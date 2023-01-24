Valparaiso, IN – Ashley Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer for Northwest Health, announced that Karen Allen, RN, PhD, FAAN, will serve as the new chairperson for the Northwest Health - Porter board of trustees. Dr. Allen is the Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions at Valparaiso University. She holds a Ph.D. in nursing sciences from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a master’s in nursing administration and a bachelor’s in nursing from Andrews University; and has also been inducted as a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing.

