Let's follow up now with the president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors who we heard a moment ago. Democrat Dave Pine spoke with A Martínez. DAVE PINE: We hear about mass shootings in this country almost every day. But we could never think that one would happen in our own backyard, particularly in such a close-knit and small community like Half Moon Bay.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO