spoke with General Manager Brian Davis as he explained the process and why you'd want to choose Davis paint & collision - your certified repair facility.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Sheriffs from Oklahoma counties stand against new ATF rule

OKLAHOMA CITY — Several sheriff's offices in Oklahoma have come together to say they will not enforce a new ATF ruling. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. On Jan. 13, the U.S. attorney general signed a final rule regarding stabilizing braces that can easily convert...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Mid-Del Schools announce spectator policy changes in wake of shooting incident

DEL CITY (KOKH) — The Mid-Del School District announced changes to its spectator procedures on Tuesday after shots rang out following a recent basketball game against Millwood. The district announced the following spectator policy changes on Facebook:. Closed Games (Fans must be associated with participating schools) No Re-Entrance. Middle...
DEL CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

DOJ announces investigation into Oklahoma, OKC police department

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it has opened an investigation into the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department.| MORE | OKC police release statement following announcement of DOJ investigationA news release says the investigation will examine whether Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to people in Oklahoma County, which authorities say leads to unnecessary admissions to psychiatric facilities and police contact. The DOJ also will examine Oklahoma City’s systems for responding to people experiencing behavioral health crises, including through the 911 call center and the police department.”Community-based mental health services, which are proven effective in transforming people’s lives, are critical to preventing a cycle of unnecessary institutionalization and avoidable contacts with law enforcement,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in the news release. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to ensuring appropriate responses to behavioral health crises and protecting the civil rights of people with mental health disabilities.”The Oklahoma City Police Department officials said in a statement that the DOJ notified the department Thursday morning about the investigation but weren’t provided specific information about it. “We intend to cooperate with the USDOJ and look forward to working with them toward the goal of providing the safest and most effective ways of responding to these types of calls,” Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said in the statement. The investigation is being conducted pursuant to Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits disability discrimination by Oklahoma and local governments. The news release states that the investigation also is being conducted pursuant to the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which prohibits state and local governments from engaging in a pattern or practice of conduct by law enforcement officers that deprives individuals of rights protected by the Constitution or federal law.The DOJ informed several Oklahoma and Oklahoma City officials of the investigation before Thursday’s announcement. Those informed include the offices of Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General John O’Connor, the commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Mayor David Holt, the city manager and Police Chief Wade Gourley.A DOJ official told KOCO 5 that the investigation could take up to a year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Moore Coach Accused Of Inappropriate Relationship With Student

A Moore Public Schools athletic coach is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Moore Public Schools released the following statement to News 9 on Friday:. "Moore Public Schools recently learned of an allegation of inappropriate contact between an outside athletic coach and a student that occurred in...
MOORE, OK
iheart.com

New Oklahoma Phone Scam Makes Callers Think They Face Imminent Arrest

An Oklahoma lawmaker is warning Sooner State residents of a new phone scam. Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat says the scammer, who identifies him- or herself as a deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's office, claims that the recipient of the call missed a court date and a warrant has been posted for his or her arrest. However, if the recipient will provide a credit-card number, the bogus deputy says he'll clear the recipient's record and keep them out of jail. The caller reportedly may even use the name of an actual law-enforcement officer in the caller's area. If you receive such a call, hang up and call your local sheriff.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

