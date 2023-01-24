Read full article on original website
valpo.life
Billinero Awards $1,000 Prizes to December Winners
Billinero, an app-based savings account that awards cash prizes in monthly and quarterly drawings to select users, has named Anne Pickering of Portage, Ind., as the December $1,000 prize winner and Justin Cunningham as the quarterly $1,000 prize winner. Pickering said she began using Billinero when her daughter encouraged her...
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Michelle Cicillian
There are so many kind, thoughtful people doing wonderful things throughout Northwest Indiana, but you wouldn’t know it unless you asked them. Michelle Cicillian may not be one to talk much about herself, but she’s truly making the Region a better place one child at a time. Cicillian...
valpo.life
Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos contribute $860,000 to the City of South Bend and local non-profits
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – January 26, 2023 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos are pleased to announce that they presented checks totaling $860,000 to South Bend Mayor James Mueller and representatives from several area non-profits today at a ceremony at Four Winds South Bend. This contribution is part of a voluntary local agreement between the Pokagon Band and the City of South Bend. In addition to annual payments to the City of South Bend, the Pokagon Band also funds a variety of community development projects and causes.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Crown Point Journalism Department goes to Franklin College
Crown Point High School (CPHS) recently held its annual Turnabout Winter Formal. The dance was held at Avalon Manor. “It was so much fun. I got to spend time with my friends, and I had so much fun getting ready. There were less people, and it was in a fancier place with a lot more room to dance,” sophomore Mckenzie Poer said.
valpo.life
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Trey Wiesjahn
Perhaps Trey Wiesjahn’s favorite part about the community of Valparaiso is also what makes his job so delightful — the wonderful environment it’s become after years and years of improvement. Once a community has the chance to build itself up, running a business as Wiesjahn does with Aberdeen Manor becomes so much easier and more engaging.
valpo.life
Valparaiso Events announces three new board members
Valparaiso Events is pleased to announce that three new members are joining its Board of Directors. Coming from small business, education, and nonprofit fields, the new members bring years of experience and leader ship to help guide and enhance the organization. The new board members include:. Kelly Anthony, JD, MBA,...
WIBC.com
Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants
Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
valpo.life
Northwest Health – Porter Announces New Board Chairperson
Valparaiso, IN – Ashley Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer for Northwest Health, announced that Karen Allen, RN, PhD, FAAN, will serve as the new chairperson for the Northwest Health - Porter board of trustees. Dr. Allen is the Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions at Valparaiso University. She holds a Ph.D. in nursing sciences from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a master’s in nursing administration and a bachelor’s in nursing from Andrews University; and has also been inducted as a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing.
valpo.life
U.S. Department of Education officials visit IU Northwest to meet with students, campus leadership
Under Secretary James Kvaal, IU Northwest graduate Melanie Muenzer among officials on campus. Gary, Ind. -- Officials from the U.S. Department of Education — Under Secretary James Kvaal, Chief of Staff Melanie Muenzer (IU Northwest graduate, 2005) and Confidential Assistant Jack Hurley — visited Indiana University Northwest Monday, January 23, 2023, meeting with students, administration and leadership, Chancellor Ken Iwama and others.
valpo.life
Valpo Athletics Mourns the Passing of David Redmon
The Valpo Athletics family is saddened by the passing of David Redmon ’95, a hometown product who helped lay the foundation for the legacy of success of the Valpo men’s basketball program and a 2004 inductee into the Valpo Athletics Hall of Fame. Redmon (Sept. 19, 1972 –...
valpo.life
Interventional cardiologist performs first PFO closure at Franciscan Health Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana – Franciscan Health Michigan City in December performed the first patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure procedure in the hospital’s history, thanks to the addition of a new interventional cardiologist to the Franciscan Physician Network. Interventional cardiologist Kamal Sadat, MD, and his team performed the procedure...
The second richest person in Illinois
Sixteen miles north of Chicago, there is a small town called Winnetka. Only 12,428 people consider Winnetka home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in the country. The median household income is $250,001, and the median property value is $1.09M.
valpo.life
Annual Hearts of Hope ceremony shines spotlight on advances in cardiovascular care
HOBART | February is American Heart Month, and Community Healthcare System invites the public to join in the annual Hearts of Hope campaign. Funds raised help improve local access to treatment options achieved through research. This year, the 18th annual event will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8...
panoramanow.com
Crown Point Sports Plex Breaks Ground
The Crown Point Sports Plex will be undergoing a $1 million dollar improvement project. Plans for new turf infields, proper drainage, and more infrastructure are needed to support the turf. The Project totaling $977,000 will be performed by Austgen Equipment. City Experts expect the work to be completed in time...
Cannabis supply intercepted on way to Vincennes University
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two men reportedly heading to Vincennes University to deal marijuana have been arrested while traveling through Vermillion County, the Sheriff says. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over after being clocked driving at speeds of 102 MPH in a 60 MPH zone of SR 63, […]
Megabus returns to Chicago Wednesday with low fares
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Megabus is back! In partnership with Miller Transportation, the Megabus will connect Chicago with 23 cities, including Indianapolis, Louisville, and Columbus.Tickets on most routes are $17.50 one way, but we found a fare from Chicago to Gary for only one dollar.
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
BevNET.com
PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream Launches in Chicago
COLUMBIA, S.C.— Winter, spring, summer, or fall, it’s always the right season to experience the Ultimate Adult Indulgence. PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream is introducing its 7% ABV/14 PROOF frozen innovation to Chi-town to kick off the New Year in decadent, spoon-worthy style. One of the first category leaders...
Chicago snow storm: snowfall totals so far on Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A snow storm is moving through the Chicago area, bringing as much as 4 inches so far to some suburbs, with the heaviest amounts south of the city.Here are snow totals for the Chicago area, as reported to the National Weather Service between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.08:08 am CST - 1/25/20232 NW BOLINGBROOK, IL4.512:00 pm CST - 1/25/2023JOLIET, IL4.307:00 am CST - 1/25/20231 ESE LOMBARD, IL4.108:35 am CST - 1/25/20232 NNW PLAINFIELD, IL409:50 am CST - 1/25/20231 ENE BOULDER HILL, IL412:00 am CST - 1/25/2023JOLIET 2 N, IL408:00 am CST - 1/25/20233 ENE ROSELAWN, IN412:00 pm CST...
