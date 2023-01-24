Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 5 Early 2023 Draft Targets
Now that we’re past the halfway point of the season and the Detroit Red Wings are unlikely to be playing playoff hockey this Spring, it’s time for fans to look forward to the NHL’s trade deadline and the 2023 NHL Draft. My colleague Tony Wolak has got you covered for the trade deadline so I’ll leave that to him and instead take an early look at where the Red Wings will likely be selecting on draft day and which prospects could go in that range.
FOX Sports
Red Wings visit the Canadiens after shootout win
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime. Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic...
Clayton News Daily
Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto in 4-player trade with Sharks
The Colorado Avalanche, who are on the rise in the defense of their Stanley Cup title with six consecutive wins, pulled off a four-player trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado, with forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob...
The Hockey Writers
Jets Face Matthew Tkachuk-Like Trade For Pierre-Luc Dubois
The Winnipeg Jets are playing solid hockey and Pierre-Luc Dubois is producing. With 51 points in 49 games, the center is one of the reasons the Jets now sit second in the Western Conference with 63 points and look to make the playoffs after a disappointing run in 2021-22. But, according to NHL insider Nick Kypreos, none of that matters when it comes to Dubois’ future in Winnipeg.
Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark
Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist for his 700th point and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves in the Avs' season-best sixth straight victory. They moved into third place in the Central Division, one point ahead of Minnesota. Bednar, coaching his 500th game for Colorado, improved to 266-185-49 and passed former Quebec Nordiques boss Michel Bergeron for the most coaching victories...
Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche acquired Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald on Wednesday. Nieto has 15 points (8 goals and 7 assists) in 40 games with the San Jose Sharks this season. This will be Nieto's...
Hedman lifts Lightning over Bruins for 11th straight at home
By JOHN KREISER Associated PressTAMPA, Fla. - Victor Hedman scored the go-ahead goal with 6:31 remaining and the Tampa Bay Lightning tied a team record with their 11th straight home victory by defeating the NHL-best Boston Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night. Brayden Point's pass for Steven Stamkos on a 2-on-1 misfired, but the puck came right to Hedman. His shot from the left circle beat Linus Ullmark after the Boston goalie was run over by teammate Brandon Carlo, breaking a 2-all tie. The Lightning matched the franchise mark for consecutive home wins, set in 2019-20. They ended Boston's six-game winning streak and...
WOOD TV8
Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens
Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.
