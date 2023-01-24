Read full article on original website
Whitefish rape suspect pleads guilty
A Whitefish man accused of raping a teenager last summer is looking at a partially suspended 20-year sentence in Montana State Prison. Shane Wilson, 35, pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual intercourse without consent in Flathead County District Court last month after striking a deal with prosecutors. Judge Robert Allison accepted the guilty plea Dec. 5 and set sentencing for Feb. 16.
GayLynn Blanchard, 54
GayLynn died Jan. 11, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. GayLynn is from Eureka. She is survived by her husband Dustin Blanchard and son Aden. A celebration of GayLynn’s life will be announced at a later date. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for GayLynn’s family.
County commissioners blame shelters, homeless network for rise in homelessness
Flathead County commissioners issued a letter Thursday criticizing homeless services organizations and calling upon residents to deny homeless people help or support. In the letter, signed by commissioners Pam Holmquist, Brad Abell, and Randy Brodehl, the trio claim nonprofits catering to homeless people have led to an increase in homelessness in the valley. They argue that charities and individuals providing homeless people with money or other support likewise contribute to a “distressing problem.” “If we continue to enable the homeless population, then those numbers will increase,” reads the letter. The commissioners call it a “simple truth” that shelters are causing homeless people to...
Hate over compassion better serves unhoused in Flathead
Recently the Flathead County Commissioners penned a letter to the public condemning homelessness and in particular the City of Kalispell’s handling of homeless services. They have essentially adopted a Field of Dreams mentality of “if you build it they will come” believing that if you provide services to the unhoused you’ll be overrun by neighbors in search of such services. As a former public policy analyst for the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless I can guarantee you this is a false relationship and a partisan proclamation not an informed statement based upon research. Locally and nationally, the leading causes of...
Alice R. Infelise
“For what is it to die but to stand naked in the wind and to melt into the sun? And what is it to cease breathing but to free the breath from its restless tides, that it may rise and expand and seek God unencumbered? Only when you drink from the river of silence shall you indeed sing. And when you have reached the mountaintop, then you shall begin to climb. And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance.” On Death by Kahlil Gibran Alice Ripley Infelise left this earth and danced her way to heaven on Jan. 2, 2023....
Legals for January, 25 2023
No. 2671 The City of Whitefish Fire Department is accepting proposals to design and construct a Fire Pumper for the City of Whitefish Fire Department. It is not the intent of the City of Whitefish to favor one vendor; however, we do, from time to time, rely on one or more vendors’ help in writing specifications. We will accept all reasonable bids with reasonable exceptions clearly noted, and all bids will be given consideration. Bids will be opened on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. MST. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to the Whitefish City Clerk Michelle ...
Whitefish Pilot
Photos: Snowman building competition at The Springs
Recently local families participated in a snowman-building competition at The Springs at Whitefish. Participants built their best snow creations and residents from the retirement community were the judges. The event was a way to bring the community together for some winter fun.
Man arrested trying to break into CFalls High
A Whitefish man faces charges of assault with a weapon, criminal mischief and burglary after he allegedly tried to break into the Columbia Falls High School Friday night. Nels Edward Williams, allegedly broke a window at the school with the lid of a garbage can, police Chief Clint Peters said. When police arrived, Williams allegedly threw the glass at them and police responded by using their Tasers on the 63-year-old man. Williams was arrested and never gained entry into the school. According to the police report, Williams said he wanted to gain entry into the building so he could smoke a cigarette. Peters said there was no obvious signs of drugs or alcohol use by Williams. Williams is currently being held in the Flathead County Detention Center, pending further court appearances.
Police Calls: Request for deputy to help shovel out vehicle
The police calls section is presented for entertainment purposes only and does not reflect the nature or the volume of the calls received by local law enforcement. Jan. 4 10:51 a.m. The driver who slid off Denver Street and into a ditch was not blocking the road and managed to stay warm while she waited for a tow. 1:51 p.m. Vehicles on Eighth Street were stickered for storage and alternate side parking. 2:12 p.m. The property manager is trying to get to the bottom of the Chevy van that has been parked at the location on Lupfer Avenue for over two months. 2:31 p.m. Law...
In a Nutshell: All are welcome at North Valley Food Bank
Do you struggle with high heating costs or think about skipping meals to pay utilities during these cold winter months? Have you been affected by skyrocketing rent or hit by unexpected medical bills? Whatever your situation, North Valley Food Bank (NVFB) is here to support you. Almost 4,000 of your neighbors picked up their groceries at NVFB in 2022, including more than 800 new families. For many, it was difficult to step into the food bank for the first time. One customer shared, “I never wanted to have to get food assistance but found myself in an unexpected situation. NVFB...
Planning board again rejects massive Columbia Falls subdivision proposal
For the second time in five months, the Columbia Falls City County Planning Board on Tuesday voted down the massive River Highlands subdivision project proposed for the east side of the Flathead River. The vote against the proposal, which would be located adjacent to River Road, was unanimous with member Patti Singer abstaining. Member Steve Duffy was absent from the meeting. At least 150 people turned out in opposition. Back in August, developer James Barnett proposed 455 rental units on 49.1 acres just east of the U.S. 2 bridge over the Flathead River. The board rejected the concept. Barnett and his consultants trimmed...
Allen A. Jacobson, 87
Allen A. Jacobson, 87, of Columbia Falls, passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2023, one day after what would have been the 66th wedding anniversary to his wife, Sharon Rae Hileman Jacobson. Allen, known to many as “Jake,” was born on June 1, 1935, to Ella and Leslie Jacobson in Glasgow. When Allen was a young boy his family moved from Glasgow to a ranch in the Bissell area west of Whitefish. Allen was raised there, and at 16 he graduated from Flathead County High School in Kalispell. He went on to college in Dillon and Havre and at the...
Mark Cech, 67
Mark Alvin Cech died Jan. 5, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. A Celebration of Life will be held this coming summer in Livingston, Montana. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for Mark and his family.
Looking Back for Jan. 18
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. 50 Years Ago Jan. 18, 1973 The District 44 school board asked the public for a 7.8 mill special levy to raise some $41,000 to complete the new Central junior high physical education building. The board voted to schedule a second special levy election. Last month, voters approved only a small portion of the $51,281 in special funds which the school board sought for the new gym complex. A turnout of about 25% of eligible voters favored, by a handful of votes, the $10,216 high school portion of the levy and turned down...
Carole Lee (Gibson) Moseley, 77
Carole was born Sept. 1, 1945, in Conrad, Montana, the youngest of Wayne and Lily Gibson's four children. A Montana horse-girl at heart, she never had horses of her own, but she and her childhood friends spent weekends sneaking into neighbors’ fields to find gentle old mares to ride. In high school, she was an enthusiastic cheerleader and sports fan. After attending beauty school in the early '60s in Great Falls, she began her trade and worked as a waitress at the Chat and Chew in Shelby. After serving coffee to a handsome young highway patrolman named Jim Moseley, he asked...
Short film aims to raise community awareness about climate change
A new 11-minute film shines a light on how the effects of climate change, if left unchecked, may redefine the Whitefish lifestyle, from skiing to hunting and fishing. Last year, Explore Whitefish and Whitefish Mountain Resort (WMR) joined forces with Protect Our Winters (POW) to advance climate advocacy on behalf of a whole community. The partnership’s purpose is to raise awareness about climate change, promote solutions to reduce emissions and empower people to protect their communities, lifestyles and livelihoods from a warming planet. This winter, as Whitefish Mountain Resort marks its 75th anniversary, the resort joined forces with Explore Whitefish and...
WTC presents Mediterranean vibes of Seffarine
The Whitefish Theatre Company presents Seffarine, a brilliant quartet that fuses Moroccan, Arab-Andalusi and Spanish flamenco music with modern sounds. An ensemble of highly accomplished musicians, Seffarine will perform on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. The sounds that stir the dry winds of Southern Spain and Morocco, two countries separated by only a whisper of the Mediterranean, are the musical DNA of the beautifully complex music of Seffarine. Seffarine was formed by riveting singer Lamiae Naki, who sings in Arabic, Farsi, Spanish and French, and musician Nat Hulskamp, who plays the flamenco guitar...
Reaction to Scouts Grill
Every once in a while I will begin a letter to the Pilot/Editor about this or that… yet they are almost always frustration… anger… sadness… defeated feelings… and who needs to hear any of that with so much of that swirling around us so when I got the Pilot and read the article on the new restaurant, Scouts Grill, I knew right away I could send a letter off that finally had something positive I could say… so here goes. I’ve known the Archer family for a long while now ever since they moved here years ago. Good people, always have...
Bike relay to support youth impacted by medical hardships
Kalispell, MT – Logan Health will host a stationary bike relay event on March 11, 2023. With a goal of raising $100,000, all proceeds from the event will benefit Montana’s youth impacted by medical hardships. “Families across Montana are struggling with expenses related to their medical conditions,” said Logan Health President & CEO Craig Lambrecht, MD. “We are excited to hold this event to support youth and their families.” The event will take place at Glacier High School in the gymnasium with opening ceremonies beginning at 8:30 a.m. Teams with up to 12 riders each will work together to raise...
Bulldog speech and debate nabs second at Western A Divisional
The Whitefish speech and debate team brought a strong team Saturday in Columbia Falls to place second at the Western A Divisional tournament. With the host Columbia Falls Wildcats taking first place with 256 sweepstake points, the Bulldogs secured second with 137 points and East Helena came in third at 87. “We were thrilled to qualify all members of the divisional team,” said Whitefish coach Sara Mueller. “With such a young team, we knew we would need to be at our best to place in Divisionals. To walk away solidly in second was a highlight.” Whitefish had one Western A Divisional champion in...
